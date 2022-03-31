Whether you want to reconstruct iconic areas of Hogwarts, from Harry Potter, or make your own LEGO version of the Death Star trench run, from Star Wars — LEGO has a set for you!

We've been tracking down the latest newly released and upcoming LEGO sets soon to land in the UK. LEGO's amazing range of construction toys spans a huge array of themes and some huge cinematic universes, including Harry Potter, Marvel and Star Wars.

Read on for our picks of the latest LEGO releases. Most of these are available to buy at time of writing, but one or two are only available for pre-order and are set to be released soon.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Hospital Wing

From the conclusion of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone — Harry's first adventure — to the explanation of the 'time turner' in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the hospital wing plays host to some truly iconic moments from the wizarding world.

Now, you can reconstruct it in LEGO, complete with LEGO versions of Harry, Ron, Hermione and Madam Pomfrey.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Hospital Wing for £44.99 at LEGO

LEGO Marvel Thor's Hammer

Perfect for Marvel fans, this re-imagining of Thor's hammer 'Mjolnir' from the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes complete with a mini Thor.

It's made of 979 pieces and LEGO suggests it's for 18-year-olds and above, so it could be a build that's as challenging as it is fun.

Buy LEGO Marvel Thor's Hammer for £104.99 at LEGO

LEGO Disney Ariel's Underwater Palace

Just like LEGO, the Little Mermaid was dreamed up in Denmark, as the Disney film is based on an 1837 Danish fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. Now, those two iconic Danish creations have come together with a LEGO version of Ariel's underwater palace.

It's made up of 498 pieces and is suitable for ages eight and above, according to LEGO.

Buy LEGO Disney Ariel's Underwater Palace for £74.99 at LEGO

LEGO Disney Brick Headz Buzz Lightyear

To infinity and beyond! This LEGO Disney rendering of Buzz Lightyear, from Toy Story, will have young builders excited.

It's a combination of LEGO's normal bricks with a distinctive 'Brick Headz' style. This is Buzz like you've never seen him before! It's made up of 114 pieces and is recommended for ages 10+.

Buy LEGO Disney Brick Headz Buzz Lightyear for £9.99 at LEGO

LEGO Technic App-Controlled Transformation Vehicle

This hi-tech set from LEGO Technic challenges you to build a 'transformation vehicle' which can then be controlled from your phone, using an app.

This remote controlled tracked vehicle is a fun and interesting build, ideal for anyone interested in construction and engineering. It's made up of 772 pieces and suits anyone above nine years old.

Buy LEGO Technic App-Controlled Transformation Vehicle for £114.99 at LEGO

LEGO 'The Globe'

For fans of geography, travel and maps, this LEGO globe is an ideal gift. It stands 40cm tall and is made up of 2585 pieces, making it a reasonably challenging build. The Globe also comes complete with glow-in-the-dark labels for the world's continents and actually spins on its bracket.

Buy LEGO 'The Globe' for £174.99 at LEGO

LEGO Real Madrid – Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

This LEGO version of Real Madrid's iconic Stadium, Santiago Bernabéu, is the ideal gift for football fans, (well — ones that don't dislike Real Madrid anyway).

This construction toy shows off the top-flight football stadium in fantastic detail, including a very detailed interior, complete with signage and screens.

It's made up of 5876 pieces and is recommended for ages 18+ according to LEGO.

Buy LEGO Real Madrid – Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for £309.99 at LEGO

LEGO Art — Elvis Presley “The King”

One of the most iconic figures of modern music, Elvis Presley can be portrayed in three different pictures using this LEGO Art set.

It's made up of 3445 pieces and is recommended for ages 18+. There are three different ways of configuring those pieces, which show there's plenty of longevity in this set and it offers three varied depictions of 'The King' that you can construct.

Buy LEGO Art — Elvis Presley “The King” for £104.99 at LEGO

LEGO Netflix Stranger Things — Demogorgon and Eleven

This affordable Stranger Things themed LEGO set is ideal for fans of the classic Netflix series. Featuring LEGO renderings of Eleven and the terrifying Demogorgon, it's a fairly simple set to put together but it's still bags of fun.

It's made up of 192 pieces and recommended for builders 16-years-old and above.

Buy LEGO Netflix Stranger Things — Demogorgon and Eleven for £17.99 at LEGO

LEGO Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro and Aston Martin Vantage GT3

Ideal for petrol-heads and racing fans, this LEGO version of the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro and the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 shows off both cars as they've never been seen before.

They're made up of 592 pieces, come with drivers too and are recommended for ages nine and above.

Buy LEGO Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro and Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for £34.99 at LEGO

