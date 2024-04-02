Infinite Craft recipes: Full combos list and how to make Life explained
Craft consciousness from the elements.
It's a trend we never saw returning, but browser games are capturing our attention again.
From the wacky Douchebag Workout 2 to the calming idle Cookie Clicker, it's in vogue to game like we're skiving ICT class circa 2005.
Another popular one is Little Alchemy 2, in which we make just about anything from the four elements.
Infinite Craft - the latest browser sensation - is similar. Starting with Water, Fire, Wind and Earth (like an episode of Avatar), you start combining straight away by clicking and dragging them on top of each other.
It's free to play, and you can check it out now. It's fun to jump into blind, dragging eclectic items and concepts on top of each other to see what you make.
But if you're looking for a certain thing - such as the elusive Life - you might want a bit of help.
So, let's take a look at the recipes for every possible outcome in Infinite Craft!
How does Infinite Craft work? How to make Life explained
After a quick mess-about on Infinite Craft, the gameplay mechanic will soon become clear to you. On the right-hand side are all the concepts you've already discovered (Water, Fire, Wind and Earth, if you're just starting).
So, if you click on Fire and drag in into the mix zone on the left, then drag Water on top of it, you'll create a new element - Steam.
Keep mixing these with other elements, including the new ones you make, and you'll soon understand the game's name. There's an almost infinite amount of things to craft.
Life is a popular goal, but how do we make it? To make Life, simply mix Venus with Steam. Simple... but how do we get Venus or Steam? Let's look at the complete list of combinations.
Full life of Infinite Craft recipes and combos
We'll list every possible outcome for Infinite Craft below in alphabetical order, so it's easy to navigate. The two things you'll need will be on the right.
Some make scientific sense, some are wordplay, some oddly profound, and some are just hilarious and absurd. Let's get started!
- Abominable Snowman - Water and Yeti
- Adam - Mud and Venus
- Africa - Continent and Swamp
- Air Conditioner - Cold and Engine
- Aircraft Carrier - Battleship and Battleship
- Airship - Steampunk Pirate and Wind
- Alchemist - Philosopher and Fire
- Alfred - Batman and Wisdom
- Alien - Lava Lamp and Lunar
- Allergy - Pollen and Surf
- Aloha - Hawaii and Leaf
- Alpha - Wolf and Wolf Pack
- Amazon - Jungle and River
- Amber - Cologne and Fossil
- America - Rainbow and Continent
- Ammonite - Fossil and Roll
- Android - Software and Planet
- Angel - Incense and Prayer
- Animal - Earth and Zoo
- Animal Kingdom - Zoo and Disney
- Anime - Japan and America
- Anniversary - Birthday and Marriage
- Antarctica - Continent and Ice
- Antique - Vintage and Time
- Ape - Monkey and Monkey
- Apocalypse - God and Nuke
- Apple - Fruit and Adam
- Apple Juice - Apple and Rain
- Apple Pie - Fruit Tree and America
- Area - Number and Land
- Argentina - Country and Messi
- Ariel - Whale and Vase
- Arnold Schwarzenegger - Terminator and Weed
- Arsonist - Stalker and Fire
- Art - Drawing and Mountain
- Artificial Intelligence - Technology and Art
- Asia - Ash and Continent
- Ash - Fire and Tree
- Atlantis - Island and Ocean
- Atlas - Titan and Earth
- Australia - Continent and Surf
- Avalanche - Wind and Mountain
- Baby - Family and Human
- Baby Dinosaur - Dinosaur and Egg
- Baby Lovebird - Lovebird and Lovebird
- Baby Polar Bear - Polar Bear and Polar Bear
- Bacon - Pig and Fire
- Baconator - Volcano and Bacon
- Baconcorn - Bacon and Unicorn
- Baconasaurus - Baconcorn and T-Rex
- Baconasaurus Rex - Baconasaurus and Baconasaurus
- Bacon Zeus - Baconasaurus and Zeus
- Balloon - Wind and Wine
- Banana Boat - Banana and Ship
- Banana Split - Banana and Banana
- Bankrupt - Titanic and Money
- Bar - Drunk and Money
- Barackasaurus - Dinosaur and Obama
- Barbecue - Fire and Pork
- Bat - Black and Vampire
- Batman - Bat and Bat
- Battle - War and War
- Battleship - Tank and Ship
- Bear - Cubs and Cubs
- Beauty and the Beast - Beauty and King Kong
- Bellini - Peach and Rum
- Berserker - Viking and Monster
- Best Friend - Friend and Friend
- Big Bang - Time and Universe
- Bigfoot - Golem and Loch Ness Monster
- Bionic Bud - Cyborg and Weed
- Bird - Kite and Flying
- Birthday Cake - Cake and Cake
- Bitcoin - Cryptocurrency and Crown
- Black Hole - Galaxy and Galaxy
- Blackbear - Pirate Ship and Time Travel
- Blizzard - Snow and Wind
- Boat - Water and Tractor
- Bog - Swamp and Swamp
- Bomb - Explosion and Energy
- Bonsai - Japan and Tree
- Book - Paper and Paper
- Bookshelf - Book and Book
- Bottle - Wine and Future
- Boulder - Stone and Stone
- Bouquet - Garden and Flower
- Box - Pandora and Beauty
- Bowser - Mario and Napoleon Complex
- Brazil - South America and Continent
- Bread - Wheat and Food
- Breadstick - Bread and Star
- Breakfast - Egg and Bacon
- Brick - Clay and Clay
- Bride - Wedding and Beauty
- Bro - Cowboy and Best Friend
- Broken Heart - Heart and Heartbreak
- Brownies - Mud and Chocolate
- Bruce Wayne - Batman and Alcohol
- Buddha - Tree and Wisdom
- Building - Construction and Construction
- Bullet - Glass and Train
- Bunker - House and Nuke
- Burn - Fire and Letter
- Bush - Weed and Weed
- Businessman - Skyscraper and Human
- Burnt Toast - Toast and Fire
- Butter - Toast and Oil
- C-3PO - Lightsaber and Robot
- Cactus - Desert and Plant
- Cake - Butter and Egg
- Calendar - Sun and Year
- Cambodia - Country and Angkor Wat
- Camelot - Camel and Dinosaur
- Cannon - Fire and Ship
- Cannonball - Fire and Cannon
- Cape Verde - Africa and Atlantic Ocean
- Captain - Pirate and Pirate Ship
- Captain Hook - Pirate and Dragon
- Car - Engine and Plant
- Carnivorous Plant - Venus Flytrap and Plant
- Casino - Vegas and Shark
- Castle - House and War
- Cat Video - YouTube and Cat
- Catholic - Religion and Mario
- Cauldron - House and Pot
- Cave - Bear and Earth
- Cemetary - Grave and Grave
- Centaur - Human and Horse
- Central Park - New York and Tree
- Ceramic - Pottery and Cauldron
- CD - Fire and Walkman
- Change - Obama and Hope
- Chaos - Universe and Entropy
- Cheese - Moon and Mud
- Cheetah - Leopard and Leopard
- Chef - Egg and Omelete
- Chest - Pirate and Treasure
- Chicken - Egg and Fire Flower
- Chicken Parm Lemonade - Chicken Parmesan and Lemonade
- Chicken Parmesan - Chicken and Cheese
- Child - Baby and Baby
- Chimera - Minotaur and Centaur
- Chimpanzee - Monkey and Peanut Butter
- China - Chinese and Island
- Chinese - Asia and Human
- Chocolate - Mud and Rainforest
- Christmas - Tree and Star
- Christmas Tree - Pine and Battery
- Chuck Norris - Serial Killer and Vomit
- Church - God and House
- Cider - Apple and Water
- Cinder - Ash and Dust
- City - Town and Town
- Clay - Mud and Mud
- Clean - Dust and Weed
- Cleopatra - King Arthur and Egypt
- Clock - Computer and Time
- Cloud - Wind and Steam
- Cloud Trap - Cloud and Venus Flytrap
- Cocoa - Chocolate and Soil
- Coin - Mud and Metal
- Cold - Fog and Sneeze
- Cologne - Alcohol and Perfume
- Computer - System and Fire
- Confucius - Book and Chinese
- Construction - Brick and Crane
- Continent - Island and Island
- Cooked - Animal and Fire
- Cookie - Animal and Oven
- Cookie Monster - Dragon and Cookie
- Cookie Shake - Cookie and Milkshake
- Coral - Seed and Ocean
- Coral Reef - Coral and Venus Flytrap
- Cosmos - Universe and Galaxy
- Cough - Pencil and Sick
- Cough Syrup - Cough and Alcohol
- Count - Vampire and Weed
- Countdown - Count and TV
- Country - City and Continent
- Cowboy - Jetski and Tumbleweed
- Crane - Swamp and Bird
- Crash - Plane and Fire
- Crocodile - Swamp and Tank
- Crocodile Hunter - Crocodile and YouTube
- Crocopig - Crocodile and Pig
- Crop - Field and Fire
- Cruise - Boat and Honeymoon
- Crusade - Bible and Battle
- Crusader - Knight and Paladin
- Crying - Broken Heart and Tearjerker
- Crypt - Tomb and Grave
- Cryptocurrency - Crypt and Hacker
- Cryptozoology - Loch Ness Monster and Bigfoot
- Cubs - Lion and Lioness
- Cuddly - Teddy Bear and Cheetah
- Cupid - Vase and Pegasus
- Curse - Mummy and Pot
- Cursed Coin - Cryptocurrency and Curse
- Cyborg - Computer and Android
- Cyclone - Planet and Tornado
- Dance - Party and Music
- Dandelion - Plant and Wind
- Dandelion Patch - Dandelion and Dandelion
- Darth Vader - Light Saber and Dragon
- Darwin - Monkey and Philosopher
- Death - Life and Vampire
- Death Note - Death and Anime
- Death Star - Star Wars and Planet
- Defenestration - Vomit and Window
- Demon - Hell and Grudge
- Dengue - Mosquito and Egg
- Denmark - Bacon and Europe
- Desert - Sand and Sand
- Destruction - Tornado and Tsunami
- Devil - Angel and Smoke
- Dinosaur - Rainbow and Fossil
- Disney - Magic and Park
- Divorce - Marriage and Love
- DJ - Human and Music
- Doctor - Sickness and Wisdom
- Doggie - Dog and Cookie
- Dominican Republic - Dom and Republic
- Donkey - Kong and Oil
- Donkey Kong - King Kong and Money
- Donkey Kong Country - Donkey Kong and Mario Bros
- Diddy Kong - Donkey Kong and Donkey Kong
- Double Katana - Katana and Katana
- Dowry - Wedding and Money
- Drawing - Pencil and Earth
- Dracula - Vampire and Earth
- Dragon - Swamp and Fire
- Dragon Ball - Goku and Asia
- Dragon Ball Z - Fight and Anime
- Dragon Ball Z Kai - Dragon Ball Z and Time
- Dragonborn - Splitting Pains and Dragon
- Dragonfly - Dandelion and Dragon
- Drone - Plane and Obama
- Drunk - Love and Rum
- Duck - Dandelion Patch and Lake
- Duckling - Duck and Water
- Dumbledore - Socrates and Harry Potter
- Dust - Wind and Earth
- Dust Bowl - Dust Storm and Sandstorm
- Dust Storm - Sandstorm and Sandstorm
- Dust Trap - Dust Storm and Venus Flytrap
- Dustpan - Dust and Pot
- Earthquake - Planet and Tsunami
- Easter - Jesus and Time
- Eclipse - Sun and Open
- Eden - Garden and Lily
- Eevee - Stone and Pokémon
- Egg - Dinosaur and Dinosaur
- Egypt - Planet and Sphinx
- Eiffel Tower - Skyscraper and Venus
- Elder - Dragon and Time
- Electric Guitar - Lightning and Music
- Electricity - Windmill and Wind
- Elon Musk - Tesla and Tuxedo
- Energy - Windmill and Fire
- Engine - Steam and Fire
- Eruption - Wind and Volcano
- Empire State Building - New York and House
- Emo - Mermaid and Goth
- Estonia - Baltic and Country
- Eternity - Time and Europe
- Europe - Fjord and Continent
- Eurovision - Japan and Europe
- Excalibur - Mud and Sword
- Eve - Adam and Venus
- Everest - Mountain Range and Mosquito
- Evolution - Theory and Time
- Explosion - Fire and Energy
- Facebook - Social and Network
- Fairy - Magic and Princess
- Fallout - Nuke and Water
- Family - Human and Human
- Farm - Tractor and Earth
- Fertility - Magic and Soil
- Fibonacci - Fart and Number
- Field - Farm and Earth
- Fight - Battle and War
- Figure Skating - Ice Skating and Itchy
- Finland - Eurovision and Win
- Fire Bird - Phoenix and Volcano
- Fire Flower - Fireball and Plant
- Fire King - Fireman and King
- Fire Tornado - Cyclone and Fire
- Fire Trap - Fire and Venus Flytrap
- Fire Truck - Firefighter and Firefighter
- Fire Queen - Fire King and Marriage
- Fireball - Fire and Fire Trap
- Firebird - Phoenix and Nuke
- Firefighter - Arsonist and Mirror
- Fireman - Doctor and Arsonist
- Fireplace - Fire and Bush
- Fish - Water and Ocean
- Fishbowl - Water and Fish
- Fishing - Fish and Lake
- Fjord - Lake and Mountain
- Flock - Bird and Bird
- Flower - Plant and Rain
- Flying - Kite and Wind
- Flying Bread - Toaster and Tornado
- Flying Car - Jet and Engine
- Flying Horse - Wind and Pegasus
- Flypaper - Dust Trap and Venus Flytrap
- Fog - Water and Smoke
- Food - Farmer and Plant
- Fool - Stupid and King
- Football - Dust Bowl and Mud
- Forest - Mountain and Tree
- Fortune - Paper and Cookie
- Fossil - Plant and Stone
- France - Napoleon Bonaparte and Land
- Frankenstein - Swamp and Electricity
- Freedom - America and Rainbow
- Fridge - Cold and Metal
- Friend - Like and Facebook
- Frog - Fish and Swamp
- Frog Prince - Kermit and Cupid
- Frogger - Frog and Truck
- Frost Dragon - Cold and Ice Dragon
- Fruit - Sun and Tree
- Fruit Tree - Fruit and Fruit
- Fuel - Engine and Food
- Future - Time and History
- Gambler - Vegas and Crocodile
- Garden - Love and Earth
- Galaxy - Star and Star
- Galleon - Harry Potter and Coin
- Gay - Catholic Church and Rainbow
- Geisha - Woman and Japan
- Genetically Modified Food - Food and Technology
- Genie - Princess and Bottle
- Germany - Berlin and Dust
- Geysir - Stone and Steam
- Ghost - Grave and Human
- Gift - Book and Wrapper
- Gingerbread - House and Cookie
- Girlfriend - Best Friend and Love
- Glass - Obsidian and Steam
- Glue - Flypaper and Fuel
- God - Universe and Eternity
- Godzilla - Dinosaur and Japan
- Gohan - Goku and Mountain
- Goku - Dragon Ball Z and Anime
- Gold - Money and Money
- Goldfish - Fire and Fishbowl
- Gold Bar - Gold and Gold
- Gold Ingot - Gold Bar and Gold Bar
- Golem - Swamp and Zombie
- Gordan Ramsay - Chef and YouTube
- Goth - Black and Passion
- Gotham - Batman and Castle
- Grave - Tomb and Love
- Graveyard - Cemetery and Cemetery
- Greatsword - Longsword and Longsword
- Grim Reaper - Death and Death
- Grudge - Grumpy and Revenge
- Grumpy - Sourpuss and Snake
- Gun - Weapon and Destruction
- Hacker - Internet and Computer
- Hammer - Thor and Weapon
- Hangover - Alcohol and Fog
- Hangry - Hangover and Itchy
- Hangwish - Hangover and Wish
- Hammerhead - Shark and Pork
- Hamster - Morning and Mouse
- Happily Ever After - Marriage and Garden
- Happiness - Bunny and Smile
- Hare - Rabbit and Smile
- Harp - Angel and Music
- Harry Potter - Owl and Pegasus
- Harry Potter and the Heat Death of the Universe - Harry Potter and Heat Death of the Universe
- Hatsune Miku - Android and J-pop
- Hawaii - Island and Volcano
- Hawaii Five-O - Napoleon Complex and Hawaii
- Heart - Cupid and Cupid
- Heartbreak - Death and Love
- Hedwig - Harry Potter and Hamster
- Hercules - Hydra and Zeus
- Hero - Zero and Jesus
- Hex - Curse and Curse
- Hexagon - Hex and Hex
- Hibernation - Bear and Cave
- Hippocampus - Sea and Flying Horse
- Hipster - New York and Cool
- History - Relic and Time
- Hive - Bee and Bee
- Hole - Black Hole and Earth
- Holy Water - Water and Wine
- Homer - Simpson and Family
- Honey - Bee and Star
- Honeycomb - Honey and Prison
- Hot Ones - YouTube and Hot Sauce
- Hot Spring - Cold and Geyser
- Hourglass - Time and Tornado
- House - Wall and Brick
- Human - Rebirth and Zombie
- Human - Adam and Eve
- Hummingbird - Bird and Bee
- Hydra - Dragon and Monster
- Ice - Snow and Water
- Ice Cream - Popsicle and Popsicle
- Ice Cream Cone - Ice Cream and Ice Cream
- Ice Dragon - Cold and Dragon
- Iceberg - Titan and Water
- Iceland - Fjord and Volcano
- Igloo - Island and Ice
- Incense - Plant and Smoke
- Infinity - Zero and 8
- Internet - Computer and Electricity
- IPod - Walkman and Music
- Iran - Country and Caspian Sea
- Ireland - Potato and Country
- Iron - Rust and Rust
- Italy - Pizza and Country
- Island - Ocean and Earth
- Jack - Titanic and Ariel
- Jack Frost - Jack and Igloo
- Jack Sparrow - Sunflower and Pirate
- Jail - Prison and Prisoner
- Jail Break - Jail and Bomb
- Jailbird - Bird and Prison
- James Bond - Jack and Tux
- Japan - Continent and Tea
- J-pop - Japan and Electric Guitar
- Jedi - Star Wars and Lightsaber
- Jedi Pig - Lightsaber and Pig
- Jelly - Peanut Butter and Park
- Jellyfish - Jelly and Island
- Jesus - Church and Son
- Jet - Plane and Plane
- Joy - Smile and Happiness
- Jungle - Rainforest and Rainforest
- Kaleidoscope - Mirror and Mirror
- Kamehameha - Goku and Water
- Kanye West - Rapper and Church
- Karma - Punishment and Rat
- Kelp - Plant and Seaweed
- Kermit - Miss Piggy and Fight
- Kindle - Amazon and Computer
- King - Palace and Stupid
- King Arthur - Camelot and Graveyard
- King Kong - Godzilla and Dinosaur
- KitKat - Chocolate and Japan
- Kite - China and Wind
- Knight - Robot and Paladin
- Knight Rider - Lightsaber and Car
- Knowledge - Owl and Unicorn
- Kraken - Sea and Serpent Pirate
- Kung Fu - Goku and Chinese
- Lake - Water and Water
- Landslide - Earth and Avalanche
- Laser - Lightning and Bullet
- Lava - Fire and Earth
- Lava - Lamp and Lava Lamp
- Lawyer - Human and Divorce
- Leaf - Wind and Tree
- League of Legends - Riot and Software
- Lebanon - Cedar and Country
- Lego - Star Wars and Brick
- Lemon - Fruit and Fossil
- Lemonade - Lemon and Lemon
- Lens - Fire and Glass
- Leopard - Lion and Tiger
- Leopard Bear - Leopard and Teddy Bear
- Leprechaun - Pot of Gold and Warrior
- Lesbian - Pride and Month Girl
- Letter - Mailbox and Mail
- Leviathan - Crocodile and Megalodon
- Library - Bookshelf and Bookshelf
- Life - Venus and Steam
- Lighthouse - Lake and Stone
- Lightning - Fire and Cloud
- Lightsaber - Laser and Sword
- Like - Facebook and Meme
- Lily - Flower and Water
- Link - Mario and Longsword
- Lion - Zebra and Fire
- Lioness - Lion and Love
- Loch Ness - Swamp and Island
- Loch Ness Monster - Swamp and Monster
- Longsword - Sword and Sword
- Lotus - Lily and Flower
- Love - Mermaid and Prince
- Lovebird - Parrot and Cupid
- Luigi - Mario and Human
- Luffy - One Piece and Monkey
- Lunar - Moon and Lily
- Lunch Lady - Woman and Lunch
- Madden - Computer and Football
- Mafia - New York and Family
- Magic - Wizard and Witch
- Mailbox - Postman and Postman
- Man - Adam and Earth
- Manga - Book and Japan
- Mangrove - Tree and Swamp
- Mario - Donkey Kong and Screen
- Mario Bros - Super Mario and Luigi
- Mario Kart - Mario and Yoshi
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Mario Kart and Money
- Marriage - Wedding and Love
- Mars - Planet and Chocolate
- Math - Tree and Number
- Mathematician - Human and Number
- Medusa - Mirror and Stone
- Megalodon - Shark and North America
- Meme - Mold and Internet
- Mermaid - Donkey and Sea
- Messi - Soccer and Dust
- Metal - Rock and Oxygen
- Meteor - Planet and Rock
- Metronome - Music and Clock
- Mexico - Desert and North America
- Micronesia - Country and Micro
- Microscope - Lens and Swamp
- Milk - Toilet and Cow
- Milky Way - Solar System and Fjord
- Mine - Iron and Mountain
- Minotaur - Centaur and Animal
- Mirage - Desert and Ocean
- Mirror - Glass and Obsidian
- Miss Piggy - Pig and Beauty
- Missile - Countdown and Drone
- Mist - Swamp and Wind
- Mistress - Woman and Mafia
- Mold - Virus and Rain
- Money - Treasure and Time
- Monkey - Jungle and Dust
- Monkey Wrench - Monkey and Wrench
- Monster - Loch Ness and Wind
- Monster Truck - Tractor and Swamp
- Moon - Earth and Reflection
- Moonstone - Moon and Stone
- Morning - Hangover and Night
- Mosquito - Swamp and Bee
- Mother-in-law - Woman and Terror
- Mountain - Earth and Earth
- Mouse - Garden and Cheese
- Movie - Popcorn and Love
- Mrs. Claus - Santa and Bride
- Mud - Steam and Earth
- Mud Bowl - Dust Bowl and Mud
- Muddy Pig - Mud and Crocopig
- Mule - Donkey and Farm
- Multiverse - Universe and Universe
- Mummy - Human and Dust
- Music - Rock and Roll
- Napoleon - Europe and Time Machine
- Napoleon Bonaparte - Napoleon Dynamite and Star
- Napoleon Complex - Napoleon Bonaparte and Paradox
- Napoleon Dynamite - Big Bang and Napoleon
- Narhwal - Fish and Unicorn
- Naruto - Anime and Ninja
- Nepal - Asia and Mount Everest
- Nessie - Loch Ness Monster and Smoke
- Netflix - Cinema and YouTube
- Netherlands - Windmill and Country
- Network - Internet and System
- New York - State of Liberty and House
- New Zealand - Rugby and Country
- Newton - Apple and Karma
- Night - Moon and Flower
- Nile - River and Reef
- Ninja - China and Warrior
- North America - Continent and America
- North Korea - Nuclear and Country
- Norway - Fjord and Country
- Nuclear - TV and Nuke
- Nuke - Missile and Death
- Number - Count and Count
- Nut - Squirrel and Sun
- Oasis - Desert and Water
- Obama - Politician and Hawaii
- Obsidian - Stone and Lava
- Ocean - Water and Lake
- Octave - Music and Number
- Odin - God and Divorce
- Odysseus - Odyssey and Homer
- Odysseus Rex - Odysseus and T-Rex
- Odyssey - Homer and Book
- Oedipus - Oedipus Rex and Tragedy
- Oedipus Rex - Odysseus Rex and Tragedy
- Oink - Pig and Mirror
- Olympus - Zeus and Mountain
- Omega - Alpha and War
- Omelet - Pancake and Egg
- One Piece - Pirate and Anime
- Open - Window and Perfume
- Oreo - Snake and Cookie
- Otaku - Anime and Computer
- Oven - Fireplace and Stone
- Owl - Bird and Flashlight
- Owlfish - Owl and Fish
- Paganini - Violin and YouTube
- Palace - House and Oasis
- Paladin - Palm and Spell
- Palm - Desert and Tree
- Pancake - Breakfast and Cake
- Panda - Black and Pig
- Pandora - Panda and Beauty
- Pandapig - Panda and Pig
- Pangaea - Continent and Continent
- Paparazzi - Stalker and Movie
- Paper - Tree and Wood
- Paradox - Multiverse and Time Travel
- Park - Garden and Garden
- Parrot - Bird and Garden
- Party - Best Friend and Music
- Passion - Love and Fire
- Peach - Mario and Princess
- Pegasus - Unicorn and Wind
- People - Land and Pop
- Pencil - Ash and Tree
- Penguin - Antartica and Island
- Perfume - Incense and Water
- Peru - Country and Machu Picchu
- Peter Griffin - Baconator and Quaqmire
- Peter Pan - Captain Hook and Fire
- Philosopher - Squirrel and Wisdom
- Philosophy - Wisdom and Music
- Phoenix - Bird and Fire
- Phone - Newspaper and Number
- Phone Number - Girlfriend and Number
- Pidgeot - Plane and Pokemon
- Pi - Infinity and Number
- Pie - Apple and America
- Pie Fight - Apple Pie and Fight
- Pig - Rainbow and Mud
- Piglet - Pig and Pig
- Pigpen - Mud and Pig
- Pikachu - Pokémon and Anime
- Pikasushi - Pikachu and Sushi
- Pilot - Plane and Human
- Pina Colada - Alcohol and Pineapple
- Pine - Smell and Forest
- Pineapple - Hawaii and Plant
- Piranha - Goldfish and Swamp
- Pirate - Ship and Dragon
- Pitcher of Lemonade - Lemonade and Lemonade
- Pizza - New York and Food
- Plane - Bird and Flying
- Planet - Earth and Dust
- Plant - Water and Earth
- Playboy - Man and Rabbit
- Pluto - Napoleon Complex and Planet
- Poem - Bird and Song
- Pokémon - Anime and Fish
- Pollen - Dust and Plant
- Polly - Parrot and Fireman
- Pollywag - Tornado and Polly
- Pop - Fire and Balloon
- Popcorn - Butter and Toast
- Pope - Catholic and Rich
- Popsicle - Jelly and Ice
- Port - Water and Village
- Postman - Owl and Harry Potter
- Pot - Vase and Vase
- Pot of Gold - Rainbow and Treasure
- Pottery - Clay and House
- Prayer - Incense and Smoke
- Prayer Water - Prayer and Water
- Pregnant - Tinkerbell and Fertility
- Present - Gift and Gift
- Pride - Lion and Lion
- Pride Month - Pride and Calendar
- Prince - Frog and Cupid
- Princess - Mule and Beauty
- Prison - Night and Sentence
- Prisoner - Squirrel and Prison
- Prison Break - Prison and Tsunami
- Prison Cake - Cake and Jail
- Prometheus - Titan and Fire
- Psalm - Hymn and Number
- Psychopath - Sicko and Love
- Pteranodon - Pterodactyl and Pterodactyl
- Pterodactyl - Bird and Dinosaur
- Quagmire - Swamp and Mud
- Queen - Princess and Crown
- Quicksand - Cloud Trap and Mud
- Rabbit - Animal and Dandelion
- Race - Chariot and Driver
- Racecar - Car and Engine
- Radiation - Toxic and Number
- Radio - Microscope and Wave
- Radio - Tower Radio and Radio
- Radio Waves - Radio Tower and Water
- Rain - Cloud and Earth
- Rainbow - Rain and Fire
- Rainbow Bear - Rainbow and Polar Bear
- Rainforest - Rain and Forest
- Rally - Mud and Car
- Rap - Rapper and Music
- Rapper - Human and DJ
- Rapunzel - Princess and Ruin
- Rat - Subway and City
- Reef - Coral and Coral
- Reflection - Mirror and Ghost
- Relativity - Einstein and Theory
- Relic - Antique and Time
- Retirement - Firefighter and Time
- Revenge - Sandwich and Karma
- Riot - Rally and Fire
- Roblox - Fortnite and Program
- Roll - Sushi and Seaweed
- Roman - Mars and Number
- Ronin - Samurai and Ninja
- Rose - Flower and Beauty
- Roulette - Gambler and Casino
- Ruin - Rain and Sandcastle
- Rum - Bottle and Pirate
- Rust - Car and Ash
- Sadness - Crying and Broken Heart
- Safari - Zoo and Zoo
- Sage - Philosopher and Wisdom
- Sail - Wind and Ship
- Sailor Moon - Anime and Frankenstein
- Santa - Christmas and Elder
- Sasuke - Ninja and Sword
- Saiyan - Goku and Flower
- Samurai- Japan and Warrior
- Sand - Dust and Dust
- Sandbox - Desert and Software
- Sandcastle - Beach and Sand
- Sandstorm - Desert and Storm
- Santa - Christmas and Cookie
- Sarcophagus - Mummy and Mummy
- Sashimi - Sushi and Rain
- Sasquatch - Bigfoot and Swamp
- Satellite - Earth and Radio Waves
- Science - Hourglass and Microscope
- Score - Game and Number
- Scratch - Jack and Itchy
- Screen - Computer and Glass
- Sea Monster - Water and Monster
- Sea Serpent - Water and Dragon
- Seaweed - Fish and Plant
- Sentence - Word and Word
- Serbia - Volleyball and Country
- Serial Killer - Stalker and Psychopath
- Server - Computer and Computer
- Shark - Surfer and Sea
- Shark Tank - Shark and Oil
- Ship - Water and Island
- Sick - Dengue and Vacation
- Sickness - Divorce and Sick
- Sicko - Movie and Sick
- Simpson - Family and Anime
- Singapore - Lion and Country
- Siren - Mermaid and Bacon
- Skeeter - Mosquito and Seaweed
- Skyscraper - Empire State Building and House
- Slingshot - Weapon and Stone
- Slushie - Jelly and Snow
- Smell - Perfume and Steam
- Smile - Sun and Mushroom
- Smoke - Wind and Fire
- Smoker - Cigarette and Smoke
- Sneeze - Allergy and Wind
- Sniper - Gun and Telescope
- Snow - Avalanche and Steam
- Snowman - Rain and Yeti
- Soccer - Football and Football
- Social - Network and Internet
- Socrates - Wisdom and Squirrel
- Software - System and Computer
- Soggy Bread - Toaster and Water
- Soil - Earth and Ash
- Solar - Sun and Fire
- Solar Flare - Solar Wind and Fire
- Solar Panel - Sun and Electricity
- Solar System - Sun and Galaxy
- Solar Wind - Solar System and Wind
- Song - Radio and Music
- Sorbet - Fruit and Ice
- Sourpuss - Lemon and Owl
- South Africa - Cape Town and Africa
- South America - North America and Pangaea
- South Korea - Country and South
- Spain - Sand and Europe
- Spell - Curse and Hex
- Splitting Pains - Divorce and Window
- Square - Area and Number
- Squid - Kraken and Water
- Squidward- Squid and Tourist
- Squirrel - Tree and Mouse
- Stalker - Psychopath and Love
- Star - Planet and Planet
- Star Wars - Star and Lightsaber
- Statue - Stone and America
- Statue of Liberty - Lighthouse and Boulder
- Steam - Water and Fire
- Steampunk - Planet and Steam
- Steampunk Pirate - Ocean and Steampunk
- Steampunk Pirate Ship - Steam and Steampunk Pirate
- Steampunk Plant - Steampunk Pirate and Plant
- Steampunk Tree - Steampunk Plant and Smoke
- Steel - Iron and Iron
- Sticky Note - Glue and Technology
- Stone - Earth and Lava
- Stonehenge - Steampunk Pirate Ship and Stone
- Storm - Rain and Wind
- Stripes - Tiger and Love
- Stupid - Donkey and Cupid
- Subscribe - YouTube and Heart
- Subway - Steam and Train
- Sun - Star and Fire
- Sunflower - Sun and Flower
- Sunrise - Morning and Mountain
- Superman - Goku and America
- Supernova - Planet and Robot
- Super Mario - Mario and Luigi
- Super Mario Bros - Super Mario and Mario Bros
- Super Mario Bros 2 - Super Mario Bros and Super Mario Bros
- Super Mario Bros 3 - Super Mario Bros and Super Mario Bros 2
- Super Mario World - Super Mario Bros - Super Mario Bros 3
- Super Mario 3D World - Super Mario Bros and Super Mario World
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - Super Mario Bros and Super Mario 3D World
- Super Saiyan - Goku and Dragon Ball Z
- Surf - Steam and Wave
- Surfboard - Surfer and Surfer
- Surfer - Tsunami and Pilot
- Surfing - Surfer and Surfboard
- Sushi - Mountain and Seaweed
- Swamp - Lake and Earth
- Sweden - Cool and Europe
- Sweep - Broom and Number
- Switzerland - Country and Mountain
- Sword - Blade and Blade
- System - Planet and Solar
- T-1000 - Terminator and Weapon
- T-Rex - Death and Dinosaur
- T-Rump - T-Rex and Trump
- Tango - Dance and Number
- Tank - Ship and Tractor
- Tank Truck - Monster Truck and Tank
- Tarzan - Jungle and Book
- Taxi - New York and Car
- Tea - Plant and Steam
- Teapot - Tea and Earth
- Tearjerker - Tears and Book
- Tears - Heartbreak and Human
- Tea-zilla - Godzilla and Tea
- Technology - Science and Science
- Teddy Bear - Love and Bear
- Teddy Lion - Teddy Bear and Lion
- Telescope - Moonstone and Window
- Tempest - Storm and Tea
- Terminator - Robot and Relic
- Terrorist - Bomb and Freedom
- Tesla - Car and Electricity
- Tesla Tower - Tesla and Tesla
- Thailand - Asia and Beach
- Thanksgiving - Turkey and Honey
- Theater - Movie and Popcorn
- Theory - Einstein and Dust
- Therapist - Doctor and Devil
- Thor - Odin and Cosmos
- Thunder - Lightning and Beauty
- Tiger - Tiger Lily and Love
- Tiger Lily - Earth and Captain Hook
- Time - Paradox and Time Paradox
- Timebomb - Clock and Bomb
- Time Machine - Wormhole and Time Travel
- Time Paradox - Black Hole and Time Travel
- Time Travel - Black Hole and Wormhole
- Tinder - Love and Technology
- Tinkerbell - Peter Pan and Earth
- Titan - Kraken and Earth
- Titanic - Iceberg and Boat
- Toast - Breakfast and Fire
- Toaster - Robot and Bread
- Toilet - Venus Flytrap and Clean
- Tokyo - Godzilla and Island
- Tomb - Mummy and Earth
- Tool - Earth and Monkey Wrench
- Tornado - Wind and Wind
- Tornadroll - Troll and Tornado
- Tourist - Vacation and Statue
- Town - Village and Village
- Tractor - Mud and Engine
- Tragedy - Sadness and Book
- Train - Steam and Engine
- Transistor - Engine and Radio
- Treasure - Pirate and Earth
- Treasure Map - Map and Pencil
- Tree - Earth and Plant
- Tree of Knowledge - Tree of Life and Universe
- Tree of Life - Tree and Universe
- Troll - Earth and Monster
- Truck - Box and Car
- Trump - America and Drunk
- Trump Cake - Trump and Cake
- Tsunami - Water and Tornado
- Tumbleweed - Kelp and Dust Storm
- Turkey (bird) - Bird and Christmas
- Turkey (country) - Country and Istanbul
- Tutankhamun - Mummy and Egypt
- TV - Screen and Screen
- Twilight - Vampire and Love
- Typhoon - Tea and Tempest
- Ukraine - Country and Sunflower
- Underworld - Hades and Hades
- United Kingdom - Europe and Tea
- Unicorn - Godzilla and Rainbow
- Universe - Galaxy and Black Hole
- USA - America and Sun
- Utopia - Planet and Future
- Vacation - Pina Colada and Ocean
- Vampire - Mirror and Bullet
- Vampire Diaries - Vampire and YouTube
- Vanity - Pride and Love
- Vantablack - Mirror and Black
- Vase - House and Pottery
- Vegas - Shark and America
- Vegeta - Goku and Earth
- Venus - Planet and Fog
- Venus Flytrap - Monster and Flower
- Vietnam - Cannabis and War
- Vikings - Land and Fjord
- Village - Family and Family
- Vine - Glue and Plant
- Vintage - Time and Wine
- Virus - Hacker and Internet
- Volcano - Mountain and Earth
- Vomit - Burnt Toast and Sick
- Wall - Trump and Party
- Walkman - Radio and Transistor
- War - China and Japan
- Warlock - Warrior and Weapon
- Warrior - Amazon and War
- Wave - Water and Wind
- Weapon - Fire and Tool
- Weather - Wisdom and Storm
- Wedding - Wine and Castle
- Wedding Ring - Iron and Marriage
- Weed - Hacker and Plant
- Were-lion - Werewolf and Lion
- Were-turkey - Werewolf and Turkey
- Werewolf - Garden and Moon
- Wheat - Crop and Farmer
- Wind Farm - Windmill and Windmill
- Windmill - Engine and Wind
- Window - Glass and Glass
- Wind Turbine - Wind Farm and Wind Farm
- Wine - Plant and Alcohol
- Wisdom - Owl and Smoke
- Wish - Genie and Lamp
- Witch - Tree and Spell
- Witch Hut - Witch and Witch
- Wizard - Paladin and Witch
- Wizard Tower - Wizard and Wizard
- Wolf - Animal and Forest
- Wolf Pack - Wolf and Wolf
- Woman - Man and Love
- Wood - Tree and Forest
- Word - Letter and Letter
- Workshop - Tool and Building
- Wormhole - Black Hole and Black Home
- Wrapper - Chocolate and Paper
- Wreck - Car and Nuke
- Yeti - Blizzard and Monster
- Yggdrasil - Tree of Life and Titan
- Yin Yang - Phoenix and Dragon
- Yoda - Star Wars and Chocolate
- Yoshi - Mario and Dinosaur
- Yoshi Egg - Yoshi and Yoshi
- YouTube - Geysir and Internet
- YouTuber - YouTube and Baby
- Zambia - Africa and Victoria Falls
- Zebra - Stripes and Stripes
- Zen Garden - Yin Yang and Garden
- Zero - Number and Fire
- Zeus - Titan and Wind
- Zombie - Human and Explosion
- Zoo - Penguin and Park
- Zookeeper - Zoo and Star
- 1 - Number and Jesus
- 2 - 1 and 1
- 3 - 2 and 1
- 4 - Number and Ash
- 5 - Number and 4
- 6 - Fire and 5
- 7 - Kanye West and Number
- 8 - Number and Mountain
- 9 - High Five and 4
- 10 - Number and Monster
