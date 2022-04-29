You can easily spend hundreds of pounds on some of the premium sets but, quite understandably, not everyone wants to spend that much money. While not all of the models are quite that pricey – with many under £100 – it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for deals and promotions that can often be found online.

LEGO products make great gifts for children and adults alike thanks to the variety of pop culture brands and themes – from Batman to Harry Potter to Frozen. But unfortunately, there’s no way around it: many of the sets are expensive.

Whether it’s for a family fun day or a birthday present, this guide will break down the best LEGO deals and cheap LEGO sets available now via popular retailers including Amazon, Argos and more. If you don’t want to manually search each website, then make sure to bookmark this page as we will be updating it with the latest stock and UK pricing.

Best LEGO deals at a glance

Best LEGO set deals available now

LEGO Friends Central Perk Café Studio (16+)

Deal: £64.99 £48.99 (25% off)

Fans of the U.S. sitcom Friends will adore this LEGO set, which is a replica of the Central Perk café, a location that is instantly recognisable from the show. The set, which has 1070 pieces in total, includes seven minifigures: Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Gunther and is suitable for ages 16 and over.

Buy the LEGO Central Perk café for £48.99 at Amazon

LEGO Minecraft The First Adventure Set (8+)

Deal: £55 £44 (20% off)

This 542-piece building set is perfect for Minecraft fans aged eight and over. It is based around a multi-level structure just like you would find in the videogame, including a waterfall elevator, collapsible rail tracks and sliding earth blocks.

Buy Minecraft The First Adventure Set for £44 at Argos

LEGO London Architecture Skyline (12+)

Deal: £44.99 £31.99 (29% off)

This 468-piece and 15 cm high LEGO replica of London’s skyline has a variety of iconic buildings – including the National Gallery, Nelson’s Column, London Eye, Big Ben and Tower Bridge. The brick model is suitable for ages 12 and over.

Buy LEGO London Architecture Skyline for £31.99 at Amazon

LEGO Technic Ford Mustang GT500 (9+)

Deal: £44.99 £29.99 (33% off)

This 544-piece replica of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a fantastic gift for car fans, has a pull back-and-release feature that sends the vehicle speeding forward. It works with the LEGO AR+ app so you can see the model in exciting races.

Buy LEGO Technic Ford Mustang GT500 for £29.99 at Amazon

LEGO Punk Pirate Ship (8+)

Deal: £59.99 £41.99 (30% off)

This 615-piece set (8+) includes a punk-themed pirate ship and three minifigures: Shark Guitarist, Mermaid Violinist and the Squid Drummer. Downloading the official LEGO "Vidiyo" app opens up a variety of experiences, including letting kids create a music video and reveal stage personas of the figures by scanning them.

Buy LEGO Punk Pirate Ship for £41.99 at LEGO.com

LEGO Batman Mask for adults (18+)

Deal: £54.99 £44.99 (18% off)

This 410-piece recreation of Batman’s instantly recognisable cowl is designed not only as a fun building experience but doubles as a stylish model once it has been constructed – coming with a fact plaque and sturdy base. This one is 18+.

Buy LEGO Batman Mask for adults for £44.99 at Amazon

LEGO Friends Heartlake City Mall (8+)

Deal: £89.99 £62.99 (30% off)

This large 1,032-piece set includes a shopping mall with multiple shops including tech, music, fashion and toys alongside a photo booth, fashion stand and food court. You get six characters to play with and the shops include accessories, too! A fantastic LEGO set for playing with friends, and suitable for ages eight and up.

Buy LEGO Heartlake City Mall for £62.99 at Amazon

LEGO City Wildlife Rescue Operation (6+)

Deal: £79.99 £54.98 (31% off)

The City range is a classic series, and this model of a wildlife rescue operation has a wide variety of minifigures and accessories sure to help your child’s imagination run wild, including an elephant, calf, crocodile, monkeys and four rescue workers. There is even a LEGO helicopter that has a working winch, rotors and cargo bay.

Buy LEGO City Wildlife Rescue for £54.98 at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter (8+)

Deal: £34.99 £27.99 (20% off)

A seriously cool gift for any Star Wars fans who want to live out their dreams of piloting an Imperial TIE Fighter ship, this set (8+) not only features a working cockpit and two spring-loaded shooters but also comes with multiple minifigures: a pilot with a blaster pistol, Stormtrooper with a blaster alongside a NI-L8 droid.

Buy LEGO Star Wars TIE Fighter for £27.99 at Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower (9+)

Deal: £84.99 £67.99 (20% off)

Enter the wizarding world with this 922-piece Harry Potter set of the Hogwarts Clock Tower, featuring classic locations such as Dumbledore’s Office and a Yule Ball scene, alongside minifigures including well-loved characters from the movies: Harry, Ron, Hermione, Fleur, Cedric, Viktor, Dumbledore and Madame Maxime (9+).

Buy LEGO Hogwarts Clock Tower for £67.99 at Amazon

