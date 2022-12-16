Despite Flash's demise back in 2020, there are still ways to emulate these games - either on phone or browser. And we can't think of a better game to go back and play than Douchebag Workout 2.

Remember when online Flash games were the bee's knees? You'd spend your IT lessons playing them before quickly clicking back to PowerPoint or Excel when the teacher got close. Those were the days.

A game in which you play a skinny loser with dreams of working out to become a jacked douchebag, it perfectly captures the South Park style and anarchic nature of the old Flash games.

You probably won't want to play it seriously, so we're going to share a few cheat codes below - you can beat the game and get the complete mid '00s vibe in half the time.

How to use cheats in Douchebag Workout 2

Before you can start cheating away in Douchebag Workout 2, you have to complete the first two objectives in the game. Don't worry, because it won't take long.

Once you've done them, a mobile phone icon will appear at the top of the screen. One you're on the fictional phone, you should find a "cheats" app for you to type the codes into. If only our phones had one of these irl...

Full list of Douchebag Workout 2 cheat codes

The following are the complete list of cheats, including which section of the game you should use them.

Douchebag Beach Club

DEPOSIT - Get $200

INCREASE - Get 2X muscle gain

PICS UNLOCK - Get all pics

COUNTRY - Max country music

Douchebag Chick

Hilton - Get $20,000

PROMOTION - Unlock the best job

SNOOKED - Max haircut

PAINTED - Max makeup

INFLATED - Max Botox

FASHION - Get all clothes

REDCARPET - Get all shoes

DECO - Max deco

SKINNY - Max silhouette

O - Press to make time run forwards

L - Press to make time run backwards

Douchebag Life

SHIFT + S - Get $10

SHIFT + I - Press to make time run forwards

SHIFT + U - Press to make time run backwards

