From in-game money to score multipliers, not to mention keys and skateboards, there are plenty of goodies to be collected in the game. From time to time, the developers do share codes to help you get those handy items a lot more easily.

Even after 10 years on the market, the endless runner game Subway Surfers is still going strong, and players around the globe are clamouring for codes that could give them an edge in their next run.

Over the years, Subways Surfers has gone through plenty of changes, and the exact nature of how to redeem codes in the game is one of the elements that has been rewritten in more recent years.

And so, if you're wondering how to redeem codes in Subway Surfers and what sorts of codes you can expect to see in future, keep on reading for all the key details.

How to redeem codes in Subway Surfers

To redeem a Subway Surfers code, you need to head over to the game's official website at this exact link. On a mobile device, you'll see an option to input a code straightaway. On a desktop PC or laptop, you'll be asked to scan a QR code on your phone.

Once you see the code-inputting box, simply plonk the code in there and press enter. You'll be pushed, via the App Store, back into the game. As long as the code was valid, the relevant rewards should now be yours to use.

Full list of Subway Surfers codes

The most recent code to go live in Subway Surfers was giftDiscord2124 - that particular combination of characters would've gotten you some free coins and keys to help you progress through the game. However, it seems like that code might have expired at this point.

Keep an eye on the Subway Surfers Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as the official Discord server, and you should be in a good position to find out as soon as another code goes live in the game.

If you're wondering which Subway Surfers codes have expired, here's the list:

9yearsrunning

back2moscow

BaliSummer

Bangkokcoins

bdaycoins

bdaykeys

beproud

beyou

cphparty9

Diablo60

DiabloNow

Frank4Lyfe

GIEFROCKETPLZ

HereKittyKitty

keys2singapore

Keys5Zurich

KEYSSS

Kiloo19Keyz

London2018Coins

mimimonday

MissMaiaGP

mmbatpin

mmcablegoat

moscow6keys

moscowsurprise

Naughty2315

Naughty3973

Naughty5784

Naughty8734

Nice1721

Nice4329

Nice5193

Nice9435

potofcoins

RunnerUp888

singaporedollars

Subway2019Venice

Sybo10k

thebest9

Tonsofkeys

tysurfers9

UnlockBCN

For now, that is all you need to know about Subway Surfers codes, but we'll be sure to update this page when we hear about new codes going live.

