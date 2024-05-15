Made up of over 5,000 pieces, this set is a perfect emulation of the dark tower of Mordor, featuring dozens of details from Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. From throne rooms and the Black Gate to a throne room containing the Palantír, this really is one set to rule them all.

Most distinctive of all is the summit, which features the glowing Eye of Sauron, forever watching and waiting for the one ring.

This set will be available in June and costs a whopping £400, but we think it would make the ultimate collector’s item and a perfect prop for your next Lord of the Rings marathon – available at Amazon Prime.

So, for all the details on this set, including how to buy it for yourself, read on – into the mouth of hell it is!

Take a look at the Lord of the Rings Barad-dûr set at LEGO

Shop LEGO Lord of the Rings sets at LEGO

This new Lord of the Rings set is on sale from Tuesday 4th June 2024. However, if you’re part of LEGO Insiders – LEGO’s membership scheme – then you can buy the set from 1st June.

If you buy the set between 1st and 7th June, you can get your set with a free LEGO The Lord of the Rings Fell Beast set – RRP £26.99.

LEGO Barad-dûr set UK price: how much will the new Lord of the Rings LEGO set cost?

This epic set comes with a predictably epic price, costing a whopping £399.99.

LEGO Barad-dûr set key features: what does the new Lord of the Rings LEGO set look like?

LEGO Barad-dûr set. LEGO

The Lord of the Rings trilogy proved that even the smallest lives can make the biggest impact on the world. However, that message doesn’t really apply here, as the Barad-dûr set measures in at over 32-inches high and 11-inches wide.

It contains every eerie detail of the dark tower of Mordor, from the Black Gate at the bottom to the Eye of Sauron on top. It includes interiors like a weapons forge, a throne room and a prison featuring an orc cage. Plus, the detail is incredible, with the throne room including a map of Middle Earth, the Palantír, the light of Elendil and the one ring.

How many pieces are in the new LEGO Barad-dûr set?

This set has a total of 5,471 pieces, including light bricks to make the Eye of Sauron glow, moving hinges and accessories from the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

What minifigures are included in the new LEGO Barad-dûr set?

There are 10 minifigures included in the set, including Sauron, Mouth of Sauron, Orcs, Frodo, Sam, Gollum and Gothmog.

How to buy the new LEGO Lord of the Rings Barad-dûr set in the UK

If you’re a LEGO Insider, you can buy the new Barad-dûr set from 1st June 2024. For everyone else, the gates to Mordor will open on 4th June.

The set will be available at LEGO first, before going on sale at other retailers.

For now, you can pick up a range of Middle Earth-themed sets at LEGO, John Lewis, Argos and more, or take a look at the best LEGO deals for this month.

Shop LEGO Lord of the Rings sets at LEGO

Shop LEGO Lord of the Rings sets at Argos

Shop LEGO Lord of the Rings sets at John Lewis

