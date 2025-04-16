While May the 4th sees deals across Star Wars products of all shapes and sizes, one place you're sure to find some truly excellent deals is LEGO.

Much like our own universe, the LEGO Star Wars universe is constantly expanding, especially when it comes to May the 4th, and this year is no different. LEGO have announced a plethora of new sets to honour Star Wars Day 2025, as well as deals for both LEGO Insiders members and non-members alike.

Luckily for you, we've put together the ultimate guide to the latest LEGO Star Wars sets and deals. Choose well, young Padawan.

For more of the newest and best-value LEGO sets, check out our roundup of the best LEGO deals and new LEGO sets.

Jump to:

New LEGO Star Wars sets at a glance

Kylo Ren Helmet | £59.99

Rebel U-Wing Starfighter | £59.99

Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid | £94.99

Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle | £59.99

Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship | £259.99

Jango Fett Helmet | £69.99

New LEGO Star Wars sets for May the 4th

Kylo Ren Helmet

Kylo Ren Helmet. LEGO

This build-and-display set is the perfect way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of The Force Awakens. The set is packed full of authentic details and even comes with a nameplate for the perfect finishing touch.

Pre-order Kylo Ren Helmet for £59.99 at LEGO

Rebel U-Wing Starfighter

Rebel U-Wing Starfighter. LEGO

If you're a fan of Star Wars: Andor Season 2, then the Rebel U-Wing Starfighter is the LEGO set for you. The Starfighter toy features a swing-wing function to adjust the wings from landing mode into flight mode, plus two spring-loaded shooters.

It also comes with three mini-figures plus a K-2SO LEGO droid figure with accessories, allowing you to recreate iconic scenes.

Pre-order Rebel U-Wing Starfighter for £59.99 at LEGO

Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid

Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid. LEGO

This is the perfect new LEGO Star Wars set for family fun. Fan favourite astromech droid Chopper (C1-10P) was the breakout star of Star Wars: Ahsoka, and now you can show your love through this posable LEGO model.

You can both play with and display this set – if you opt for the later, you can set up the enclosed Chopper info plaque alongside the droid.

Pre-order Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid for £94.99 at LEGO

Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle

Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle. LEGO

Join the dark side with this brand-new LEGO set. Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle is a challenging and rewarding build suitable for adults and comes with a nameplate to display and show off all your hard work.

Pre-order Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle for £59.99 at LEGO

Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship

Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship. LEGO

Looking for a mindful building escape? Well, you're sure to find it in Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship. This 2,970 piece set comes with two redesigned mini figures of Jango Fett and Boba Fett.

Pre-order Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship for £259.99 at LEGO

Jango Fett Helmet

Jango Fett Helmet. LEGO

If you simply can't get enough of Jango Fett, then you're in luck, as there's another brand-new Jango Fett LEGO set launching this year in honour of May the 4th.

This time it's a Jango Fett Helmet build-and-display model. Of course, it's instantly recognisable, but LEGO have included a nameplate to add to the display.

Pre-order Jango Fett Helmet for £69.99 at LEGO

Best LEGO Star Wars day deals at a glance

Best LEGO Star Wars day deals

Get a free Kamino Training Facility with orders over £145

Kamino Training Facility. LEGO

What's the deal: From 1st May until 5th May, shoppers that spend over £145 on LEGO Star Wars purchases will receive a free Kamino Training Facility set. Please note that this offer excludes pre-orders.

Why we chose it: This adventure building set is perfect for fans of Attack of the Clones. It includes a buildable toy vehicle, three LEGO minifigures, a weapon rack and blaster tower with rotating top.

Get a free Kamino Training Facility with orders over £145

Get a free Jango Fett’s Starship Key Chain for LEGO Insiders members

Jango Fett’s Starship Key Chain. LEGO

What's the deal: If you're a LEGO Insiders member, you'll get a free Jango Fett Starship Key Chain when you purchase Jango Fett’s Firespray Class Starship set between 1st and 5th May.

Why we chose it: LEGO can't seem to get enough of Jango Fett this Star Wars Day – and we can see why! Why not bring your love of Jango Fett on the road with you?

Get a free Jango Fett’s Starship Key Chain for LEGO Insiders members

Get a free Millennium Falcon Mini-Build when you spend £35

Millennium Falcon Mini-Build. LEGO

What's the deal: LEGO shoppers who spend £35 or more on LEGO Star Wars purchases between 1st and 5th May will receive a free Millennium Falcon Mini-Build (pre-orders excluded).

Why we chose it: This mini-model is perfect for young fans of Star Wars – it's only 74 pieces, allowing kids aged six and up to recreate the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.

Get a free Millennium Falcon Mini-Build when you spend £35

LEGO Insiders receive double points and special offers

What's the deal: From 1st to 5th May, LEGO Insiders members will receive double points on selected LEGO Star Wars purchases, as well as offers on selected sets.

Why we chose it: Becoming a LEGO Insiders member gives you access to exclusive deals and discounts throughout the year, not just on May the 4th.

LEGO Insiders receive double points and special offers at LEGO

Ad

Did you know that there's a brand-new LEGO Mario Kart set, as well as new LEGO Pokémon sets confirmed for 2026?