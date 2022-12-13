A year later, why not return to the game with some cheat codes and finally get to the end of the story? If you're anything like us, an unfinished game is something that niggles away ay the back of the mind.

The Nintendo Switch version of 2013's LEGO Marvel Superheroes was released last year, and while some of you might have whizzed through it, a few of you may have struggled before, regrettably, giving up. There's nothing to be ashamed of if you fall into the latter camp.

If you're not a fan of cheating, that's fine - but we're going to share every code for LEGO Marvel Superheroes right here. Even if you have finished it, cheats are always a fun means messing around.

How to use cheats in LEGO Marvel Superheroes

First, you'll need to know how to cheat - where to punch these codes in. Well, it's pretty simple.

To cheat, start by pausing the game and selecting Extras. From this menu, go to Enter Code, and key in one of the codes we'll share below. Once you've entered the code, return, and the name of the cheat and the word "Unlocked" should unlock.

We should add that if you cheat, you probably won't get the any 100 per cent achievements. Still, we hope you have fun!

Full list of LEGO Marvel Superheroes cheat codes

The full list of cheats in LEGO Marvel Superheroes looks like this:

2NGSRZ - Iron Man (Heartbreaker)

- Iron Man (Heartbreaker) 35E41W - Pumpkin Chopper

- Pumpkin Chopper 5T3CQU - Avenging Cycle

- Avenging Cycle 7HWU4L - Captain America (Classic)

- Captain America (Classic) AA0Z50 - Carnage

- Carnage B7AA3K - Hydra Agent

- Hydra Agent CK7SDS - Iron Man (Hulkbuster)

- Iron Man (Hulkbuster) D5B7O3 - S.H.I.E.L.D. Staff Car

- S.H.I.E.L.D. Staff Car H8CSE6 - Thor (Classic)

- Thor (Classic) J58RSS - Howard the Duck

- Howard the Duck KXFQ87 - Beetle

- Beetle OAW2LB - Wolverine (Cowl)

- Wolverine (Cowl) P9OWL0 - Black Cat

- Black Cat Q5X1J5 - Iron Patriot

- Iron Patriot SH9MZQ - Spider-Cycle

- Spider-Cycle SZ8Q06 - M.O.D.O.K.

- M.O.D.O.K. TQ4C57 - War Machine

- War Machine UZFBG4 - Studs x2

- Studs x2 WFOZXQ - Spider-Man (F.F.)

If you do end up using those, have fun! Try not to feel too bad about cheating the system, ey?

