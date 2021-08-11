When is Cyber Monday 2021? This year’s dates, plus what to expect

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, an online-focused extension of Black Friday that’s the perfect time to scoop up deals, discounts and offers on tech from a variety of retailers ahead of Christmas.

And much like the slashes during Black Friday 2021, you can expect price drops on all types of gear, including many of the best smartphones of the year, some of the best tablets on the market – and likely we’ll see Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, too.

We are just as excited to find out the biggest Cyber Monday deals in 2021 – and the RadioTimes.com team will be bringing you the latest offers as they are announced by retailers such as Amazon, Currys/PC World, John Lewis, Argos and Very.

It may still be a long way off, but it’s good to be prepared – and we have made this Cyber Monday guide so you can stay fully informed about the event, find out what products we expect to see discounted and how to get the best deals. Make sure to bookmark this page, as it will be updated as we learn more about the price cuts.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is one of the key dates in the retail calendar ahead of Christmas and a great chance to pick up bargains on high-value tech products, including phones, laptops, fitness trackers, smart speakers, TVs, home appliances and more. It falls four days after the US Thanksgiving holiday – the Monday after Black Friday.

While the event may have first gained traction in the US, it’s now international in scope – and while the focus is still more on e-commerce than in-store discounts, many Black Friday offers will simply run into Cyber Monday these days. With retail still somewhat disrupted by the pandemic, we expect a large amount of activity this year.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

While the date changes every year – because it is still based around the timing of Thanksgiving (which lands on the fourth Thursday in November) – Cyber Monday follows Black Friday, so that means it falls on Monday 29th November this year. It is difficult to say exactly when it starts and ends, however, as retailers have a habit of using Black Friday/Cyber Monday branding in the weeks prior to the event and even during the days after it. In any case, get it marked on your calendar now.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday: What’s the difference?

The origins of Black Friday – which falls on Friday 26th November this year – are surprisingly complex, with one explanation being that the name was first inspired by bookkeepers who traditionally recorded profits in black ink – compared to red ink for any losses. The name alludes to retailers aiming to boost profits in order to put themselves “in the black” ahead of the year’s end, as noted by Investopedia.

These days, Black Friday has evolved into a vast, often frenzied, sales weekend. In pre-COVID times, the price cuts were generally in-store and used to entice people into the businesses. We suspect that may be slightly different in 2021.

In comparison, Cyber Monday was created in the mid-2000s by a US trade body as a way to boost online sales – with many deals exclusive to retailers’ websites. But things have changed a lot since 2005, and internet shopping is now commonplace, so the lines have totally blurred between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Many of the deals will start over the weekend and then continue into the Monday, with the store’s branding simply being updated to reflect the new sale – although some may be held for Cyber Monday. Due to the pandemic, it’s likely we will see increased online shopping this year – although many UK COVID restrictions are loosening.

Cyber Monday 2021: Top retailers

While Cyber Monday will be seized upon by all types of businesses – from home furniture stores to fashion outlets – for technology products, there are a number of retailers that we know will be heavily involved in discounting items this year.

Like Black Friday and its own Prime Day sales event, Amazon will be one of the big players on Cyber Monday this year – with discounts likely for smart speakers like the Amazon Echo Dot, the Ring doorbell series and its Fire HD tablet range. But that’s not all. Expect drops on TVs, audio, fitness trackers, laptops and much more.

Currys/PC World is likely to be one of the biggest competitors to Amazon and will be a hotbed of deals on tech gear, including phones, TVs, smartwatches, laptops, fitness trackers, home projectors, gaming consoles, cameras and tablets. Keep in mind that Currys always makes a keen effort to price-match with other major retailers.

John Lewis is likely to offer some great discounts on tech during this year’s Cyber Monday and is known for dropping the price tags on smartphones, tablets, home appliances and high-end TVs. The store has a well-regarded approach to customer service, and like Currys, will use a price-matching scheme to help rival Amazon.

The retailer Very has a wide variety of tech products on its website and is likely to be another player in Cyber Monday in 2021. It routinely gets involved in sale events, and this Black Friday/Cyber Monday will probably be no different – offering solid discounts on TVs, smartphones, laptops, headphones, smart home tech and cameras.

Similar to Very, AO is very likely to be taking part in Cyber Monday, too, drawing on its strong reputation for deals on home appliances and white goods – if you are in the market for a new washing machine, fridge freezer or vacuum cleaner, then this website is a great place to start. That’s not to take away from its tech, though, as it’s likely to have drops on TVs, computers, smartphones and smart home gadgets.

Cyber Monday: How to get the best deals

Make no mistake: browsing the internet during Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be confusing, overwhelming and may quickly leave you in a daze. Are you actually getting a good deal? Do you really need a new 75-inch TV? What store is best? Deal-hunting is a bit of an art – so here are some of the key points to consider:

Do your homework : It’s advised to have a rough plan in place before hitting the websites. Make a list of what you are actually looking for. If a new TV is your priority, look at some models beforehand (and don’t miss our best TV to buy guide) and then create a wishlist. Your dream model may come down on Cyber Monday. Try not to buy an item just because it’s discounted.

: It’s advised to have a rough plan in place before hitting the websites. Make a list of what you are actually looking for. If a new TV is your priority, look at some models beforehand (and don’t miss our best TV to buy guide) and then create a wishlist. Your dream model may come down on Cyber Monday. Try not to buy an item just because it’s discounted. Compare pricing : Before buying everything in your online basket, do a quick search of the other retailers’ websites because they may be undercutting the price of an item. Most will aggressively price-match, but Amazon especially is known for going under its rivals. Make use of the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, which shows you the gull price history of an Amazon product.

: Before buying everything in your online basket, do a quick search of the other retailers’ websites because they may be undercutting the price of an item. Most will aggressively price-match, but Amazon especially is known for going under its rivals. Make use of the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, which shows you the gull price history of an Amazon product. Pause, and take a breath : It’s easy to get caught up in the moment or feel a strange type of pressure when so many items are discounted. Perhaps you get a dose of FOMO. If you are at all concerned about spending too much of your money – or that you are buying too many items you don’t actually need – take time away from the computer and come back with fresh eyes.

: It’s easy to get caught up in the moment or feel a strange type of pressure when so many items are discounted. Perhaps you get a dose of FOMO. If you are at all concerned about spending too much of your money – or that you are buying too many items you don’t actually need – take time away from the computer and come back with fresh eyes. Use social media and newsletters: Most retailers will tease upcoming sales on Twitter and Instagram accounts, so it’s advised to follow them ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In addition, the majority of stores will have mailing lists or newsletters that promote upcoming events or discounts. Why not take advantage of them now and consider checking out our newsletter, which will showcase some of the latest tech deals as they are released.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more.

Cyber Monday: How to get free Amazon Prime trial for sales

There’s no escaping it: Amazon is one of the most dominant retailers in 2021 and will be a major destination during Cyber Monday. One of the tactics used by the website is to offer early access to Lightning deals – discounts that are available for a limited time – to members of the Amazon Prime service. That typically costs £7.99 per month or £79 per year – which is the equivalent of £6.58 per month.

Read our full guide to the Amazon Prime Video UK cost.

If you want to try out the service over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale event – which is highly likely to start well in advance of the official late-November date – you may want to consider signing up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

This means you can reap the benefits of the membership and take advantage of its perks – such as the speedy delivery times – while shopping. You won’t be charged until after the trial ends, but note that it automatically upgrades to a £7.99/month membership. You can only sign up for one free Prime trial every 12 months.

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the Technology section.