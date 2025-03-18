But while those were all incredibly well-received, there was always one glaring omission, and one that fans from both sides of the aisle were eager for.

The collaboration was announced on social media with a video featuring various LEGO pieces assembling to form a Pikachu tail.

This teaser arrived in tandem with a new page on the official LEGO website officially confirming the collaboration.

Naturally, questions were immediately asked about when these Pokémon sets would release, and unfortunately, we're a little light on information in this regard.

"Electrify your imagination in 2026 and get ready to build something we've never built with LEGO bricks before," reads the Pokémon page on the LEGO website.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sadly, we also don't know anything about what will actually be included in the sets, as the aforementioned Pikachu tail is the only thing we've been shown so far.

That being said, we can make a few predictions based on LEGO's other gaming sets.

We would expect to see a few larger sets of certain particularly popular Pokémon, such as Pikachu or Charizard.

It also seems likely that there would be some sets featuring specific locations from the world of Pokémon.

These could be anything from Pokémon Gyms to caves, forests or even certain towns from the games.

Lastly, we would be shocked if there wasn't at least one Poké Ball set available, and there are undoubtedly plenty of people that would splash out to buy all the different variations of Poké Balls from the games if they were available.

Unsurprisingly, fan reactions to the reveal were hugely positive, with many fans even suggesting that perhaps a LEGO Pokémon game could one day be on the cards - fingers crossed!

Read more on Pokémon:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.