Before we get there, though, it’s worth pointing out each 5-Star Raid window lasts for a week or two. This means we have already missed the Tapu Koko Raid Battle.

You have very little time to take part in a Regice 5-Star Raid Battle, too.

Complete a 5-Star Raid Battle and you’ll get the chance to catch the Legendary Pokémon and add it to your ranks. Yes, you’ll also get other rewards including Candy for defeating these difficult boss battles.

It’s worth noting, too, that each month you get Raid Hours on every Wednesday, too. More on that can be found in the main meat of the article.

Keep reading to find out what the Pokémon Go Raids schedule is for March 2024, to discover which Pokémon will be available in 5-Star Raid Battles and for the full list of Raid Hours in March.

You’ll also find details about the Mega Raids, Shadow Raids and Raid Days in March 2024.

Pokémon Go Raids schedule: March 2024's 5-star Raid Battles explained

The Pokémon Go Raids schedule for March 2024 includes three Legendary Pokémon – Tapu Koko, Regice, and Tapu Lele. Each 5-Star Raid Battle period lasts a week or two and all come to an end at 10am local time. All can be Shiny.

Caught Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele from these 5-Star Raid Battles can learn Nature’s Madness, which should be obtainable from an Elite TM.

Tapu Koko - Raid has ended

The Tapu Koko 5-Star Raid period was 1st March – 14th March. This means that this first Raid in March 2024’s schedule has come to an end.

Regice - Ending 10am 21st March

The Regice 5-Star Raid period is 14th March – 21st March. You have until 10am (local time) on 21st March to take part in a battle for your chance to catch a Regice and unlock other rewards. Get in there quick!

Tapu Lele - Ending 10am 4th April

The Tapu Lele 5-Star Raid period is 21st March – 4th April. You have until 4th April at 10am (local time) to take part in a battle for your chance to catch a Tapu Lele and earn other rewards.

Pokémon Go March 2024 Raid Hours schedule

During Pokémon Go Raid Hours, you will have increased numbers of the 5-Star Raid battles for the month. This means Raid Hours are the best time to attempt the boss battles for a chance to catch the Legendary Pokémon.

There are just two Raid hours left in Pokémon Go this month:

Today, 20th March | 6pm-7pm local time (Regice)

| 6pm-7pm local time (Regice) Wednesday 27th March | 6pm-7pm local time (Tapu Lele)

Pokémon Go Mega Raids March 2024 schedule

Pokémon Go.

Running alongside the 5-Star Battle Raids are Mega Raids. In March 2024 the Mega Raids are Mega Sceptile, Mega Tyranitar and Mega Venusaur. All can be Shiny.

The March 2024 Pokémon Go Mega Raids is as follows:

1st March - 14th March | Mega Sceptile (ended)

| Mega Sceptile (ended) 14th March - 21st March | Mega Tyranitar (ending 10am local time on 21st March)

| Mega Tyranitar (ending 10am local time on 21st March) 21st March - 4th April | Mega Venusaur (ending 10am local time on 4th April)

What is the Pokémon Go Shadow Raid in March 2024?

The Pokémon Go Shadow Raid in March 2024 is Raikou (Shadow). Shadow Raids take place every weekend throughout each month. Raikou (Shadow) can be Shiny.

There will also be a Mewtwo (Shadow) Raid over the weekend of 30th March - 31st March. This will take place between 6am-10pm local time across both days.

When are the March 2024 Pokémon Go Raid Days?

Pokémon Go.

On two separate days in March 2024, there will be a Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon Raid Day.

The Primal Kyogre Raid Day has been and gone on 17th March.

The Primal Groudon Raid Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday 23rd March. It will last just three hours between 2pm-5pm local time.

