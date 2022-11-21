A remake of the original Pokémon Red game that started the worldwide phenomenon, Pokémon FireRed came out in 2004 and let an entire new generation explore the Kanto region and catch the first 151 Pokémon.

Cheating and glitches have been a part of the Pokémon series from the very beginning, and Pokémon FireRed is no different.

The game remains incredibly popular all these years later, which of course means the cheats remain popular as well - so if you're after unlimited rare candies, max stats or of course a way to catch the elusive Mew, we have you covered.

How to use Pokémon Fire Red cheats

If you're playing the old-fashioned way with a GameBoy Advance and are using a Gameshark or Action Replay to cheat, then all you have to do is type in codes to activate your chosen cheat - though beware that some of these codes are rather long!

However, these devices usually require a master code to be used first. The master code for Pokémon FireRed is as follows:

3AF85ACA C4D18CEC

8E883EFF 92E9660D

Simply type in the master code using your Gameshark or Action Replay and you're ready to cheat - all you'll have to do is enter the codes for your chosen cheat which are all listed below.

However, if you're using an emulator such as the Visual Boy Advance for Windows, you'll have to follow a few more steps to use Pokémon Fire Red cheats:

Open up the VBA emulator

Now select File, then Open and now choose the Pokémon Fire Red ROM

Select Cheats and then Cheat list from the VBA menu

Select Gameshark

Enter your codes of choice

Select OK twice and you will be back in the game

Full list of Pokémon Fire Red cheat codes

See below for a full list of Pokémon FireRed cheat codes that can give you everything from infinite master balls to a complete Pokédex.

Just a few pointers first - obviously save your game before using any cheats, and try to only use a maximum of three at a time or you may start encountering problems in your game. Be aware that cheats may not work every time, and turn off cheats after use!

More like this

Walk through walls

509197D3 542975F4 78DA95DF 44018CB4

Instant 999,999 Money

29C78059 96542194

No random battles

D41DD0CA 33A629E5

8E883EFF 92E9660D

Have all Pokéballs

420259D80001 0001000C0004

420259DA5212 0000000C0004

Have all master balls

82025840 0001

TM & HM Modifier

This one's a bit different - first you'll want to enter 82025840 and then add the code for your chosen TM, as listed below. Then head over to the Pokémart and buy the first item on the list and your TM should appear in your bag.

TM Codes:

0121 = TM01 Focus Punch

0122 = TM02 Dragon Claw

0123 = TM03 Water Pulse

0124 = TM04 Calm Mind

0125 = TM05 Roar

0126 = TM06 Toxic

0127 = TM07 Hail

0128 = TM08 Bulk Up

0129 = TM09 Bullet Seed

012A = TM10 Hidden Power

012B = TM11 Sunny Day

012C = TM12 Taunt

012D = TM13 Ice Beam

012E = TM14 Blizzard

012F = TM15 Hyper Beam

0130 = TM16 Light Screen

0131 = TM17 Protect

0132 = TM18 Rain Dance

0133 = TM19 Giga Drain

0134 = TM20 Safeguard

0135 = TM21 Frustration

0136 = TM22 Solar Beam

0137 = TM23 Iron Tail

0138 = TM24 Thunderbolt

0139 = TM25 Thunder

013A = TM26 Earthquake

013B = TM27 Return

013C = TM28 Dig

013D = TM29 Psychic

013E = TM30 Shadow Ball

013F = TM31 Brick Break

0140 = TM32 Double Team

0141 = TM33 Reflect

0142 = TM34 Shock Wave

0143 = TM35 Flamethrower

0144 = TM36 Sludge Bomb

0145 = TM37 Sandstorm

0146 = TM38 Fire Blast

0147 = TM39 Rock Tomb

0148 = TM40 Aerial Ace

0149 = TM41 Torment

014A = TM42 Facade

014B = TM43 Secret Power

014C = TM44 Rest

014D = TM45 Attract

014E = TM46 Thief

014F = TM47 Steel Wing

0150 = TM48 Skill Swap

0151 = TM49 Snatch

0152 = TM50 Overheat

0153 = HM01 Cut

0154 = HM02 Fly

0155 = HM03 Surf

0156 = HM04 Strength

0157 = HM05 Flash

0158 = HM06 Rock Smash

0159 = HM07 Waterfall

015A = HM08 Dive

Never see wild Pokémon

D41DD0CA 33A629E5

8E883EFF 92E9660D

Read more on Pokémon:

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Complete the Pokédex

Save your game before this one - it's been known to cause various bugs.

4202462CFFFF

0000003C0002

42025BA0FFFF

0000001A0002

42028FC0FFFF

0000001A0002

Max Out All Pokémon Stats

This code depends on the position your chosen Pokémon is in your party:

Pokémon 1:

420242DA03E7

000000070002

Pokémon 2:

4202433E03E7

000000070002

Pokémon 3:

420243A203E7

000000070002

Pokémon 4:

4202440603E7

000000070002

Pokémon 5:

4202446A03E7

000000070002

Pokémon 6:

420244CE03E7

000000070002

Nature Modifier Codes

For these, use the code AA3BB0ED 41CD5D95 and then add on the below code for your desired nature. Make sure to do this before entering a battle!

D0E34D66 5796A7D3 = Hardy

D73BC50A 5F47AA0E = Lonely

E485844D 2F24038C = Brave

5EB8DEEE 692ED298 = Adamant

83286B46 6479AA98 = Naughty

35EB915F 08F33974 = Bold

A58F6F1B BFB13FEF = Docile

34027F23 7E7E1599 = Relaxed

CDA2AB99 F89D5BB9 = Impish

D593BF29 E18AAAE5 = Lax

1BC372C9 06B4D17F = Timid

D4950A99 D729D80A = Hasty

93F04759 F95753D9 = Serious

E9EC2CBF A7EDD4A7 = Jolly

56F744B0 37E16732 = Naive

E1EB2109 4480C28D = Modest

A2461E51 304137B6 = Mild

0456554B 66D3AAF9 = Quiet

B05B4CCD A0A1505B = Bashful

909149AB 2DE8726A = Rash

31F62F82 D9A0C100 = Calm

9A41D845 41B93FE6 = Gentle

D47DA721 6C3B9FFC = Sassy

1A15BF1E E72650E4 = Careful

5A7B2626 21ECD183 = Quirky

Pokémon Fire Red Item Codes

Use the code 82025840 and then add one of the below item codes. You will then be able to withdraw the items from your PC.

Item codes:

000D = Potion

000E = Antidote

000F = Burn Heal

00B3 = Bright Powder

00B4 = White Herb

00B5 = Macho Brace

00B6 = Exp Share

00B7 = Quick C law

00B8 = Soothe Bell

00B9 = Mental Herb

00BA = Choice Band

00BB = King's Rock

00BC = Silver Powder

00BD = Amulet Coin

00BE = Cleanse Tag

00BF = Soul Dew

00C 0 = Deep Sea Tooth

00C 1 = Deep Sea Scale

00C 2 = Smoke Ball

00C 3 = Everstone

00C 4 = Focus Band

00C 5 = Lucky Egg

00C 6 = Scope Lens

00C 7 = Metal Coat

00C 8 = Leftovers

00C 9 = Dragon Scale

00C A = Light Ball

00C B = Soft Sand

00C C = Hard Stone

00C D = Miracle Seed

00C E = Black Glasses

00C F = Black Belt

00D0 = Magnet00D1 = Mystic Water

00D2 = Sharp Beak

00D3 = Poison Barb

00D4 = Nevermelt Ice

00D5 = Spell Tag

00D6 = Twisted Spoon

00D7 = Charcoal

00D8 = Dragon Fang

00D9 = Silk Scarf

00DA = Up-Grade

00DB = Shell Bell

00DC = Sea Incense

00DD = Lax Incense

00DE = Lucky Punch

00DF = Metal Powder

00E0 = Thick Club

00E1 = Stick

00FE = Red Scarf

00FF = Blue Scarf

0100 = Pink Scarf

0101 = Green Scarf

0102 = Yellow Scarf

0103 = Mach Bike

0104 = Coin C ase

0105 = ItemFinder

0106 = Old Rod

0107 = Good Rod

0108 = Super Rod

0109 = S.S. Ticket

010A = Contest Pass

010C = Wailmer Pail

010D = Devon's Goods

010E = Soot Sack

010F = Basement Key

0110 = Acro Bike

0111 = PokeBlock C ase

0112 = Letter

0113 = Eon Ticket

0114 = Red Orb

0115 = Blue Orb

0116 = Scanner

0117 = Go-Goggles

0118 = Meteorite

0119 = Rm.1 Key

011A = Rm.2 Key

011B = Rm.4 Key

011C = Rm.6 Key

011D = Storage Key

011E = Root Fossil

011F = C law Fossil

0120 = Devon Scope

001A = Fresh Water

001B = Soda Pop

001C = Lemonade

001D = MooMoo Milk

001E = Energy Powder

001F = Energy Root

0010 = Ice Heal

0011 = Awakening

0012 = Parlyz Heal

0013 = Full Restore

0014 = Max Potion

0015 = Hyper Potion

0016 = Super Potion

0017 = Full Heal

0018 = Revive

0019 = Max Revive

0020 = Heal Powder

0021 = Revival Herb

0022 = Ether

0023 = Max Ether

0024 = Elixer

0025 = Max Elixer

0026 = Lava Cookie

0027 = Blue Flute

0028 = Yellow Flute

0029 = Red Flute

002A = Black Flute

002B = White Flute

002C = Berry Juice

002D = Sacred Ash

002E = Shoal Salt

002F = Shoal Shell

0030 = Red Shard

0031 = Blue Shard

0032 = Yellow Shard

0033 = Green Shard

003F = HP Up

0040 = Protein

0041 = Iron

0042 = Carbos

0043 = Calcium

0044 = Rare C andy

0045 = PP Up

0046 = Zinc

0047 = PP Max

0049 = Guard Spec

004A = Dire Hit

004B = X Attack

004C = X Defend

004D = X Speed

004E = X Accuracy

004F = X Special

0050 = Poke Doll

0051 = Fluffy Tail

0053 = Super Repel

0054 = Max Repel

0055 = Escape Rope

0056 = Repel

005D = Sun Stone

005E = Moon Stone

005F = Fire Stone

0060 = Thunder Stone

0061 = Water Stone

0062 = Leaf Stone

0067 = Tiny Mushroom

0068 = Big Mushroom

006A = Pearl

006B = Big Pearl

006C = Stardust

006D = Star Piece

006E = Nugget

006F = Heart Scale

0079 = Orange Mail

007A = Harbor Mail

007B = Glitter Mail

007C = Mech Mail

007D = Wood Mail

007E = Wave Mail

007F = Bead Mail

0080 = Shadow Mail

0081 = Tropic Mail

0082 = Dream Mail

0083 = Fab Mail

0084 = Retro Mail

0085 = Cheri Berry

0086 = Chesto Berry

0087 = Pecha Berry

0088 = Rawst Berry

0089 = Aspear Berry

008A = Leppa Berry

008B = Oran Berry

008C = Persim Berry

008D = Lum Berry

008E = Sitrus Berry

008F = Figy Berry

0090 = Wiki Berry

0091 = Mago Berry

0092 = Aguav Berry

0093 = Iapapa Berry

0094 = Razz Berry

0095 = Bluk Berry

0096 = Nanab Berry

0097 = Wepear Berry

0098 = Pinap Berry

0099 = Pomeg Berry

009A = Kelpsy Berry

009B = Qualot Berry

009C = Hondew Berry

009D = Grepa Berry

009E = Tamato Berry

009F = C ornn Berry

00A0 = Magost Berry

00A1 = Rabuta Berry

00A2 = Nomel Berry

00A3 = Spelon Berry

00A4 = Pamtre Berry

00A5 = Watmel Berry

00A6 = Durin Berry

00A7 = Belue Berry

00A8 = Liechi Berry

00A9 = Ganlon Berry

00AA = Salac Berry

00AB = Petaya Berry

00AC = Apicot Berry

00AD = Lansat Berry

00AE = Starf Berry

00AF = Enigma Berry

Warp Codes

Once again, you'll want to add the code 82031DBC followed by your desired location ID code. There are an awful lot of places to choose from...

Location ID:

0000- Battle Link Center

0100- Trade Link Center

0200- 4-Way Data Swap Center

0300- 4-Way Battle Center

0001- Viridian Forest

0101- Mt. Moon (1)

0201- Mt. Moon (2)

0301- Mt. Moon (3)

0401- S.S. Anne Entrance

0501- S.S. Anne (1)

0601- S.S. Anne (2)

0701- S.S. Anne (3)

0801- S.S. Anne (4)

0901- S.S. Anne (5)

0A01- S.S. Anne (6)

0B01- S.S. Anne (7)

0C01- S.S. Anne (8)

0D01- S.S. Anne Rooms (1)

0E01- S.S. Anne Rooms (2)

0F01- S.S. Anne Rooms (3)

1001- S.S. Anne Rooms (4)

1101- S.S. Anne Rooms (5)

1201- S.S. Anne Rooms (6)

1301- S.S. Anne Rooms (7)

1401- S.S. Anne Rooms (8)

1501- S.S. Anne Rooms (9)

1601- S.S. Anne Rooms (10)

1701- S.S. Anne Rooms (11)

1801- S.S. Anne Rooms (12)

1901- S.S. Anne Rooms (13)

1A01-S.S. Anne Rooms (14)

1B01-S.S. Anne Rooms (15)

1C01-S.S. Anne Rooms (16)

1D01-S.S. Anne Rooms (17)

1E01- Underground Path Entrance (Route 5)

1F01- Underground Path (Cerulean-Vermilion)

2001- Underground Path Entrance (Route 6)

2102- Underground Path Entrance (Route 7)

2202- Underground Path (Celedon-Lavender)

2302- Underground Path Entrance (Route 8)

2402- Digletts Cave (Route 2)

2502- Digletts Cave

2602- Digletts Cave (Route 11)

2702- Victory Road (1)

2802- Victory Road (2)

2902- Victory Road (3)

2A02- Team Rocket Hideout (1)

2B02- Team Rocket Hideout (2)

2C02- Team Rocket Hideout (3)

2D02- Team Rocket Hideout (4)

2E02- Team Rocket Hideout Elevator

2F02- Silph Co (1)

3002- Silph Co (2)

3102- Silph Co (3)

3202- Silph Co (4)

3302- Silph Co (5)

3402- Silph Co (6)

3502- Silph Co (7)

3602- Silph Co (8)

3702- Silph Co (9)

3802- Silph Co (10)

3902- Silph Co (11)

3A02- Silph Co (Elevator)

0002- Mystery Island 8

0102- Battle Tower

0202- Battle Tower

0302- Battle Tower

0402- Battle Tower

0502- Battle Tower

0602- Battle Tower

0702- Cerulean City Pokécenter

0802- Battle Tower

0902- Battle Tower

0A02- Battle Tower

0B02- Battle Tower

0C02- Island 8 Cave (1)

0D02- Island 8 Cave (2)

0E02- Island 8 Cave (3)

0F02- Island 8 Cave (4)

1002- Island 8 Cave (5)

1102- Island 8 Cave (6)

1202- Island 8 Cave (7)

1302- Island 8 Cave (8)

1402- Island 8 Cave (9)

1502- Island 8 Cave (10)

1602- Island 8 Cave (11)

1702- Island 8 Cave (12)

1802- Island 8 Cave (13)

1902- Island 8 Cave (14)

1A02- Island 8 Cave (15)

1B02- Island 8 Cave (16)

1C02- Island 8 Tomb (1)

1D02- Weepth Chamber

1E02- Dilford Chamber

1F02 - Scufib Chamber

2002- Rixy Chamber

2102- Viapois Chamber

2302- Tanoby Key

3A02- Island 9

0003- Pallet Town

0103 - Viridian City

0203 - Pewter City

0303 - Cerulean City

0403 - Lavender Town

0503 - Vermilion City

0603 - Celedon City

0703 - Fuchsia City

0803 - Cinnabar Island

0903 - Indigo Plateau

0A03 - Saffron City

0B03 - Neo-Saffron City

0C03 - Island 1

0D03 - Island 2

0E03 - Island 3

0F03 - Island 4

1003 - Island 5

1103 - Island 6

1203 - Island 7

1303 - Route 1

1403 - Route 2

1503 - Route 3

1603- Route 4

1703- Route 5

1803- Route 6

1903- Route 7

1a03- Route 8

1b03- Route 9

1c03- Route 10

1d03- Route 11

1e03- Route 12

1f03- Route 13

2003- Route 14

2103- Route 15

2203- Route 16

2303- Route 17

2403- Route 18

2503- Route 19

2603- Route 20

2703- Route 21

2803- Neo Route 21

2903- Route 22

2A03- Route 23

2B03- Route 24

2C03- Route 25

2D03- Island Route (1)

3703- Island Route (5)

3D03- Island Route (6)

3E03- Trainer Tower

3F03- Canyon Entrance

4003- Sevault Canyon

4103- Island Route (7)

4203- Your House (F1)

4403- Rivals House

0004- Your House (F1)

0104- Your House (F2)

0204- Rivals House

0304- Prof Oak's Lab

0005- Viridian House

0105- Viridian GYM

0205- Schoolhouse

0305- Viridian Mart

0405- Viridian Pokécenter

0505- Viridian CC

0006- Museum (F1)

0106- Museum (F2)

0206- Pewter Gym

0306- Pewter Mart

0406- Pewter House (1)

0506- Pewter Pokécenter

0606- Pewter CC

0706- Pewter House (2)

0007- Cerulean House (1)

0107- Robbed House

0207- Cerulean House (2)

0307- Cerulean Pokecenter

0407- Cerulean CC

0507- Cerulean Gym

0607- Bike Shop

0707- Cerulean Mart

0807- Cerulean House (3)

0907- Cerulean House (4)

0008 - Lavender Pokecenter

0108 - Lavender CC

0208 - Lavender House (1)

0308 - Lavender House (2)

0408 - Name Rater

0508 - Lavender Mart

0009 - Vermilion House (1)

0109 - Vermilion Pokécenter

0209 - Vermilion CC

0309 - Pokémon Fan Club

0409 - Vermilion House (2)

0509 - Vermilion Mart

0609 - Vermilion Gym

0709 - Vermilion House (3)

000A - Celedon Shop (F1)

010A - Celedon Shop (F2)

020A - Celedon Shop (F3)

030A - Celedon Shop (F4)

040A - Celedon Shop (F5)

050A - Celedon Shop (F6)

060A - Celedon Shop (Elevator)

070A - Game Freak HQ (1)

080A - Game Freak HQ (2)

090A - Game Freak HQ (3)

0A0A- Game Freak HQ (4)

0B0A - Game Freak HQ (5)

0C0A - Celedon Pokecenter

0D0A - Celedon CC

0E0A - Celedon Game Corner

0F0A - Celedon Prizes

100A - Celedon GYM

110A - Celedon Diner

120A - Celedon House

000B - Safari Zone Gate

010B - Fuchsia Mart

020B - Safari Meeting Room

030B - Fuchsia GYM

040B - Fuchsia House

050B - Fuchsia Pokécenter

060B - Fuchsia CC

070B - Wardens Home

080B - Fuchsia House (2)

090B - Fuchsia House (3)

000C - Cinnibar GYM

010C - Cinniber Lab (1)

020C - Cinnibar Lab (2)

030C - Cinnibar Lab (3)

040C - Cinnibar Lab (4)

050C - Cinnibar PC

060C - Cinnibar CC

070C - Cinnibar Mart

4F00 - Indigo Plateau Pokécenter/Mart

5000 - Loreli

5100 - Bruno

5200 - Agatha

5300 - Lance

5400 - Gary

5500 - Hall O Fame

000E - Copycats House (F1)

010E - Copycats House (F2)

020E - Fighting Dojo

030E - Saffron GYM

040E - Saffron House (1)

050E - Saffron Mart

060E - Saffron PC

070E - Saffron CC

080E - Saffron House (2)

090E - Saffron House (3)

00 - Viridian Forest Entrance

01 - Route 2 House

02 - Route 2 Gate

03 - Viridna Forest Exit

0010 - Route 4/Mt. Moon Pokécenter

0110 - Route 4/Mt. Moon CC

0011- Day Care Man

0012 - Route 6 Gate

0112 - Route 6 Unused House

0013 - Route 7 Gate

0014 - Route 8 Gate

0015 - Route 10/Rock Tunnel Pokécenter

0115 - Route 10/Rock Tunnel CC

0016 - Route 11 Gate F1

0116 - Route 11 Gate F2

0017 - Route 12 Gate F1

0117 - Route 12 Gate F2

0217 - Route 12 House

0018 - Route 15 Gate F1

0118 - Route 15 Gate F2

0019 - Route 16 House

0119 - Route 16 Gate F1

0219 - Route 16 Gate F2

001A - Route 18 Gate

011A - Route 18 Gate F2

001B - Route 19 Unused Home

001C - Route 22/23 Gate

001D - Route 23 Unused House

001E - Bill's Sea Cottage

Legendary Pokémon Teleport Locations

Mt. Ember = 23ADAABA A9000BEB

Seafoam Islands = BC4AFF82 6C4609A2

Power Plant = EA5BB107 05E634BB

One Island = A6A339F5 FC0ADC79

Navel Rock = 82031DBC 2402

Birth Island = 554D9257 D0472EF8

Unlimited Rare Candy

820258400044

Have All 8 Badges

You'll need to battle someone and then enter a building for this to take effect for some reason!

EFCE867D 5403D40D

Infinite PP

42023C08 6363

00000002 0002

1 Hit KO

95EDFBBA A5A72A78

C833D1A0 02FA7205

Wild Pokémon Gender Modifier

Always Female

EB34F751 A96B854D

78DA95DF 44018CB4

Always Male

EB34F751 A96B854D

141BB87C 83D7018F

Wild Pokémon always have max IV

33007CF1 001F

Shiny Pokémon in the Wild

1670047D 04815C68

18452A7D DDE55BCC

Pokémart Items Cost $1

3C25A344 FD8F451C

AD86124F 2823D8DA

Catch the Opponent's Pokémon

Press the L and R triggers before throwing your Pokéball for this to work.

4D83B1BF E0F5F507

8E883EFF 92E9660D

B6C5368A 08BE8FF4

90B4977C C0151DC2

Increase Catch Rate

87ACF659 707466DC

8BB602F7 8CEB681A

Wild Pokémon Modifier

To choose which Pokémon appears in the wild, you'll need to enter the master code 000014D1 000A

1003DAE6 0007.

You'll then want to input the Pokémon encounter code 83007CEE followed by your chosen Pokémon's ID:

0001 = Bulbasaur

0002 = Ivysaur

0003 = Venusaur

0004 = Charmander

0005 = Charmeleon

0006 = Charizard

0007 = Squirtle

0008 = Wartortle

0009 = Blastoise

000A = Caterpie

000B = Metapod

000C = Butterfree

000D = Weedle

000E = Kakuna

000F = Beedrill

0010 = Pidgey

0011 = Pidgeotto

0012 = Pidgeot

0013 = Rattata

0014 = Raticate

0015 = Spearow

0016 = Fearow

0017 = Ekans

0018 = Arbok

0019 = Pikachu

001A = Raichu

001B = Sandshrew

001C = Sandslash

001D = Nidoran

001E = Nidorina

001F = Nidoqueen

0020 = Nidoran

0021 = Nidorino

0022 = Nidoking

0023 = Clefairy

0024 = Clefable

0025 = Vulpix

0026 = Ninetails

0027 = Jigglypuff

0028 = Wigglytuff

0029 = Zubat

002A = Golbat

002B = Oddish

002C = Gloom

002D = Vileplume

002E = Paras

002F = Parasect

0030 = Venonat

0031 = Venomoth

0032 = Diglett

0033 = Dugtrio

0034 = Meowth

0035 = Persian

0036 = Psyduck

0037 = Golduck

0038 = Mankey

0039 = Primeape

003A = Growlithe

003B = Arcanine

003C = Poliwag

003D = Poliwhirl

003E = Poliwrath

003F = Abra

0040 = Kadabra

0041 = Alakazam

0042 = Machop

0043 = Machoke

0044 = Machamp

0045 = Bellsprout

0046 = Weepinbell

0047 = Victreebel

0048 = Tentacool

0049 = Tentacruel

004A = Geodude

004B = Graveler

004C = Golem

004D = Ponyta

004E = Rapidash

004F = Slowpoke

0050 = Slowbro

0051 = Magnemite

0052 = Magneton

0053 = Farfetch’d

0054 = Doduo

0055 = Dudrio

0056 = Seel

0057 = Dewgong

0058 = Grimer

0059 = Muk

005A = Shellder

005B = Cloyster

005C = Gastly

005D = Haunter

005E = Gengar

005F = Onix

0060 = Drowzee

0061 = Hypno

0062 = Krabby

0063 = Kingler

0064 = Voltorb

0065 = Electrode

0066 = Exeggecute

0067 = Exeggutor

0068 = Cubone

0069 = Marowak

006A = Hitmonlee

006B = Hitmonchan

006C = Lickitung

00D6 = Koffing

006E = Weezing

006F = Rhyhorn

0070 = Rhydon

0071 = Chansey

0072 = Tangela

0073 = Kangaskhan

0074 = Horsea

0075 = Seadra

0076 = Goldeen

0077 = Seaking

0078 = Staryu

0079 = Starmie

007A = Mr. Mime

007B = Scyther

007C = Jynx

007D = Electabuzz

007E = Magmar

007F = Pinsir

0080 = Tauros

0081 = Magikarp

0083 = Lapras

0082 = Gyrados

0084 = Ditto

0085 = Eevee

0086 = Vaporeon

0087 = Jolteon

0088 = Flareon

0089 = Porygon

008A = Omanyte

008B = Omastar

008C = Kabuto

008D = Kabutops

008E = Aerodacty

008F = Snorlax

0090 = Articuno

0091 = Zapdos

0092 = Moltres

0093 = Dratini

0094 = Dragonair

0095 = Dragonite

0096 = Mewtwo

0098 = Chikorita

0097 = Mew

0099 = Bayleef

009A = Meganium

009B = Cyndaquil

009C = Quilava

009D = Typhlosion

009E = Totodile

009F = Croconaw

00A0 = Feraligatr

00A1 = Sentret

00A2 = Furret

00A3 = Hoothoot

00A4 = Noctowl

00A5 = Ledyba

00A6 = Ledian

00A7 = Spinarak

00A8 = Ariados

00A9 = Crobat

00AA = Chinchou

00AB = Lanturn

00AC = Pichu

00AD = Cleffa

00AE = Igglybuff

00AF = Togepi

00B0 = Togetic

00B1 = Natu

00B2 = Xatu

00B3 = Mareep

00B4 = Flaaffy

00B5 = Ampharos

00B6 = Bellossom

00B7 = Marill

00B8 = Azumarill

00B9 = Sudowoodo

00BA = Politoed

00BB = Hoppip

00CB = Skiploom

00C8 = Misdreavus

00C9 = Unown

00CA = Wobbuffet

00CB = Girafarig

00CC = Pineco

00CD = Forretress

00CE = Dunsparce

00CF = Gligar

00D0 = Steelix

00D1 = Snubbull

00D2 = Granbull

00D3 = Qwilfish

00D4 = Scizor

00D5 = Shuckle

00D6 = Heracross

00D7 = Sneasel

00D8 = Teddiursa

00D9 = Ursaring

00DA = Slugma

00DB = Magcargo

00DC = Swinub

00DD = Piloswine

00DE = Corsola

00DF = Remoraid

00E0 = Octillery

00E1 = Delibird

00E2 = Mantine

00E3 = Skarmory

00E4 = Houndour

00E5 = Houndoom

00E6 = Kingdra

00E7 = Phanpy

00E8 = Donphan

00E9 = Porygon2

00EA = Stantler

00EB = Smeargle

00EC = Tyrogue

00ED = Hitmontop

00EE = Smoochum

00EF = Elekid

00F0 = Magby

00F1 = Miltank

00F2 = Blissey

00F3 = Raikou

00F4 = Entai

00F5 = Suicune

00F6 = Larvitar

00F7 = Pupitar

00F8 = Tyranitar

00F9 = Lugia

00FA = Ho-oh

00FB = Celebi

0115 = Treecko

0116 = Grovyle

0117 = Sceptile

0118 = Torchic

0119 = Combusken

011A = Blaziken

011B = Mudkip

011C = Marshtomp

011D = Swampert

011E = Poochyena

011F = Mightyena

0120 = Zigzagoon

0121 = Linoone

0122 = Wurmple

0132 = Silcoon

0124 = Beautifly

0125 = Cascoon

0126 = Dustox

0127 = Lotad

0128 = Lombre

0129 = Ludicolo

012A = Seedot

012B = Nuzleaf

012C = Shiftry

012D = Nincada

012E = Ninjask

012F = Shedinja

0130 = Taillow

0131 = Swellow

0132 = Shroomish

0133 = Breloom

0134 = Spinda

0135 = Wingull

0136 = Pelipper

0137 = Surskit

0138 = Masquerain

0139 = Wailmer

013A = Wailord

013B = Skitty

013C = Delcatty

013D = Kecleon

013E = Baltoy

013F = Claydol

0140 = Nosepass

0141 = Torkoal

0142 = Sableye

0143 = Barboach

0144 = Whiscash

0145 = Luvdisc

0146 = Corphish

0147 = Crawdaunt

0148 = Feebas

0149 = Milotic

014A = Carvanha

014B = Sharpedo

014C = Trapinch

014D = Vibrava

014E = Flygon

014F = Makuhita

0150 = Hariyama

0151 = Electrike

0152 = Manectric

0153 = Numel

0154 = Camerupt

0155 = Spheal

0156 = Sealeo

0157 = Walrein

0158 = Cacnea

0159 = Cacturne

015A = Snorunt

015B = Glalie

015C = Lunatone

015D = Solrock

015E = Azurill

015F = Spoink

0160 = Grumpig

0161 = Plusle

0162 = Minun

0163 = Mawile

0164 = Meditite

0165 = Medicham

0166 = Swablu

0167 = Altaria

0168 = Wynaut

0169 = Duskull

016A = Dusclops

016B = Roselia

016C = Slakoth

016D = Vigoroth

016E = Slaking

016F = Gulpin

0170 = Swalot

0171 = Tropius

0172 = Whismur

0173 = Loudred

0174 = Exploud

0175 = Clamperl

0176 = Huntail

0177 = Gorebyss

0178 = Absol

0179 = Shuppet

017A = Banette

017B = Seviper

017C = Zangoose

017D = Relicanth

017E = Aron

017F = Lairon

0180 = Aggron

0181 = Castform

0182 = Volbeat

0183 = Illumise

0184 = Lileep

0185 = Cradily

0186 = Anorith

0187 = Armaldo

0188 = Ralts

0189 = Kirlia

018A = Gardevoir

018B = Bagon

018C = Shelgon

018D = Salamence

018E = Beldum

018F = Metang

0190 = Metagross

0191 = Regirock

0192 = Regice

0193 = Registeel

0194 = Kyogre

0195 = Groudon

0196 = Rayquaza

0197 = Latias

0198 = Latios

0199 = Jirachi

019A = Deoxys

019B = Chimecho

00BD = Jumpluff

00BE = Aipom

00BF = Sunkern

00C0 = Sunflora

00C1 = Yanma

00C2 = Wooper

00C3 = Quagsire

00C4 = Espeon

00C5 = Umbreon

00C6 = Murkrow

00C7 = Slowking

Pokémon Level Modifier

To choose the level of the wild Pokémon you encounter, use the code 754ED27A 8B1BEFEE followed by the applicable level code. Everyone's always wanted a level 100 Magikarp!

Level 1: 8BB602F7 8CEB681A

Level 2: 00939804 4086FF3B

Level 3: 2BD38F05 D5A578B1

Level 4: 5685B807 3787DACB

Level 5: A9E4EA45 3651CADD

Level 6: E37D365E D7EAB6AB

Level 7: 51374592 F7A27768

Level 8: A08DD229 10D187E3

Level 9: D84D4738 70F68A80

Level 10: 4C6C2B8C CD0528EB

Level 11: 1F1785AC 433A6DC2

Level 12: B4F6F07D 8F56BA40

Level 13: E32BCCB1 07782CD6

Level 14: D4ABF236 D713B4E0

Level 15: 3CD3295F 921F1D1C

Level 16: B9C51F47 95395496

Level 17: 784E8A1B 83A3E0EF

Level 18: 902D754C 80AFE55F

Level 19: 9D362B43 96A4D044

Level 20: 8C434E48 F703A9E1

Level 21: CC449941 F0BBB13A

Level 22: CEDDB323 FFA50BB1

Level 23: 4688F12F FF9DBE10

Level 24: F6DA2242 E2EDA644

Level 25: 2D02A8EA 9B748C49

Level 26: 9D2895EF 6A2BEE59

Level 27: 1BB7262E 80989B57

Level 28: 79693C0B A82C5A23

Level 29: B98E773A D6E0D6AD

Level 30: A457FA67 BCD9C478

Level 31: 881976CC 20B658FF

Level 32: 0073F88A 0A4E81B6

Level 33: 792E7A0F F4BF8DDB

Level 34: 0965B686 64E170F2

Level 35: C70600E8 789A0DAC

Level 36: 0CF8B98B 706A26BE

Level 37: 2E7A201E 5EDBDEE3

Level 38: 9B169FF5 CBABA5A6

Level 39: 7928BBA3 C55BBEAB

Level 40: 155D7103 D66B8A15

Level 41: 7B9DFCEF 830C6BDA

Level 42: BA697C16 93D76910

Level 43: CCED8F7A 8EC0F43C

Level 44: 58EAABBC FC3CA9C2

Level 45: 710D8A2D 45E999F3

Level 46: 2EC0F0EC 6B1A061F

Level 47: E951E67F BFD89E41

Level 48: B743EDBF B82BB83A

Level 49: 4BF9418B EFC87C19

Level 50: CBEB73A3 90A08906

Level 51: 9818C0C6 E03F8431

Level 52: 8A448A37 583B581C

Level 53: 1855C5A3 70B67919

Level 54: 72898F14 3F2CD864

Level 55: 3E7B9D1E 5CE7F0DC

Level 56: B62795CF CEAE6A48

Level 57: 05858D31 D4449EFE

Level 58: 314DD562 05A14AD1

Level 59: 1DE20256 C4AB72E6

Level 60: 202ABE52 BDC4E314

Level 61: 8AA97E8E D5A80225

Level 62: 8655EB8B 26823B03

Level 63: ACFA01BA 15A282DC

Level 64: AFD8D98B 21E6E4D4

Level 65: 1C2D3029 63D27E35

Level 66: 23D312F1 77111159

Level 67: 20999F30 F1874934

Level 68: 51CF1F27 2E270374

Level 69: 845807DF 2140D018

Level 70: 628E474E E708D501

Level 71: DF5B6268 4EC6A43E

Level 72: 7781E696 7D4D1BAB

Level 73: 2390ED5B F7A08F55

Level 74: FD22366B 83B5DB98

Level 75: 39E224D9 232864F2

Level 76: 2056B422 AB6E09BD

Level 77: 600E909B 524CA077

Level 78: 2E14F003 6BE9DAB3

Level 79: 287541CA 8951C140

Level 80: 9675F502 DB139F05

Level 81: BB099C03 1B03F256

Level 82: 6DC87BB5 6FE8ACDD

Level 83: D82A82B0 CAB7DFD4

Level 84: F738C6D5 A33DF2E1

Level 85: FB80C720 E028C27A

Level 86: 1906A7C9 D7EBAA39

Level 87: D31623FE 50011104

Level 88: D052E037 C6886109

Level 89: A4E99E04 BB9B2A8F

Level 90: 750CEC25 D42EAE36

Level 91: 1CAC5FD6 92679660

Level 92: A5CCA03B 7FED218A

Level 93: 08CBA806 AE4A2260

Level 94: 722C0931 68DA1B05

Level 95: 32DCE4F7 2ABBC366

Level 96: 9F6EE1B2 D14F1E6F

Level 97: 095F268D 77B7D906

Level 98: C2955A45 B3CBC610

Level 99: FCEFE173 1DCCEB51

Level 100: 56307399 25DF4466

Get more from games with cheat codes: Little Alchemy cheats | Pokémon Emerald cheats | Age of Empires 3 cheats | RDR2 cheats | The Sims 4 cheats | LEGO DC Super Villains cheats | LEGO Star Wars codes | Roblox promo codes | Age of Mythology cheats | KotOR cheats | Shindo Life codes | Cookie Clicker cheats | Sims 3 cheats | Sonic Origins cheats | Sonic Origins Blue Spheres codes | Subway Surfers codes | Saints Row 2 cheats | KotOR 2 cheats

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.