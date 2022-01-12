Roblox Promo Codes for January 2022 and how to redeem them

It has been an exciting time in the world of Roblox of late with some big updates including the addition of Roblox voice chat – something fans have been wanting to have for quite some time now.

We are into a brand new year now, and the fun and popularity of Roblox shows no signs of slowing down as we get 2022 under way.

And at the start of a new month, we now have a whole bunch of new Roblox codes for January 2022 – and we’ve got them all ready for you to take a look at below!

How to use a code in Roblox

First of all, make sure you are logged into the right account and then head to the Promo Code Redemption Page. Once there you will see a box with the name ‘Enter Your Code’ and, well, you can work out what do to do there.

A redeem option will then appear so click that, and you will get told clearly if the code you have used does not work. Now just head to your inventory and the item should be there, ready and waiting! Now, on to the codes.

Roblox Promo Codes for January 2022

There are three main sets of Roblox Promo Codes to be aware of this month – the main ones, the Island of Move ones, and the Mansion of Wonder ones. You can check them all out below!

ROSSMANNCROWN2021 – Crown of electrifying guitars

– Crown of electrifying guitars MERCADOLIBREFEDORA2021 – White flamingo fedora

– White flamingo fedora TARGETMINTHAT2021 – Peppermint hat

– Peppermint hat AMAZONFRIEND2021 – Snowy friend

– Snowy friend SMYTHSCAT2021 – King Tab hat

– King Tab hat CARREFOURHOED2021 – Pasta hat

– Pasta hat KROGERDAYS2021 – Golf shades

– Golf shades ROBLOXEDU2021 – Dev Deck

– Dev Deck SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola shoulder pet

– Spider Cola shoulder pet TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says shoulder pet

Island of Move Promo Codes

StrikeAPose – Hustle Hat

– Hustle Hat DIY – Kinetic Staff

– Kinetic Staff WorldAlive – Crystalline Companion

– Crystalline Companion SettingTheStage – Build it Backpack

– Build it Backpack VictoryLap – Cardio Cans

– Cardio Cans GetMoving – Speedy Shades

Mansion of Wonder Promo Codes

ParticleWizard – Tomes of the Magus shoulders

– Tomes of the Magus shoulders FXArtist – Artist Backpack

– Artist Backpack Boardwalk – Ring of Flames waist

– Ring of Flames waist ThingsGoBoom – Ghastly Aura waist

– Ghastly Aura waist Glimmer – Head Slime accessory

And that is your lot on the Roblox Promo Codes front for January! We’ll let you know what the new Roblox codes are when we get into February.

