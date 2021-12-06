Little Alchemy cheats: Full list of combinations, recipes and elements

Despite the release of a sequel, Little Alchemy remains as popular as ever and the elemental game shows no signs of slowing down – and we suspect it won’t for quite some time yet.

Advertisement

Air, Water, Fire and Earth are the elements that you start with, but that’s certainly not where they end as you can get pretty much anything the further you make your way through the game. Be it something simple like bread or something a bit more obscure (like The One Ring from Lord of the Rings), there is a massive list of what you can make.

Here are all the Little Alchemy cheats and the ingredients you will need:

Acid Rain rain, smoke/rain, smog

rain, smoke/rain, smog Airplane bird, steel/bird, metal

bird, steel/bird, metal Alarm Clock clock, sound

clock, sound Alcohol fruit, time/juice, time

fruit, time/juice, time Algae water, plant/sea, plant/ocean, plant

water, plant/sea, plant/ocean, plant Alien life, space

life, space Allergy human, dust

human, dust Alligator lizard, swamp/lizard, river

lizard, swamp/lizard, river Alpaca mountain, sheep

mountain, sheep Ambulance car, hospital/car, doctor

car, hospital/car, doctor Angel human, bird

human, bird Angler human, fishing rod

human, fishing rod Ant grass, wild animal / wild animal, sugar

grass, wild animal / wild animal, sugar Antarctica snow, desert/ice, desert

snow, desert/ice, desert Aquarium water, glass/glass, fish

water, glass/glass, fish Archipelago isle, isle

isle, isle Armadillo wild animal, armour

wild animal, armour Armour tool, metal/tool, steel

tool, metal/tool, steel Ash volcano, energy

volcano, energy Astronaut human, moon / rocket, human / human, space station / human, space

human, moon / rocket, human / human, space station / human, space Astronaut Ice Cream ice cream, astronaut

Ice Cream ice cream, astronaut Atmosphere air, pressure/sky, pressure

air, pressure/sky, pressure Atomic Bomb energy, explosion

energy, explosion Aurora sun, Antarctica / sky, Antarctica / Antarctica, atmosphere

sun, Antarctica / sky, Antarctica / Antarctica, atmosphere Avalanche energy, snow

energy, snow Axe blade, wood

blade, wood Bacon pig, fire

pig, fire Bacteria swamp, life

swamp, life Baker human, flour/human, bread/human, dough

human, flour/human, bread/human, dough Bakery house, baker/house, bread

house, baker/house, bread Banana fruit, monkey

fruit, monkey Banana bread bread, banana

bread, banana Bandage blood, fabric

blood, fabric Bank house, money/house, gold/house, safe

house, money/house, gold/house, safe Barn cow, house/livestock, house/house, hay

cow, house/livestock, house/house, hay Bat mouse, bird/mouse, sky

mouse, bird/mouse, sky Batman bat, human

bat, human Batter flour, milk

flour, milk Bayonet gun, blade/gun, sword

gun, blade/gun, sword BBQ campfire, meat/campfire, garden

campfire, meat/campfire, garden Beach sea, sand/ocean, sand

sea, sand/ocean, sand Beaver wild animal, wood / wild animal, dam

wild animal, wood / wild animal, dam Bee flower, wild animal

flower, wild animal Beehive bee, house/bee, tree

bee, house/bee, tree Beer alcohol, wheat

alcohol, wheat Bicycle wheel, wheel

wheel, wheel Bird air, life / life, sky / egg, air / egg, sky

air, life / life, sky / egg, air / egg, sky Birdhouse bird, house

bird, house Black Hole star, pressure

star, pressure Blade metal, stone

metal, stone Blender glass, blade/blade, electricity

glass, blade/blade, electricity Blizzard snow, snow/snow, storm/snow, wind

snow, snow/snow, storm/snow, wind Blood human, blade

human, blade Blueprint engineer, paper

engineer, paper Boat water, wood

water, wood Boiler steam, metal

steam, metal Bone corpse, time

corpse, time Bonsai Tree tree, pottery/tree, scissors

tree, pottery/tree, scissors Book paper, wood/paper, story

paper, wood/paper, story Bread dough, fire

dough, fire Brick clay, fire / mud, fire / mud, sun / clay, sun

clay, fire / mud, fire / mud, sun / clay, sun Bridge river, wood/river, metal/river, steel

river, wood/river, metal/river, steel Broom wood, hay

wood, hay Bullet gunpowder, metal

gunpowder, metal Bulletproof Vest bullet, armour

bullet, armour Bus car, car

car, car Butcher human, meat

human, meat Butter energy, milk/milk, pressure

energy, milk/milk, pressure Butterfly flower, wild animal

flower, wild animal Cactus desert, plant/sand, plant

desert, plant/sand, plant Cake dough, candle

dough, candle Camel desert, wild animal/desert, horse/livestock, desert

desert, wild animal/desert, horse/livestock, desert Campfire fire, wood

fire, wood Candle wax, thread/wax, fire

wax, thread/wax, fire Candy Cane sugar, Christmas tree

sugar, Christmas tree Cannon gunpowder, pirate ship/gunpowder, castle

gunpowder, pirate ship/gunpowder, castle Cape hero, fabric

hero, fabric Car wheel, metal

wheel, metal Caramel sugar, fire

sugar, fire Carbon Dioxide human, oxygen / plant, night / tree, night

human, oxygen / plant, night / tree, night Carrot snowman , vegetable/sun, snowman

, vegetable/sun, snowman Cart wheel, wood

wheel, wood Cashmere tool, mountain goat / thread, mountain goat / fabric, mountain goat / scissors, mountain goat / wool, mountain goat

tool, mountain goat / thread, mountain goat / fabric, mountain goat / scissors, mountain goat / wool, mountain goat Castle house, knight

house, knight Cat wild animal, milk

wild animal, milk Catnip cat, plant

cat, plant Cauldron metal, witch / steel, witch / fireplace, witch / campfire, witch

metal, witch / steel, witch / fireplace, witch / campfire, witch Caviar hard roe, human

hard roe, human Centaur horse, human

horse, human Cereal wheat, milk

wheat, milk Chain metal, rope/steel, rope

metal, rope/steel, rope Chainsaw axe, electricity

axe, electricity Chameleon lizard, rainbow

lizard, rainbow Charcoal fire, wood

fire, wood Cheese time, milk

time, milk Cheeseburger cheese, hamburger

cheese, hamburger Chicken egg , livestock/livestock, bird/bird, farmer

, livestock/livestock, bird/bird, farmer Chicken Soup water, chicken

water, chicken Chicken wing chicken, bone

chicken, bone Chimney house , fireplace/smoke, brick/fireplace, brick

, fireplace/smoke, brick/fireplace, brick Christmas Stocking wool, fireplace

wool, fireplace Christmas Tree light bulb, tree/tree, star

light bulb, tree/tree, star Cigarette tobacco, paper

tobacco, paper City village, village/skyscraper, skyscraper

village, village/skyscraper, skyscraper Clay sand, mud

sand, mud Clock time, tool / time, wheel / time, electricity

time, tool / time, wheel / time, electricity Cloud air, steam

air, steam Coal pressure, plant/sun, snowman

pressure, plant/sun, snowman Coconut palm, fruit

palm, fruit Coconut Milk coconut, tool/milk, coconut

coconut, tool/milk, coconut Coffin wood, corpse

wood, corpse Cold human, rain

human, rain Computer electricity, nerd / wire, nerd / tool, nerd

electricity, nerd / wire, nerd / tool, nerd Computer Mouse mouse, computer

Mouse mouse, computer Confetti paper, blade / paper, scissors

paper, blade / paper, scissors Cookbook book, recipe/recipe, recipe

book, recipe/recipe, recipe Constellation star, star

star, star Cookie dough, sugar

dough, sugar Corpse human, gun/human, grim reaper

human, gun/human, grim reaper Cotton plant, cloud

plant, cloud Cow grass, livestock

grass, livestock Crayon rainbow, pencil/rainbow, wax

rainbow, pencil/rainbow, wax Crow bird, scarecrow/bird, field

bird, scarecrow/bird, field Crown gold, monarch/metal, monarch

gold, monarch/metal, monarch Crystal Ball witch, glass/wizard, glass

witch, glass/wizard, glass Cuckoo clock, bird

clock, bird Cyborg human, robot

human, robot Cyclist bicycle, human

bicycle, human Dam beaver , river/beaver, tree/beaver, wood/wall, river

, river/beaver, tree/beaver, wood/wall, river Darth Vader jedi, fire / jedi, lava

jedi, fire / jedi, lava Day sun, time / night, sun / time, night / sky, sun

sun, time / night, sun / time, night / sky, sun Desert sand, sand/sand, cactus

sand, sand/sand, cactus Dew water, grass / fog, grass

water, grass / fog, grass Diamond pressure, coal

pressure, coal Dinosaur lizard, time

lizard, time Doctor human, hospital

human, hospital Dog wild animal, human

wild animal, human Doge dog, computer

dog, computer Doghouse dog, house

dog, house Don Quixote windmill, knight

windmill, knight Doughnut dough, oil

dough, oil Double Rainbow! rainbow, rainbow

rainbow, rainbow Dough flour, water

flour, water Dragon lizard, fire

lizard, fire Drone airplane, robot

airplane, robot Drum wood, leather

wood, leather Drunk human, alcohol/beer, human/human, wine

alcohol/beer, human/human, wine Dry Ice carbon dioxide, cold/ice, carbon dioxide

carbon dioxide, cold/ice, carbon dioxide Duck bird , lake/water, bird/bird, pond/time, duckling

, lake/water, bird/bird, pond/time, duckling Duckling egg, duck

egg, duck Dune sand, wind/desert, wind/beach, wind

sand, wind/desert, wind/beach, wind Dust earth, air/sun, vampire/day, vampire

earth, air/sun, vampire/day, vampire Dynamite gunpowder, wire

gunpowder, wire Eagle mountain, bird

mountain, bird Earthquake earth, energy/earth, wave

earth, energy/earth, wave Eclipse sun, moon

sun, moon Egg life, stone / bird, bird / turtle, turtle / lizard, lizard

life, stone / bird, bird / turtle, turtle / lizard, lizard Egg Timer egg, clock/egg, watch

egg, clock/egg, watch Electric Car car, electricity

car, electricity Electric Eel fish, electricity

Eel fish, electricity Electrician human, electricity/human, wire

human, electricity/human, wire Electricity metal, energy / solar cell, sun / wind turbine, wind / light, solar cell

metal, energy / solar cell, sun / wind turbine, wind / light, solar cell Email letter, computer/letter, internet

letter, computer/letter, internet Energy air, fire/plant, sun

air, fire/plant, sun Engineer human, tool

human, tool Eruption volcano, energy

volcano, energy Excalibur sword, stone

sword, stone Explosion gunpowder, fire

gunpowder, fire Fabric thread, tool

thread, tool Fairy Tale story , monarch/story, castle/knight, story/dragon, story

, monarch/story, castle/knight, story/dragon, story Family human, house

human, house Family tree tree, family

tree, family Farm farmer, house/farmer, barn

farmer, house/farmer, barn Farmer human, plant/field, human/human, pitchfork

human, plant/field, human/human, pitchfork Faun goat, human

goat, human Fence wall, wood

wall, wood Field earth, farmer/earth, tool

earth, farmer/earth, tool Fire Extinguisher fire, carbon dioxide / pressure, carbon dioxide / metal, carbon dioxide

fire, carbon dioxide / pressure, carbon dioxide / metal, carbon dioxide Fireman human, fire/human, firetruck

human, fire/human, firetruck Fireplace house, campfire/campfire, brick/campfire, wall

house, campfire/campfire, brick/campfire, wall Firetruck fireman, car

fireman, car Fireworks explosion, sky

explosion, sky Fish hard roe, time

hard roe, time Fish and Chips fish, French fries

fish, French fries Fishing Rod tool, fish/wood, fish

tool, fish/wood, fish Flamethrower fire, gun

fire, gun Flashlight tool, light

tool, light Flood rain, rain/rain, time

rain, rain/rain, time Flour wheat, stone/windmill, wheat

wheat, stone/windmill, wheat Flower plant, garden

plant, garden Flute wood, wind

wood, wind Flying Fish fish, bird/sky, fish

fish, bird/sky, fish Flying Squirrel squirrel, bird/squirrel, wind/squirrel, aeroplane/sky, squirrel

squirrel, bird/squirrel, wind/squirrel, aeroplane/sky, squirrel Fog earth, cloud

earth, cloud Forest tree, tree

tree, tree Fortune Cookie paper, cookie

Cookie paper, cookie Fossil dinosaur, time / dinosaur, earth / stone, dinosaur

dinosaur, time / dinosaur, earth / stone, dinosaur Fountain statue, water

statue, water Fox chicken, wild animal

chicken, wild animal Frankenstein zombie, electricity/electricity, corpse

zombie, electricity/electricity, corpse French fries oil, vegetable

oil, vegetable Fridge metal, cold / electricity, cold / metal, ice

metal, cold / electricity, cold / metal, ice Frog wild animal, pond

wild animal, pond Fruit tree, farmer/sun, tree

tree, farmer/sun, tree Fruit Tree fruit, tree

fruit, tree Galaxy star, star

star, star Garden plant, plant / flower, flower / plant, grass / house, grass

plant, plant / flower, flower / plant, grass / house, grass Gardener human, garden

human, garden Geyser steam, earth

steam, earth Ghost graveyard, night/castle, night

graveyard, night/castle, night Gift Santa , Christmas tree / Santa, Christmas stocking / Santa, cookie / Santa, chimney / Santa, fireplace

, Christmas tree / Santa, Christmas stocking / Santa, cookie / Santa, chimney / Santa, fireplace Gingerbread house house, dough/house, gingerbread man

house, dough/house, gingerbread man Gingerbread man life, dough

life, dough Glacier ice, mountain

ice, mountain Glass fire, sand/sand, electricity

fire, sand/sand, electricity Glasses glass, metal/glass, glass

glass, metal/glass, glass Gnome garden, statue

garden, statue Goat livestock, mountain

livestock, mountain Godzilla dinosaur, city

dinosaur, city Gold metal, sun/metal, rainbow

metal, sun/metal, rainbow Golem clay, life

clay, life Granite lava, pressure

lava, pressure Grass plant, earth

plant, earth Grave coffin, earth/corpse, earth

coffin, earth/corpse, earth Gravestone grave, stone

grave, stone Graveyard grave, grave/gravestone, gravestone

grave, grave/gravestone, gravestone Greenhouse plant, glass/window, window

plant, glass/window, window Grenade explosion, metal

explosion, metal Grilled cheese cheese, toast

cheese, toast Grim Reaper human, scythe/corpse, scythe

human, scythe/corpse, scythe Gun metal, bullet

metal, bullet Gunpowder fire, dust

fire, dust Hail rain, ice/ice, storm/ice, cloud

rain, ice/ice, storm/ice, cloud Ham meat, smoke

meat, smoke Hamburger meat, bread

meat, bread Hammer metal, wood

metal, wood Hamster wheel, mouse

wheel, mouse Hard Roe egg, water / egg, sea / egg, ocean / egg, pond / fish, fish

egg, water / egg, sea / egg, ocean / egg, pond / fish, fish Harp angel, music

angel, music Hay farmer, grass/grass, scythe/grass, sun

farmer, grass/grass, scythe/grass, sun Hay bale hay, hay

hay, hay Hedge plant, fence/leaf, fence

plant, fence/leaf, fence Helicopter blade, airplane/windmill, airplane

blade, airplane/windmill, airplane Herb plant, sickness/sickness, leaf

plant, sickness/sickness, leaf Hero knight, dragon

knight, dragon Hippo horse, river/horse, water

horse, river/horse, water Honey bee, flower/bee, beehive

bee, flower/bee, beehive Horizon sky, earth/sea, sky/ocean, sky

sky, earth/sea, sky/ocean, sky Horse hay, livestock

hay, livestock Horseshoe metal, horse

metal, horse Hospital house, sickness/house, ambulance/house, doctor

house, sickness/house, ambulance/house, doctor Hourglass sand, glass

sand, glass House wall, wall

wall, wall Human earth, life

earth, life Hummingbird bird, flower

bird, flower Hurricane wind, energy

wind, energy Husky snow, dog/ice, dog

snow, dog/ice, dog Ice water, cold

water, cold Iceberg sea, ice / ocean, ice / sea, Antarctica / ocean, Antarctica

sea, ice / ocean, ice / sea, Antarctica / ocean, Antarctica Ice Cream milk, ice

milk, ice Ice cream truck car, ice cream

car, ice cream Iced tea ice, tea/cold, tea

ice, tea/cold, tea Idea human, light bulb / light bulb, nerd

human, light bulb / light bulb, nerd Igloo house, ice/house, snow

house, ice/house, snow Internet computer, computer / computer, wire / computer, web

computer, computer / computer, wire / computer, web Isle ocean, volcano/volcano, sea

ocean, volcano/volcano, sea Ivy plant, wall

plant, wall Jack-O’-Lantern pumpkin, fire/blade, pumpkin/pumpkin, candle

pumpkin, fire/blade, pumpkin/pumpkin, candle Jam juice, sugar

juice, sugar Jedi lightsaber , human/knight, lightsaber

, human/knight, lightsaber Jerky meat, sun/meat, salt

meat, sun/meat, salt Juice water, fruit/pressure, fruit

water, fruit/pressure, fruit Keyboard Cat cat, music

Cat cat, music Kite wind, paper/sky, paper

wind, paper/sky, paper Knight human, armour

human, armour Lake water, pond/river, dam

water, pond/river, dam Lamp metal, light bulb

metal, light bulb Lasso cow, rope/horse, rope

cow, rope/horse, rope Lava earth, fire

earth, fire Lava Lamp lava, lamp

lava, lamp Lawn Mower grass, tool/electricity, scythe

grass, tool/electricity, scythe Leaf tree, wind

tree, wind Leather cow, blade/pig, blade

cow, blade/pig, blade Lemonade fruit, water

fruit, water Letter paper, pencil

paper, pencil Library house, book

house, book Life swamp, energy/love, time

swamp, energy/love, time Light light bulb, electricity / electricity, flashlight

light bulb, electricity / electricity, flashlight Light Bulb electricity, glass

electricity, glass Lighthouse light, house / light, beach / light, ocean / light, sea

light, house / light, beach / light, ocean / light, sea Lightsaber light, sword/energy, sword/electricity, sword

light, sword/energy, sword/electricity, sword Lion wild animal, cat

wild animal, cat Livestock farmer, life / wild animal, human/farmer, wild animal

farmer, life / wild animal, human/farmer, wild animal Lizard egg, swamp

egg, swamp Log cabin wood, house

wood, house Love human, human

human, human Lumberjack axe, human/human, chainsaw

axe, human/human, chainsaw Mac and Chees e cheese, pasta

e cheese, pasta Mailman human, letter

human, letter Manatee cow, sea

cow, sea Map paper, earth

paper, earth Mars rust, planet

rust, planet Marshmallows sugar, campfire

sugar, campfire Mayonnaise egg, oil

egg, oil Meat cow, tool/livestock, butcher/cow, butcher/pig, butcher/pig, tool/blade, livestock

cow, tool/livestock, butcher/cow, butcher/pig, butcher/pig, tool/blade, livestock Medusa human, snake

human, snake Mermaid human, fish

human, fish Metal fire, stone

fire, stone Meteor meteoroid, atmosphere/sky, meteoroid

meteoroid, atmosphere/sky, meteoroid Meteoroid stone, space

stone, space Microscope glass, bacteria/bacteria, glasses

glass, bacteria/bacteria, glasses Milk farmer, cow/cow, human

farmer, cow/cow, human Milk Shake milk, ice cream

milk, ice cream Minotaur human, cow

human, cow Mirror glass, metal

glass, metal Mould time, bread

time, bread Monarch human, castle / Excalibur, human/crown, human

human, castle / Excalibur, human/crown, human Money paper, gold

paper, gold Monkey tree, wild animal

tree, wild animal Moon sky, cheese/sky, stone

sky, cheese/sky, stone Moss plant, stone/algae, stone

plant, stone/algae, stone Moth moon, butterfly/night, butterfly

moon, butterfly/night, butterfly Motorcycle bicycle, energy/bicycle, steel

bicycle, energy/bicycle, steel Mountain earthquake, earth

earthquake, earth Mountain Goat mountain, goat/goat, mountain range

mountain, goat/goat, mountain range Mountain Range mountain, mountain

mountain, mountain Mouse cheese, wild animal

cheese, wild animal Mousetrap wood, cheese/metal, cheese

wood, cheese/metal, cheese Mud water, earth

water, earth Mummy corpse, pyramid

corpse, pyramid Music human, flute/human, sound

human, flute/human, sound Narwhal unicorn, ocean/unicorn, water/sea, unicorn

unicorn, ocean/unicorn, water/sea, unicorn Needle metal, thread/metal, hay

metal, thread/metal, hay Nerd human, glasses

human, glasses Nessie story, lake

story, lake Nest bird, tree/bird, hay/egg, hay

bird, tree/bird, hay/egg, hay Newspaper paper, paper

paper, paper Night moon, time/time, day/sky, moon

moon, time/time, day/sky, moon Ninja shuriken, human

shuriken, human Ninja Turtle turtle, ninja

turtle, ninja Nut tree , squirrel/fruit, squirrel

, squirrel/fruit, squirrel Oasis desert, water

desert, water Obsidian lava, water

lava, water Ocean sea, sea / water, sea

sea, sea / water, sea Oil sunflower, pressure

sunflower, pressure Oil Lamp clay, oil / potter, oil / oil, rope / glass, oil / fire, oil

clay, oil / potter, oil / oil, rope / glass, oil / fire, oil Omelette egg, fire

egg, fire Optical Fiber wire, light

wire, light Orchard fruit tree, fruit tree / field, fruit tree

fruit tree, fruit tree / field, fruit tree Origami bird, paper

bird, paper Ostrich bird, earth / bird, sand

bird, earth / bird, sand Owl night, bird / bird, wizard

night, bird / bird, wizard Oxygen plant, sun/plant, carbon dioxide

plant, sun/plant, carbon dioxide Ozone oxygen, oxygen/oxygen, electricity

oxygen, oxygen/oxygen, electricity Paint water, rainbow/water, pencil

water, rainbow/water, pencil Palm isle, tree/tree, beach

isle, tree/tree, beach Paper wood, pressure

wood, pressure Paper Airplane airplane, paper

airplane, paper Parachute pilot, fabric/pilot, umbrella

pilot, fabric/pilot, umbrella Parrot bird, pirate

bird, pirate Pasta flour, egg

flour, egg Peacock bird, rainbow

bird, rainbow Pegasus bird, horse/sky, horse/bird, unicorn

bird, horse/sky, horse/bird, unicorn Pencil wood, coal/wood, charcoal

wood, coal/wood, charcoal Pencil Sharpener blade, pencil

blade, pencil Penguin ice, wild animal/ice, bird/bird, snow

ice, wild animal/ice, bird/bird, snow Penicillin doctor, mould

doctor, mould Perfume water, rose / water, flower / steam, rose / steam, flower / alcohol, rose / alcohol, flower

water, rose / water, flower / steam, rose / steam, flower / alcohol, rose / alcohol, flower Petroleum fossil, time/fossil, pressure

fossil, time/fossil, pressure Phoenix fire, bird

fire, bird Picnic grass, sandwich/beach, sandwich

grass, sandwich/beach, sandwich Pie dough, fruit

dough, fruit Pig livestock, mud

livestock, mud Pigeon bird, city / bird, letter / bird, statue

bird, city / bird, letter / bird, statue Piggy Bank pig, money/pottery, pig

pig, money/pottery, pig Pillow cotton, fabric

cotton, fabric Pilot airplane, human/seaplane, human

airplane, human/seaplane, human Pinocchio wood, life

wood, life Pipe tobacco, wood

tobacco, wood Piranha fish, blood

fish, blood Pirate sword, sailor/sailor, pirate ship

sword, sailor/sailor, pirate ship Pirate Ship sailboat, pirate/boat, pirate

sailboat, pirate/boat, pirate Pitchfork tool, hay

tool, hay Pizza cheese, dough

cheese, dough Planet earth, space

earth, space Plankton water, life/sea, life

water, life/sea, life Plant rain, earth

rain, earth Platypus beaver, duck

beaver, duck Pond water, garden

water, garden Popsicle juice, ice

juice, ice Pottery fire, clay/clay, wheel/clay, tool

fire, clay/clay, wheel/clay, tool Pressure earth, earth/air, air

earth, earth/air, air Printer paper, computer

paper, computer Prism glass, rainbow

glass, rainbow Pterodactyl air, dinosaur/bird, dinosaur

air, dinosaur/bird, dinosaur Puddle snowman, flamethrower/sun, ice/sun, snowman

snowman, flamethrower/sun, ice/sun, snowman Pumpkin vegetable, fire/vegetable, light

vegetable, fire/vegetable, light Pyramid desert, stone/desert, grave

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Quicksand sand, swamp

sand, swamp Rabbit wild animal, carrot

wild animal, carrot Rain water, air

water, air Rainbow rain, sun/rain, light

rain, sun/rain, light Rat wild animal, pirate ship/sailboat, wild animal

wild animal, pirate ship/sailboat, wild animal Recipe flour, paper/paper, baker

flour, paper/paper, baker Reindeer Santa , wild animal/livestock, Santa

, wild animal/livestock, Santa Ring diamond, metal/diamond, gold

diamond, metal/diamond, gold River mountain, water/rain, mountain

mountain, water/rain, mountain Robot metal, life / steel, life / life, armour

metal, life / steel, life / life, armour Rocket airplane, space

airplane, space Roller Coaster train, mountain/mountain, cart

train, mountain/mountain, cart Roomba robot, vacuum cleaner

robot, vacuum cleaner Rope thread, thread

thread, thread Rose plant, love/flower, love

plant, love/flower, love Ruins time, castle/time, house

time, castle/time, house Ruler wood, pencil

wood, pencil Rust air, metal / metal, oxygen / steel, oxygen / air, steel

air, metal / metal, oxygen / steel, oxygen / air, steel RV car, house

car, house Saddle horse, leather

horse, leather Safe metal, money / metal, gold / steel, money / steel, gold

metal, money / metal, gold / steel, money / steel, gold Safety Glasses explosion, glasses/tool, glasses/engineer, glasses

explosion, glasses/tool, glasses/engineer, glasses Sailboat boat, wind/boat, fabric

boat, wind/boat, fabric Sailor human, boat/human, sailboat

human, boat/human, sailboat Salt sea, sun / ocean, sun / fire, sea / fire, ocean

sea, sun / ocean, sun / fire, sea / fire, ocean Sand air, stone

air, stone Sand Castle sand, castle

sand, castle Sandpaper sand, paper

sand, paper Sandstone stone, sand

stone, sand Sandstorm sand, energy/sand, storm/sand, hurricane

sand, energy/sand, storm/sand, hurricane Sandwich bread, ham/cheese, bread/bread, bacon

bread, ham/cheese, bread/bread, bacon Santa human, Christmas tree

human, Christmas tree Saturn ring, planet

ring, planet Scalpel blade, doctor/blade, hospital

blade, doctor/blade, hospital Scarecrow human, hay

human, hay Scissors blade, blade

blade, blade Scorpion wild animal, sand / wild animal, dune

wild animal, sand / wild animal, dune Scythe blade, grass/blade, wheat

blade, grass/blade, wheat Seawater , water

, water Seagull bird, sea/bird, ocean/bird, beach

bird, sea/bird, ocean/bird, beach Seahorse horse, sea/ocean, horse/fish, horse

horse, sea/ocean, horse/fish, horse Seal dog, sea

dog, sea Seaplane airplane, water/airplane, ocean/airplane, sea

airplane, water/airplane, ocean/airplane, sea Seasickness sickness, sea/sickness, ocean/boat, sickness/steamboat, sickness/sailboat, sickness

sickness, sea/sickness, ocean/boat, sickness/steamboat, sickness/sailboat, sickness Seaweed plant, sea/plant, ocean

plant, sea/plant, ocean Sewing Machine electricity, needle/robot, needle

electricity, needle/robot, needle Shark ocean, wild animal/sea, wild animal/sea, blood/blood, ocean

ocean, wild animal/sea, wild animal/sea, blood/blood, ocean Sheep cloud, livestock

cloud, livestock Sheet Music paper, music

paper, music Shuriken star, blade

star, blade Sickness human, bacteria/human, sickness/human, rain

human, bacteria/human, sickness/human, rain Skateboard snowboard, wheel

snowboard, wheel Skeleton corpse, time / bone, bone

corpse, time / bone, bone Ski Goggles glasses, snow

glasses, snow Sky air, cloud

air, cloud Skyscraper house, sky

house, sky Sledge snow, cart/snow, wagon

snow, cart/snow, wagon Sloth wild animal/time

wild animal/time Smog smoke, fog/fog, city

smoke, fog/fog, city Smoke fire, wood

fire, wood Smoke Signal campfire, fabric/smoke, fabric

campfire, fabric/smoke, fabric Smoothie fruit, blender

fruit, blender Snake wild animal, wire

wild animal, wire Snow steam, cold

steam, cold Snowball snow, human

snow, human Snowboard wood, snow/snow, surfer

wood, snow/snow, surfer Snow globe glass, snow/snow, crystal ball

glass, snow/snow, crystal ball Snowman snow, human/snowball, snowball/snow, carrot/snowball, carrot

snow, human/snowball, snowball/snow, carrot/snowball, carrot Snowmobile snow, motorcycle/snow, car

snow, motorcycle/snow, car Soap oil, ash

oil, ash Soap Bubble air, soap/water, soap

air, soap/water, soap Soda water , carbon dioxide/juice, carbon dioxide

, carbon dioxide/juice, carbon dioxide Solar Cell sun, tool

sun, tool Solar System sun, planet

sun, planet Sound air, wave

air, wave Space sky, star / sun, star / moon, star

sky, star / sun, star / moon, star Spaceship airplane, astronaut

airplane, astronaut Space Station space, house

space, house Spaghetti thread, pasta

thread, pasta Sphinx human, lion

human, lion Spider wild animal, thread

wild animal, thread Sprinkles sugar, confetti

sugar, confetti Squirrel mouse, tree

mouse, tree Star sky, night/night, telescope

sky, night/night, telescope Starfish fish, star / sea, star / ocean, star

fish, star / sea, star / ocean, star Statue stone, tool/human, medusa

stone, tool/human, medusa Steak fire, cow/meat, BBQ

fire, cow/meat, BBQ Steam water, fire/water, energy

water, fire/water, energy Steamboat steam engine, water/steam engine, boat

steam engine, water/steam engine, boat Steam Engine boiler, tool/boiler, wheel

boiler, tool/boiler, wheel Steel metal, coal

metal, coal Steel Wool steel, wool/wire, wool

steel, wool/wire, wool Stethoscope tool, doctor

tool, doctor Stone air, lava

air, lava Storm energy, cloud/cloud, electricity

energy, cloud/cloud, electricity Story human, campfire

human, campfire Sugar fruit, energy/juice, fire/juice, energy

fruit, energy/juice, fire/juice, energy Sun fire, sky

fire, sky Sundial clock, sun

clock, sun Sunflower plant, sun/flower, sun

plant, sun/flower, sun Sunglasses sun, glasses/beach, glasses

sun, glasses/beach, glasses Supernova explosion, star

explosion, star Surfer human, wave

human, wave Sushi fish, seaweed/caviar, seaweed

fish, seaweed/caviar, seaweed Swamp mud, plant/mud, grass

mud, plant/mud, grass Sweater wool, tool/human, wool

wool, tool/human, wool Swim Goggles glasses, water

Goggles glasses, water Swimmer human, swim goggles

human, swim goggles Sword blade, metal/blade, steel

blade, metal/blade, steel Swordfish fish, sword

fish, sword Tank car, armour/car, gun

car, armour/car, gun Taser gun, electricity

gun, electricity Tea water, leaf

water, leaf Telescope glass, sky / glass, star / glass, space

glass, sky / glass, star / glass, space Tent wood, fabric/house, fabric

wood, fabric/house, fabric The One Ring volcano, ring

volcano, ring Thread cotton, tool/wheel, wool

cotton, tool/wheel, wool Tide sea, moon/ocean, moon

sea, moon/ocean, moon Time sand, glass

sand, glass Titanic steamboat, iceberg

steamboat, iceberg Toast sandwich, fire/bread, fire

sandwich, fire/bread, fire Tobacco plant, fire

plant, fire Tool metal, human

metal, human Toucan bird, rainbow

bird, rainbow Tractor farmer, car/field, car

farmer, car/field, car Train steam engine, steel/steam engine, metal/steam engine, wheel/steam engine, wagon

steam engine, steel/steam engine, metal/steam engine, wheel/steam engine, wagon Treasure pirate, treasure map

pirate, treasure map Treasure map pirate, map

pirate, map Tree plant, time

plant, time Treehouse tree, house

tree, house Trojan Horse horse, wood

horse, wood Tsunami ocean, earthquake/sea, earthquake

ocean, earthquake/sea, earthquake Tunnel engineer, mountain

engineer, mountain Turtle egg, sand

egg, sand Twilight day, night

day, night Tyrannosaurus Rex meat, dinosaur

meat, dinosaur UFO rocket, alien/airplane, alien

rocket, alien/airplane, alien Umbrella tool, rain/rain, fabric

tool, rain/rain, fabric Unicorn rainbow, horse/rainbow, life/double rainbow!, horse/double rainbow!, life

rainbow, horse/rainbow, life/double rainbow!, horse/double rainbow!, life Vacuum Cleaner electricity, broom

electricity, broom Vampire human, blood/human, vampire

human, blood/human, vampire Vase plant, pottery/pottery, flower

plant, pottery/pottery, flower Vegetable field, fruit

field, fruit Village house, house

house, house Vinegar time, wine/air, wine/wine, oxygen

time, wine/air, wine/wine, oxygen Volcano lava, earth/lava, mountain/fire, mountain

lava, earth/lava, mountain/fire, mountain Vulture bird, corpse

bird, corpse Wagon cart, horse

cart, horse Wall brick, brick

brick, brick Wallet leather, money

leather, money Wand wizard, wood

wizard, wood Warrior sword, human

sword, human Watch human, clock

human, clock Water Gun water, gun

water, gun Water Lilly flower, pond

flower, pond Water Pipe water, pipe

water, pipe Waterfall mountain, river

mountain, river Waterwheel water, wheel/wheel, river

water, wheel/wheel, river Wave ocean, wind/sea, wind

ocean, wind/sea, wind Wax bee, beehive

bee, beehive Web spider, thread

spider, thread Werewolf wolf, human/werewolf, human

wolf, human/werewolf, human Wheatfield , farmer/plant, farmer

, farmer/plant, farmer Wheel tool, wood

tool, wood Wild Animal forest, life

forest, life Wild Boar pig, wild animal/pig, forest

pig, wild animal/pig, forest Wind pressure, air/air, energy

pressure, air/air, energy Windmill house, wind/wheel, wind

house, wind/wheel, wind Wind Turbine windmill, electricity

windmill, electricity Window glass, house

glass, house Wine fruit, alcohol

fruit, alcohol Wire electricity, metal

electricity, metal Witch human, broom/wizard, broom

human, broom/wizard, broom Wizard human, energy

human, energy Wolf dog, forest / wild animal, moon / wild animal, dog

dog, forest / wild animal, moon / wild animal, dog Wood tool, tree

tool, tree Woodpecker bird, wood

bird, wood Wool sheep, tool/scissors, sheep

sheep, tool/scissors, sheep Wrapping Paper gift, paper

gift, paper X-ray light, bone / light, skeleton

light, bone / light, skeleton Yak cow, mountain

cow, mountain Yoda jedi, swamp

jedi, swamp Yogurt milk, bacteria

milk, bacteria Zombie corpse, life

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.