Cheating and glitches have been a part of the Pokémon series from the very beginning, and Pokémon FireRed is no different.
A remake of the original Pokémon Red game that started the worldwide phenomenon, Pokémon FireRed came out in 2004 and let an entire new generation explore the Kanto region and catch the first 151 Pokémon.
The game remains incredibly popular all these years later, which of course means the cheats remain popular as well - so if you're after unlimited rare candies, max stats or of course a way to catch the elusive Mew, we have you covered.
How to use Pokémon Fire Red cheats
If you're playing the old-fashioned way with a GameBoy Advance and are using a Gameshark or Action Replay to cheat, then all you have to do is type in codes to activate your chosen cheat - though beware that some of these codes are rather long!
However, these devices usually require a master code to be used first. The master code for Pokémon FireRed is as follows:
3AF85ACA C4D18CEC
8E883EFF 92E9660D
Simply type in the master code using your Gameshark or Action Replay and you're ready to cheat - all you'll have to do is enter the codes for your chosen cheat which are all listed below.
However, if you're using an emulator such as the Visual Boy Advance for Windows, you'll have to follow a few more steps to use Pokémon Fire Red cheats:
- Open up the VBA emulator
- Now select File, then Open and now choose the Pokémon Fire Red ROM
- Select Cheats and then Cheat list from the VBA menu
- Select Gameshark
- Enter your codes of choice
- Select OK twice and you will be back in the game
Full list of Pokémon Fire Red cheat codes
See below for a full list of Pokémon FireRed cheat codes that can give you everything from infinite master balls to a complete Pokédex.
Just a few pointers first - obviously save your game before using any cheats, and try to only use a maximum of three at a time or you may start encountering problems in your game. Be aware that cheats may not work every time, and turn off cheats after use!
Walk through walls
509197D3 542975F4 78DA95DF 44018CB4
Instant 999,999 Money
29C78059 96542194
No random battles
D41DD0CA 33A629E5
8E883EFF 92E9660D
Have all Pokéballs
420259D80001 0001000C0004
420259DA5212 0000000C0004
Have all master balls
82025840 0001
TM & HM Modifier
This one's a bit different - first you'll want to enter 82025840 and then add the code for your chosen TM, as listed below. Then head over to the Pokémart and buy the first item on the list and your TM should appear in your bag.
TM Codes:
0121 = TM01 Focus Punch
0122 = TM02 Dragon Claw
0123 = TM03 Water Pulse
0124 = TM04 Calm Mind
0125 = TM05 Roar
0126 = TM06 Toxic
0127 = TM07 Hail
0128 = TM08 Bulk Up
0129 = TM09 Bullet Seed
012A = TM10 Hidden Power
012B = TM11 Sunny Day
012C = TM12 Taunt
012D = TM13 Ice Beam
012E = TM14 Blizzard
012F = TM15 Hyper Beam
0130 = TM16 Light Screen
0131 = TM17 Protect
0132 = TM18 Rain Dance
0133 = TM19 Giga Drain
0134 = TM20 Safeguard
0135 = TM21 Frustration
0136 = TM22 Solar Beam
0137 = TM23 Iron Tail
0138 = TM24 Thunderbolt
0139 = TM25 Thunder
013A = TM26 Earthquake
013B = TM27 Return
013C = TM28 Dig
013D = TM29 Psychic
013E = TM30 Shadow Ball
013F = TM31 Brick Break
0140 = TM32 Double Team
0141 = TM33 Reflect
0142 = TM34 Shock Wave
0143 = TM35 Flamethrower
0144 = TM36 Sludge Bomb
0145 = TM37 Sandstorm
0146 = TM38 Fire Blast
0147 = TM39 Rock Tomb
0148 = TM40 Aerial Ace
0149 = TM41 Torment
014A = TM42 Facade
014B = TM43 Secret Power
014C = TM44 Rest
014D = TM45 Attract
014E = TM46 Thief
014F = TM47 Steel Wing
0150 = TM48 Skill Swap
0151 = TM49 Snatch
0152 = TM50 Overheat
0153 = HM01 Cut
0154 = HM02 Fly
0155 = HM03 Surf
0156 = HM04 Strength
0157 = HM05 Flash
0158 = HM06 Rock Smash
0159 = HM07 Waterfall
015A = HM08 Dive
Never see wild Pokémon
D41DD0CA 33A629E5
8E883EFF 92E9660D
Complete the Pokédex
Save your game before this one - it's been known to cause various bugs.
4202462CFFFF
0000003C0002
42025BA0FFFF
0000001A0002
42028FC0FFFF
0000001A0002
Max Out All Pokémon Stats
This code depends on the position your chosen Pokémon is in your party:
Pokémon 1:
420242DA03E7
000000070002
Pokémon 2:
4202433E03E7
000000070002
Pokémon 3:
420243A203E7
000000070002
Pokémon 4:
4202440603E7
000000070002
Pokémon 5:
4202446A03E7
000000070002
Pokémon 6:
420244CE03E7
000000070002
Nature Modifier Codes
For these, use the code AA3BB0ED 41CD5D95 and then add on the below code for your desired nature. Make sure to do this before entering a battle!
D0E34D66 5796A7D3 = Hardy
D73BC50A 5F47AA0E = Lonely
E485844D 2F24038C = Brave
5EB8DEEE 692ED298 = Adamant
83286B46 6479AA98 = Naughty
35EB915F 08F33974 = Bold
A58F6F1B BFB13FEF = Docile
34027F23 7E7E1599 = Relaxed
CDA2AB99 F89D5BB9 = Impish
D593BF29 E18AAAE5 = Lax
1BC372C9 06B4D17F = Timid
D4950A99 D729D80A = Hasty
93F04759 F95753D9 = Serious
E9EC2CBF A7EDD4A7 = Jolly
56F744B0 37E16732 = Naive
E1EB2109 4480C28D = Modest
A2461E51 304137B6 = Mild
0456554B 66D3AAF9 = Quiet
B05B4CCD A0A1505B = Bashful
909149AB 2DE8726A = Rash
31F62F82 D9A0C100 = Calm
9A41D845 41B93FE6 = Gentle
D47DA721 6C3B9FFC = Sassy
1A15BF1E E72650E4 = Careful
5A7B2626 21ECD183 = Quirky
Pokémon Fire Red Item Codes
Use the code 82025840 and then add one of the below item codes. You will then be able to withdraw the items from your PC.
Item codes:
000D = Potion
000E = Antidote
000F = Burn Heal
00B3 = Bright Powder
00B4 = White Herb
00B5 = Macho Brace
00B6 = Exp Share
00B7 = Quick C law
00B8 = Soothe Bell
00B9 = Mental Herb
00BA = Choice Band
00BB = King's Rock
00BC = Silver Powder
00BD = Amulet Coin
00BE = Cleanse Tag
00BF = Soul Dew
00C 0 = Deep Sea Tooth
00C 1 = Deep Sea Scale
00C 2 = Smoke Ball
00C 3 = Everstone
00C 4 = Focus Band
00C 5 = Lucky Egg
00C 6 = Scope Lens
00C 7 = Metal Coat
00C 8 = Leftovers
00C 9 = Dragon Scale
00C A = Light Ball
00C B = Soft Sand
00C C = Hard Stone
00C D = Miracle Seed
00C E = Black Glasses
00C F = Black Belt
00D0 = Magnet00D1 = Mystic Water
00D2 = Sharp Beak
00D3 = Poison Barb
00D4 = Nevermelt Ice
00D5 = Spell Tag
00D6 = Twisted Spoon
00D7 = Charcoal
00D8 = Dragon Fang
00D9 = Silk Scarf
00DA = Up-Grade
00DB = Shell Bell
00DC = Sea Incense
00DD = Lax Incense
00DE = Lucky Punch
00DF = Metal Powder
00E0 = Thick Club
00E1 = Stick
00FE = Red Scarf
00FF = Blue Scarf
0100 = Pink Scarf
0101 = Green Scarf
0102 = Yellow Scarf
0103 = Mach Bike
0104 = Coin C ase
0105 = ItemFinder
0106 = Old Rod
0107 = Good Rod
0108 = Super Rod
0109 = S.S. Ticket
010A = Contest Pass
010C = Wailmer Pail
010D = Devon's Goods
010E = Soot Sack
010F = Basement Key
0110 = Acro Bike
0111 = PokeBlock C ase
0112 = Letter
0113 = Eon Ticket
0114 = Red Orb
0115 = Blue Orb
0116 = Scanner
0117 = Go-Goggles
0118 = Meteorite
0119 = Rm.1 Key
011A = Rm.2 Key
011B = Rm.4 Key
011C = Rm.6 Key
011D = Storage Key
011E = Root Fossil
011F = C law Fossil
0120 = Devon Scope
001A = Fresh Water
001B = Soda Pop
001C = Lemonade
001D = MooMoo Milk
001E = Energy Powder
001F = Energy Root
0010 = Ice Heal
0011 = Awakening
0012 = Parlyz Heal
0013 = Full Restore
0014 = Max Potion
0015 = Hyper Potion
0016 = Super Potion
0017 = Full Heal
0018 = Revive
0019 = Max Revive
0020 = Heal Powder
0021 = Revival Herb
0022 = Ether
0023 = Max Ether
0024 = Elixer
0025 = Max Elixer
0026 = Lava Cookie
0027 = Blue Flute
0028 = Yellow Flute
0029 = Red Flute
002A = Black Flute
002B = White Flute
002C = Berry Juice
002D = Sacred Ash
002E = Shoal Salt
002F = Shoal Shell
0030 = Red Shard
0031 = Blue Shard
0032 = Yellow Shard
0033 = Green Shard
003F = HP Up
0040 = Protein
0041 = Iron
0042 = Carbos
0043 = Calcium
0044 = Rare C andy
0045 = PP Up
0046 = Zinc
0047 = PP Max
0049 = Guard Spec
004A = Dire Hit
004B = X Attack
004C = X Defend
004D = X Speed
004E = X Accuracy
004F = X Special
0050 = Poke Doll
0051 = Fluffy Tail
0053 = Super Repel
0054 = Max Repel
0055 = Escape Rope
0056 = Repel
005D = Sun Stone
005E = Moon Stone
005F = Fire Stone
0060 = Thunder Stone
0061 = Water Stone
0062 = Leaf Stone
0067 = Tiny Mushroom
0068 = Big Mushroom
006A = Pearl
006B = Big Pearl
006C = Stardust
006D = Star Piece
006E = Nugget
006F = Heart Scale
0079 = Orange Mail
007A = Harbor Mail
007B = Glitter Mail
007C = Mech Mail
007D = Wood Mail
007E = Wave Mail
007F = Bead Mail
0080 = Shadow Mail
0081 = Tropic Mail
0082 = Dream Mail
0083 = Fab Mail
0084 = Retro Mail
0085 = Cheri Berry
0086 = Chesto Berry
0087 = Pecha Berry
0088 = Rawst Berry
0089 = Aspear Berry
008A = Leppa Berry
008B = Oran Berry
008C = Persim Berry
008D = Lum Berry
008E = Sitrus Berry
008F = Figy Berry
0090 = Wiki Berry
0091 = Mago Berry
0092 = Aguav Berry
0093 = Iapapa Berry
0094 = Razz Berry
0095 = Bluk Berry
0096 = Nanab Berry
0097 = Wepear Berry
0098 = Pinap Berry
0099 = Pomeg Berry
009A = Kelpsy Berry
009B = Qualot Berry
009C = Hondew Berry
009D = Grepa Berry
009E = Tamato Berry
009F = C ornn Berry
00A0 = Magost Berry
00A1 = Rabuta Berry
00A2 = Nomel Berry
00A3 = Spelon Berry
00A4 = Pamtre Berry
00A5 = Watmel Berry
00A6 = Durin Berry
00A7 = Belue Berry
00A8 = Liechi Berry
00A9 = Ganlon Berry
00AA = Salac Berry
00AB = Petaya Berry
00AC = Apicot Berry
00AD = Lansat Berry
00AE = Starf Berry
00AF = Enigma Berry
Warp Codes
Once again, you'll want to add the code 82031DBC followed by your desired location ID code. There are an awful lot of places to choose from...
Location ID:
0000- Battle Link Center
0100- Trade Link Center
0200- 4-Way Data Swap Center
0300- 4-Way Battle Center
0001- Viridian Forest
0101- Mt. Moon (1)
0201- Mt. Moon (2)
0301- Mt. Moon (3)
0401- S.S. Anne Entrance
0501- S.S. Anne (1)
0601- S.S. Anne (2)
0701- S.S. Anne (3)
0801- S.S. Anne (4)
0901- S.S. Anne (5)
0A01- S.S. Anne (6)
0B01- S.S. Anne (7)
0C01- S.S. Anne (8)
0D01- S.S. Anne Rooms (1)
0E01- S.S. Anne Rooms (2)
0F01- S.S. Anne Rooms (3)
1001- S.S. Anne Rooms (4)
1101- S.S. Anne Rooms (5)
1201- S.S. Anne Rooms (6)
1301- S.S. Anne Rooms (7)
1401- S.S. Anne Rooms (8)
1501- S.S. Anne Rooms (9)
1601- S.S. Anne Rooms (10)
1701- S.S. Anne Rooms (11)
1801- S.S. Anne Rooms (12)
1901- S.S. Anne Rooms (13)
1A01-S.S. Anne Rooms (14)
1B01-S.S. Anne Rooms (15)
1C01-S.S. Anne Rooms (16)
1D01-S.S. Anne Rooms (17)
1E01- Underground Path Entrance (Route 5)
1F01- Underground Path (Cerulean-Vermilion)
2001- Underground Path Entrance (Route 6)
2102- Underground Path Entrance (Route 7)
2202- Underground Path (Celedon-Lavender)
2302- Underground Path Entrance (Route 8)
2402- Digletts Cave (Route 2)
2502- Digletts Cave
2602- Digletts Cave (Route 11)
2702- Victory Road (1)
2802- Victory Road (2)
2902- Victory Road (3)
2A02- Team Rocket Hideout (1)
2B02- Team Rocket Hideout (2)
2C02- Team Rocket Hideout (3)
2D02- Team Rocket Hideout (4)
2E02- Team Rocket Hideout Elevator
2F02- Silph Co (1)
3002- Silph Co (2)
3102- Silph Co (3)
3202- Silph Co (4)
3302- Silph Co (5)
3402- Silph Co (6)
3502- Silph Co (7)
3602- Silph Co (8)
3702- Silph Co (9)
3802- Silph Co (10)
3902- Silph Co (11)
3A02- Silph Co (Elevator)
0002- Mystery Island 8
0102- Battle Tower
0202- Battle Tower
0302- Battle Tower
0402- Battle Tower
0502- Battle Tower
0602- Battle Tower
0702- Cerulean City Pokécenter
0802- Battle Tower
0902- Battle Tower
0A02- Battle Tower
0B02- Battle Tower
0C02- Island 8 Cave (1)
0D02- Island 8 Cave (2)
0E02- Island 8 Cave (3)
0F02- Island 8 Cave (4)
1002- Island 8 Cave (5)
1102- Island 8 Cave (6)
1202- Island 8 Cave (7)
1302- Island 8 Cave (8)
1402- Island 8 Cave (9)
1502- Island 8 Cave (10)
1602- Island 8 Cave (11)
1702- Island 8 Cave (12)
1802- Island 8 Cave (13)
1902- Island 8 Cave (14)
1A02- Island 8 Cave (15)
1B02- Island 8 Cave (16)
1C02- Island 8 Tomb (1)
1D02- Weepth Chamber
1E02- Dilford Chamber
1F02 - Scufib Chamber
2002- Rixy Chamber
2102- Viapois Chamber
2302- Tanoby Key
3A02- Island 9
0003- Pallet Town
0103 - Viridian City
0203 - Pewter City
0303 - Cerulean City
0403 - Lavender Town
0503 - Vermilion City
0603 - Celedon City
0703 - Fuchsia City
0803 - Cinnabar Island
0903 - Indigo Plateau
0A03 - Saffron City
0B03 - Neo-Saffron City
0C03 - Island 1
0D03 - Island 2
0E03 - Island 3
0F03 - Island 4
1003 - Island 5
1103 - Island 6
1203 - Island 7
1303 - Route 1
1403 - Route 2
1503 - Route 3
1603- Route 4
1703- Route 5
1803- Route 6
1903- Route 7
1a03- Route 8
1b03- Route 9
1c03- Route 10
1d03- Route 11
1e03- Route 12
1f03- Route 13
2003- Route 14
2103- Route 15
2203- Route 16
2303- Route 17
2403- Route 18
2503- Route 19
2603- Route 20
2703- Route 21
2803- Neo Route 21
2903- Route 22
2A03- Route 23
2B03- Route 24
2C03- Route 25
2D03- Island Route (1)
3703- Island Route (5)
3D03- Island Route (6)
3E03- Trainer Tower
3F03- Canyon Entrance
4003- Sevault Canyon
4103- Island Route (7)
4203- Your House (F1)
4403- Rivals House
0004- Your House (F1)
0104- Your House (F2)
0204- Rivals House
0304- Prof Oak's Lab
0005- Viridian House
0105- Viridian GYM
0205- Schoolhouse
0305- Viridian Mart
0405- Viridian Pokécenter
0505- Viridian CC
0006- Museum (F1)
0106- Museum (F2)
0206- Pewter Gym
0306- Pewter Mart
0406- Pewter House (1)
0506- Pewter Pokécenter
0606- Pewter CC
0706- Pewter House (2)
0007- Cerulean House (1)
0107- Robbed House
0207- Cerulean House (2)
0307- Cerulean Pokecenter
0407- Cerulean CC
0507- Cerulean Gym
0607- Bike Shop
0707- Cerulean Mart
0807- Cerulean House (3)
0907- Cerulean House (4)
0008 - Lavender Pokecenter
0108 - Lavender CC
0208 - Lavender House (1)
0308 - Lavender House (2)
0408 - Name Rater
0508 - Lavender Mart
0009 - Vermilion House (1)
0109 - Vermilion Pokécenter
0209 - Vermilion CC
0309 - Pokémon Fan Club
0409 - Vermilion House (2)
0509 - Vermilion Mart
0609 - Vermilion Gym
0709 - Vermilion House (3)
000A - Celedon Shop (F1)
010A - Celedon Shop (F2)
020A - Celedon Shop (F3)
030A - Celedon Shop (F4)
040A - Celedon Shop (F5)
050A - Celedon Shop (F6)
060A - Celedon Shop (Elevator)
070A - Game Freak HQ (1)
080A - Game Freak HQ (2)
090A - Game Freak HQ (3)
0A0A- Game Freak HQ (4)
0B0A - Game Freak HQ (5)
0C0A - Celedon Pokecenter
0D0A - Celedon CC
0E0A - Celedon Game Corner
0F0A - Celedon Prizes
100A - Celedon GYM
110A - Celedon Diner
120A - Celedon House
000B - Safari Zone Gate
010B - Fuchsia Mart
020B - Safari Meeting Room
030B - Fuchsia GYM
040B - Fuchsia House
050B - Fuchsia Pokécenter
060B - Fuchsia CC
070B - Wardens Home
080B - Fuchsia House (2)
090B - Fuchsia House (3)
000C - Cinnibar GYM
010C - Cinniber Lab (1)
020C - Cinnibar Lab (2)
030C - Cinnibar Lab (3)
040C - Cinnibar Lab (4)
050C - Cinnibar PC
060C - Cinnibar CC
070C - Cinnibar Mart
4F00 - Indigo Plateau Pokécenter/Mart
5000 - Loreli
5100 - Bruno
5200 - Agatha
5300 - Lance
5400 - Gary
5500 - Hall O Fame
000E - Copycats House (F1)
010E - Copycats House (F2)
020E - Fighting Dojo
030E - Saffron GYM
040E - Saffron House (1)
050E - Saffron Mart
060E - Saffron PC
070E - Saffron CC
080E - Saffron House (2)
090E - Saffron House (3)
00 - Viridian Forest Entrance
01 - Route 2 House
02 - Route 2 Gate
03 - Viridna Forest Exit
0010 - Route 4/Mt. Moon Pokécenter
0110 - Route 4/Mt. Moon CC
0011- Day Care Man
0012 - Route 6 Gate
0112 - Route 6 Unused House
0013 - Route 7 Gate
0014 - Route 8 Gate
0015 - Route 10/Rock Tunnel Pokécenter
0115 - Route 10/Rock Tunnel CC
0016 - Route 11 Gate F1
0116 - Route 11 Gate F2
0017 - Route 12 Gate F1
0117 - Route 12 Gate F2
0217 - Route 12 House
0018 - Route 15 Gate F1
0118 - Route 15 Gate F2
0019 - Route 16 House
0119 - Route 16 Gate F1
0219 - Route 16 Gate F2
001A - Route 18 Gate
011A - Route 18 Gate F2
001B - Route 19 Unused Home
001C - Route 22/23 Gate
001D - Route 23 Unused House
001E - Bill's Sea Cottage
Legendary Pokémon Teleport Locations
Mt. Ember = 23ADAABA A9000BEB
Seafoam Islands = BC4AFF82 6C4609A2
Power Plant = EA5BB107 05E634BB
One Island = A6A339F5 FC0ADC79
Navel Rock = 82031DBC 2402
Birth Island = 554D9257 D0472EF8
Unlimited Rare Candy
820258400044
Have All 8 Badges
You'll need to battle someone and then enter a building for this to take effect for some reason!
EFCE867D 5403D40D
Infinite PP
42023C08 6363
00000002 0002
1 Hit KO
95EDFBBA A5A72A78
C833D1A0 02FA7205
Wild Pokémon Gender Modifier
Always Female
EB34F751 A96B854D
78DA95DF 44018CB4
Always Male
EB34F751 A96B854D
141BB87C 83D7018F
Wild Pokémon always have max IV
33007CF1 001F
Shiny Pokémon in the Wild
1670047D 04815C68
18452A7D DDE55BCC
Pokémart Items Cost $1
3C25A344 FD8F451C
AD86124F 2823D8DA
Catch the Opponent's Pokémon
Press the L and R triggers before throwing your Pokéball for this to work.
4D83B1BF E0F5F507
8E883EFF 92E9660D
B6C5368A 08BE8FF4
90B4977C C0151DC2
Increase Catch Rate
87ACF659 707466DC
8BB602F7 8CEB681A
Wild Pokémon Modifier
To choose which Pokémon appears in the wild, you'll need to enter the master code 000014D1 000A
1003DAE6 0007.
You'll then want to input the Pokémon encounter code 83007CEE followed by your chosen Pokémon's ID:
0001 = Bulbasaur
0002 = Ivysaur
0003 = Venusaur
0004 = Charmander
0005 = Charmeleon
0006 = Charizard
0007 = Squirtle
0008 = Wartortle
0009 = Blastoise
000A = Caterpie
000B = Metapod
000C = Butterfree
000D = Weedle
000E = Kakuna
000F = Beedrill
0010 = Pidgey
0011 = Pidgeotto
0012 = Pidgeot
0013 = Rattata
0014 = Raticate
0015 = Spearow
0016 = Fearow
0017 = Ekans
0018 = Arbok
0019 = Pikachu
001A = Raichu
001B = Sandshrew
001C = Sandslash
001D = Nidoran
001E = Nidorina
001F = Nidoqueen
0020 = Nidoran
0021 = Nidorino
0022 = Nidoking
0023 = Clefairy
0024 = Clefable
0025 = Vulpix
0026 = Ninetails
0027 = Jigglypuff
0028 = Wigglytuff
0029 = Zubat
002A = Golbat
002B = Oddish
002C = Gloom
002D = Vileplume
002E = Paras
002F = Parasect
0030 = Venonat
0031 = Venomoth
0032 = Diglett
0033 = Dugtrio
0034 = Meowth
0035 = Persian
0036 = Psyduck
0037 = Golduck
0038 = Mankey
0039 = Primeape
003A = Growlithe
003B = Arcanine
003C = Poliwag
003D = Poliwhirl
003E = Poliwrath
003F = Abra
0040 = Kadabra
0041 = Alakazam
0042 = Machop
0043 = Machoke
0044 = Machamp
0045 = Bellsprout
0046 = Weepinbell
0047 = Victreebel
0048 = Tentacool
0049 = Tentacruel
004A = Geodude
004B = Graveler
004C = Golem
004D = Ponyta
004E = Rapidash
004F = Slowpoke
0050 = Slowbro
0051 = Magnemite
0052 = Magneton
0053 = Farfetch’d
0054 = Doduo
0055 = Dudrio
0056 = Seel
0057 = Dewgong
0058 = Grimer
0059 = Muk
005A = Shellder
005B = Cloyster
005C = Gastly
005D = Haunter
005E = Gengar
005F = Onix
0060 = Drowzee
0061 = Hypno
0062 = Krabby
0063 = Kingler
0064 = Voltorb
0065 = Electrode
0066 = Exeggecute
0067 = Exeggutor
0068 = Cubone
0069 = Marowak
006A = Hitmonlee
006B = Hitmonchan
006C = Lickitung
00D6 = Koffing
006E = Weezing
006F = Rhyhorn
0070 = Rhydon
0071 = Chansey
0072 = Tangela
0073 = Kangaskhan
0074 = Horsea
0075 = Seadra
0076 = Goldeen
0077 = Seaking
0078 = Staryu
0079 = Starmie
007A = Mr. Mime
007B = Scyther
007C = Jynx
007D = Electabuzz
007E = Magmar
007F = Pinsir
0080 = Tauros
0081 = Magikarp
0083 = Lapras
0082 = Gyrados
0084 = Ditto
0085 = Eevee
0086 = Vaporeon
0087 = Jolteon
0088 = Flareon
0089 = Porygon
008A = Omanyte
008B = Omastar
008C = Kabuto
008D = Kabutops
008E = Aerodacty
008F = Snorlax
0090 = Articuno
0091 = Zapdos
0092 = Moltres
0093 = Dratini
0094 = Dragonair
0095 = Dragonite
0096 = Mewtwo
0098 = Chikorita
0097 = Mew
0099 = Bayleef
009A = Meganium
009B = Cyndaquil
009C = Quilava
009D = Typhlosion
009E = Totodile
009F = Croconaw
00A0 = Feraligatr
00A1 = Sentret
00A2 = Furret
00A3 = Hoothoot
00A4 = Noctowl
00A5 = Ledyba
00A6 = Ledian
00A7 = Spinarak
00A8 = Ariados
00A9 = Crobat
00AA = Chinchou
00AB = Lanturn
00AC = Pichu
00AD = Cleffa
00AE = Igglybuff
00AF = Togepi
00B0 = Togetic
00B1 = Natu
00B2 = Xatu
00B3 = Mareep
00B4 = Flaaffy
00B5 = Ampharos
00B6 = Bellossom
00B7 = Marill
00B8 = Azumarill
00B9 = Sudowoodo
00BA = Politoed
00BB = Hoppip
00CB = Skiploom
00C8 = Misdreavus
00C9 = Unown
00CA = Wobbuffet
00CB = Girafarig
00CC = Pineco
00CD = Forretress
00CE = Dunsparce
00CF = Gligar
00D0 = Steelix
00D1 = Snubbull
00D2 = Granbull
00D3 = Qwilfish
00D4 = Scizor
00D5 = Shuckle
00D6 = Heracross
00D7 = Sneasel
00D8 = Teddiursa
00D9 = Ursaring
00DA = Slugma
00DB = Magcargo
00DC = Swinub
00DD = Piloswine
00DE = Corsola
00DF = Remoraid
00E0 = Octillery
00E1 = Delibird
00E2 = Mantine
00E3 = Skarmory
00E4 = Houndour
00E5 = Houndoom
00E6 = Kingdra
00E7 = Phanpy
00E8 = Donphan
00E9 = Porygon2
00EA = Stantler
00EB = Smeargle
00EC = Tyrogue
00ED = Hitmontop
00EE = Smoochum
00EF = Elekid
00F0 = Magby
00F1 = Miltank
00F2 = Blissey
00F3 = Raikou
00F4 = Entai
00F5 = Suicune
00F6 = Larvitar
00F7 = Pupitar
00F8 = Tyranitar
00F9 = Lugia
00FA = Ho-oh
00FB = Celebi
0115 = Treecko
0116 = Grovyle
0117 = Sceptile
0118 = Torchic
0119 = Combusken
011A = Blaziken
011B = Mudkip
011C = Marshtomp
011D = Swampert
011E = Poochyena
011F = Mightyena
0120 = Zigzagoon
0121 = Linoone
0122 = Wurmple
0132 = Silcoon
0124 = Beautifly
0125 = Cascoon
0126 = Dustox
0127 = Lotad
0128 = Lombre
0129 = Ludicolo
012A = Seedot
012B = Nuzleaf
012C = Shiftry
012D = Nincada
012E = Ninjask
012F = Shedinja
0130 = Taillow
0131 = Swellow
0132 = Shroomish
0133 = Breloom
0134 = Spinda
0135 = Wingull
0136 = Pelipper
0137 = Surskit
0138 = Masquerain
0139 = Wailmer
013A = Wailord
013B = Skitty
013C = Delcatty
013D = Kecleon
013E = Baltoy
013F = Claydol
0140 = Nosepass
0141 = Torkoal
0142 = Sableye
0143 = Barboach
0144 = Whiscash
0145 = Luvdisc
0146 = Corphish
0147 = Crawdaunt
0148 = Feebas
0149 = Milotic
014A = Carvanha
014B = Sharpedo
014C = Trapinch
014D = Vibrava
014E = Flygon
014F = Makuhita
0150 = Hariyama
0151 = Electrike
0152 = Manectric
0153 = Numel
0154 = Camerupt
0155 = Spheal
0156 = Sealeo
0157 = Walrein
0158 = Cacnea
0159 = Cacturne
015A = Snorunt
015B = Glalie
015C = Lunatone
015D = Solrock
015E = Azurill
015F = Spoink
0160 = Grumpig
0161 = Plusle
0162 = Minun
0163 = Mawile
0164 = Meditite
0165 = Medicham
0166 = Swablu
0167 = Altaria
0168 = Wynaut
0169 = Duskull
016A = Dusclops
016B = Roselia
016C = Slakoth
016D = Vigoroth
016E = Slaking
016F = Gulpin
0170 = Swalot
0171 = Tropius
0172 = Whismur
0173 = Loudred
0174 = Exploud
0175 = Clamperl
0176 = Huntail
0177 = Gorebyss
0178 = Absol
0179 = Shuppet
017A = Banette
017B = Seviper
017C = Zangoose
017D = Relicanth
017E = Aron
017F = Lairon
0180 = Aggron
0181 = Castform
0182 = Volbeat
0183 = Illumise
0184 = Lileep
0185 = Cradily
0186 = Anorith
0187 = Armaldo
0188 = Ralts
0189 = Kirlia
018A = Gardevoir
018B = Bagon
018C = Shelgon
018D = Salamence
018E = Beldum
018F = Metang
0190 = Metagross
0191 = Regirock
0192 = Regice
0193 = Registeel
0194 = Kyogre
0195 = Groudon
0196 = Rayquaza
0197 = Latias
0198 = Latios
0199 = Jirachi
019A = Deoxys
019B = Chimecho
00BD = Jumpluff
00BE = Aipom
00BF = Sunkern
00C0 = Sunflora
00C1 = Yanma
00C2 = Wooper
00C3 = Quagsire
00C4 = Espeon
00C5 = Umbreon
00C6 = Murkrow
00C7 = Slowking
Pokémon Level Modifier
To choose the level of the wild Pokémon you encounter, use the code 754ED27A 8B1BEFEE followed by the applicable level code. Everyone's always wanted a level 100 Magikarp!
Level 1: 8BB602F7 8CEB681A
Level 2: 00939804 4086FF3B
Level 3: 2BD38F05 D5A578B1
Level 4: 5685B807 3787DACB
Level 5: A9E4EA45 3651CADD
Level 6: E37D365E D7EAB6AB
Level 7: 51374592 F7A27768
Level 8: A08DD229 10D187E3
Level 9: D84D4738 70F68A80
Level 10: 4C6C2B8C CD0528EB
Level 11: 1F1785AC 433A6DC2
Level 12: B4F6F07D 8F56BA40
Level 13: E32BCCB1 07782CD6
Level 14: D4ABF236 D713B4E0
Level 15: 3CD3295F 921F1D1C
Level 16: B9C51F47 95395496
Level 17: 784E8A1B 83A3E0EF
Level 18: 902D754C 80AFE55F
Level 19: 9D362B43 96A4D044
Level 20: 8C434E48 F703A9E1
Level 21: CC449941 F0BBB13A
Level 22: CEDDB323 FFA50BB1
Level 23: 4688F12F FF9DBE10
Level 24: F6DA2242 E2EDA644
Level 25: 2D02A8EA 9B748C49
Level 26: 9D2895EF 6A2BEE59
Level 27: 1BB7262E 80989B57
Level 28: 79693C0B A82C5A23
Level 29: B98E773A D6E0D6AD
Level 30: A457FA67 BCD9C478
Level 31: 881976CC 20B658FF
Level 32: 0073F88A 0A4E81B6
Level 33: 792E7A0F F4BF8DDB
Level 34: 0965B686 64E170F2
Level 35: C70600E8 789A0DAC
Level 36: 0CF8B98B 706A26BE
Level 37: 2E7A201E 5EDBDEE3
Level 38: 9B169FF5 CBABA5A6
Level 39: 7928BBA3 C55BBEAB
Level 40: 155D7103 D66B8A15
Level 41: 7B9DFCEF 830C6BDA
Level 42: BA697C16 93D76910
Level 43: CCED8F7A 8EC0F43C
Level 44: 58EAABBC FC3CA9C2
Level 45: 710D8A2D 45E999F3
Level 46: 2EC0F0EC 6B1A061F
Level 47: E951E67F BFD89E41
Level 48: B743EDBF B82BB83A
Level 49: 4BF9418B EFC87C19
Level 50: CBEB73A3 90A08906
Level 51: 9818C0C6 E03F8431
Level 52: 8A448A37 583B581C
Level 53: 1855C5A3 70B67919
Level 54: 72898F14 3F2CD864
Level 55: 3E7B9D1E 5CE7F0DC
Level 56: B62795CF CEAE6A48
Level 57: 05858D31 D4449EFE
Level 58: 314DD562 05A14AD1
Level 59: 1DE20256 C4AB72E6
Level 60: 202ABE52 BDC4E314
Level 61: 8AA97E8E D5A80225
Level 62: 8655EB8B 26823B03
Level 63: ACFA01BA 15A282DC
Level 64: AFD8D98B 21E6E4D4
Level 65: 1C2D3029 63D27E35
Level 66: 23D312F1 77111159
Level 67: 20999F30 F1874934
Level 68: 51CF1F27 2E270374
Level 69: 845807DF 2140D018
Level 70: 628E474E E708D501
Level 71: DF5B6268 4EC6A43E
Level 72: 7781E696 7D4D1BAB
Level 73: 2390ED5B F7A08F55
Level 74: FD22366B 83B5DB98
Level 75: 39E224D9 232864F2
Level 76: 2056B422 AB6E09BD
Level 77: 600E909B 524CA077
Level 78: 2E14F003 6BE9DAB3
Level 79: 287541CA 8951C140
Level 80: 9675F502 DB139F05
Level 81: BB099C03 1B03F256
Level 82: 6DC87BB5 6FE8ACDD
Level 83: D82A82B0 CAB7DFD4
Level 84: F738C6D5 A33DF2E1
Level 85: FB80C720 E028C27A
Level 86: 1906A7C9 D7EBAA39
Level 87: D31623FE 50011104
Level 88: D052E037 C6886109
Level 89: A4E99E04 BB9B2A8F
Level 90: 750CEC25 D42EAE36
Level 91: 1CAC5FD6 92679660
Level 92: A5CCA03B 7FED218A
Level 93: 08CBA806 AE4A2260
Level 94: 722C0931 68DA1B05
Level 95: 32DCE4F7 2ABBC366
Level 96: 9F6EE1B2 D14F1E6F
Level 97: 095F268D 77B7D906
Level 98: C2955A45 B3CBC610
Level 99: FCEFE173 1DCCEB51
Level 100: 56307399 25DF4466
