Roblox Promo Codes for January 2022 and how to redeem them
All the latest codes you need for Roblox!
Published:
We are into a brand new year now, and the fun and popularity of Roblox shows no signs of slowing down as we get 2022 under way.
It has been an exciting time in the world of Roblox of late with some big updates including the addition of Roblox voice chat – something fans have been wanting to have for quite some time now.
And at the start of a new month, we now have a whole bunch of new Roblox codes for January 2022 – and we’ve got them all ready for you to take a look at below!
How to use a code in Roblox
First of all, make sure you are logged into the right account and then head to the Promo Code Redemption Page. Once there you will see a box with the name ‘Enter Your Code’ and, well, you can work out what do to do there.
A redeem option will then appear so click that, and you will get told clearly if the code you have used does not work. Now just head to your inventory and the item should be there, ready and waiting! Now, on to the codes.
Roblox Promo Codes for January 2022
There are three main sets of Roblox Promo Codes to be aware of this month – the main ones, the Island of Move ones, and the Mansion of Wonder ones. You can check them all out below!
- ROSSMANNCROWN2021 – Crown of electrifying guitars
- MERCADOLIBREFEDORA2021 – White flamingo fedora
- TARGETMINTHAT2021 – Peppermint hat
- AMAZONFRIEND2021 – Snowy friend
- SMYTHSCAT2021 – King Tab hat
- CARREFOURHOED2021 – Pasta hat
- KROGERDAYS2021 – Golf shades
- ROBLOXEDU2021 – Dev Deck
- SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola shoulder pet
- TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says shoulder pet
Island of Move Promo Codes
- StrikeAPose – Hustle Hat
- DIY – Kinetic Staff
- WorldAlive – Crystalline Companion
- SettingTheStage – Build it Backpack
- VictoryLap – Cardio Cans
- GetMoving – Speedy Shades
Mansion of Wonder Promo Codes
- ParticleWizard – Tomes of the Magus shoulders
- FXArtist – Artist Backpack
- Boardwalk – Ring of Flames waist
- ThingsGoBoom – Ghastly Aura waist
- Glimmer – Head Slime accessory
And that is your lot on the Roblox Promo Codes front for January! We’ll let you know what the new Roblox codes are when we get into February.
Read more: The best scary games on Roblox
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.