Based on the special stages in the original Sonic 3 & Knuckles game, Blue Spheres is a randomly-generated series of levels that goes on for a very long time. The game is an Easter egg of sorts - it was originally hidden on the Mega Drive cartridge for Sonic 3 & Knuckles.

If you've scrolled over to the Sonic 3 & Knuckles menu in Sonic Origins , you'll notice immediately that the Blue Spheres bonus mini-game has been included.

As you've likely already noticed, just like it did on the Sega Mega Drive (or Sega Genesis if you're that way inclined), the main menu of Blue Spheres gives players the option to input a code to jump straight into the level of their choice.

When you put in a code correctly, you'll be taken to the relevant level. Your quest in each, of course, will be collect all the blue spheres without bumping into the red ones.

You can press start (or the equivalent button on your controller of choice) to start Blue Spheres with the first level, or you can use the codes below to jump ahead!

List of Blue Spheres codes for Sonic Origins

Note: Because Blue Spheres is randomly generated, there are actually millions of levels. The game basically goes on forever, or at least much longer than the average human lifespan! Even if you somehow did make it to the end, the game would simply send you back to the first level and make you start again.

With that in mind, we won't try to include a comprehensive list of codes here as it might break our website. Instead, here are the codes for the first 50 levels. These codes should work, in theory, in the 'original' version of Blue Spheres:

Level 1 - 3659 8960 3263

- 3659 8960 3263 Level 2 - 2965 3192 9023

- 2965 3192 9023 Level 3 - 3610 2354 7327

- 3610 2354 7327 Level 4 - 2921 0274 3999

- 2921 0274 3999 Level 5 - 3737 7423 1487

- 3737 7423 1487 Level 6 - 3053 9029 9071

- 3053 9029 9071 Level 7 - 3698 8191 7375

- 3698 8191 7375 Level 8 - 3009 6111 4047

- 3009 6111 4047 Level 9 - 3482 7286 3167

- 3482 7286 3167 Level 10 - 2809 6267 2575

- 2809 6267 2575 Level 11 - 3454 5429 0879

- 3454 5429 0879 Level 12 - 2765 3348 7551

- 2765 3348 7551 Level 13 - 3582 0497 5039

- 3582 0497 5039 Level 14 - 2898 2104 2623

- 2898 2104 2623 Level 15 - 3543 1266 0927

- 3543 1266 0927 Level 16 - 2853 9185 7599

- 2853 9185 7599 Level 17 - 4014 2308 3455

- 4014 2308 3455 Level 18 - 3319 6540 9215

- 3319 6540 9215 Level 19 - 3964 5702 7519

- 3964 5702 7519 Level 20 - 3275 3622 4191

- 3275 3622 4191 Level 21 - 4092 0771 1679

- 4092 0771 1679 Level 22 - 3048 2377 9263

- 3048 2377 9263 Level 23 - 4053 1539 7567

- 4053 1539 7567 Level 24 - 3363 9459 4239

- 3363 9459 4239 Level 25 - 3837 0634 3359

- 3837 0634 3359 Level 26 - 3163 9615 2764

- 3163 9615 2764 Level 27 - 3808 8777 1068

- 3808 8777 1068 Level 28 - 3119 6696 7740

- 3119 6696 7740 Level 29 - 3936 3845 5228

- 3936 3845 5228 Level 30 - 3252 5452 2812

- 3252 5452 2812 Level 31 - 3897 4614 1116

- 3897 4614 1116 Level 32 - 3208 2533 7788

- 3208 2533 7788 Level 33 - 2994 1761 0172

- 2994 1761 0172 Level 34 - 3673 9888 9404

- 3673 9888 9404 Level 35 - 2944 5155 4236

- 2944 5155 4236 Level 36 - 3629 6970 4380

- 3629 6970 4380 Level 37 - 3072 0223 8396

- 3072 0223 8396 Level 38 - 3762 5725 9452

- 3762 5725 9452 Level 39 - 3033 0992 4284

- 3033 0992 4284 Level 40 - 3718 2807 4428

- 3718 2807 4428 Level 41 - 2817 0087 0076

- 2817 0087 0076 Level 42 - 3518 2963 2956

- 3518 2963 2956 Level 43 - 2788 8229 7788

- 2788 8229 7788 Level 44 - 3474 0044 7932

- 3474 0044 7932 Level 45 - 2916 3298 1948

- 2916 3298 1948 Level 46 - 3606 8800 3004

- 3606 8800 3004 Level 47 - 2877 4066 7836

- 2877 4066 7836 Level 48 - 3562 5881 7980

- 3562 5881 7980 Level 49 - 3348 5109 0364

- 3348 5109 0364 Level 50 - 4028 3236 9596

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

An amazing page over at Gamespot keeps on listing fan-submitted Blue Spheres codes up to level 30,000 and beyond into the millions! Here are a few further-along level codes you might fancy trying out:

Level 100 - 5004 0865 7853

- 5004 0865 7853 Level 500 - 5358 4423 5191

- 5358 4423 5191 Level 1000 - 5092 6073 6399

- 5092 6073 6399 Level 5000 - 3009 5482 2601

- 3009 5482 2601 Level 10,000 - 2854 0444 0347

- 2854 0444 0347 Level 30,000 - 3562 7978 8608

- 3562 7978 8608 Level 123,456,804 - 3887 4561 5072

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.