How do you make a Roblox game? Roblox Studio explained

The likes of Fortnite and Minecraft have already conquered the gaming world – and now Roblox looks set to become the next big children’s hit.

The free-to-play game – which recently announced it was adding voice chat – first launched all the way back in 2006, and allows users to create their own games and share them online for the whole world to enjoy.

While creating your own game may sound daunting, Roblox has a number of intuitive and fun features that make game development a blast for all ages. See below for tips and tricks on getting started on Roblox, and soon you too can be adding to the 50 million games already available.

How do you make games in Roblox?

Firstly you’ll need to download and install Roblox Studio, a free piece of software that is used to create all Roblox games. Hit the “Start Creating” button on the homepage, and then the “Download Studio” option once prompted.

You’ll also need to set up a free Roblox account (including creating your very own Roblox avatar!).

How do you use Roblox Studio?

When you fire up Roblox Studio for the first time, you’ll see a list of templates, the basis for a variety of game modes from racing to capture the flag to combat, as well as pre-made settings such as villages and castles.

However, if this is your first time making a Roblox game, we suggest you make an obstacle course or Obby, one of the simplest game modes to make but also one of the most popular to play.

Click on the “Obby” option, and you’ll see a basic obstacle course that has already been pre-made for you – which you can now edit to your heart’s content.

How do you edit templates in Roblox Studio?

Even with an Obby game template, the Roblox Studio can be a tad overwhelming – so here’s an overview of the main controls.

To move around your game use the arrow or WASD keys, including the E key to move up and the Q key to move down.

Use the mouse to interact with objects in the game world using four key shortcuts underneath the home tab at the top – the rather self-explanatory Select, Move, Scale, and Rotate.

Once you’ve got the hang of basic movement, try some more advanced editing. There will be three main panels on either side of your game world:

The toolbox panel allows you to insert models and objects that have already been created by the community.

allows you to insert models and objects that have already been created by the community. The explorer panel is a list of all objects in the game, from physical objects such as bricks as well as effects such as lighting.

is a list of all objects in the game, from physical objects such as bricks as well as effects such as lighting. The properties panel allows you to edit the object selected in the explorer panel, such as colour, location, and behaviour.

The easiest way to learn is to play around with these panels – drag an object in from the toolbar, and when it is selected on the explorer, use the properties panel to change the colour, size, transparency, and whatever else you can think of.

Of course, for an obstacle course, you only need a few blocks to make your very first Roblox game. You can add a block easily by clicking the “Part” button under the Home tab on the top panel, then edit the block to create stairs, jump platforms, or whatever comes to mind.

Just make sure the anchor option is ticked in the properties section for each block – or your obstacle course will no longer float in the air!

How do you test and publish Roblox games?

Once your vision is complete, it’s important to test your game. Click the “Play” button at the top panel, and use the WASD keys to move and the spacebar to jump. Make sure all jumps are possible (so people and can actually finish the game!) and click “Stop” in the top panel when you’re finished.

Once you’re happy everything works, it’s time to share your vision with the world. Click the “Publish” button in the Game Panel or in the File menu, give your creation a snazzy name and description, and hit the “Create” button.

Can you make real money by making Roblox games?

Technically, yes – you can earn in-game currency Robux from your creations, which in turn can be exchanged for real-world money. However your games will need thousands of players to make any noteworthy cash – so focus on making an engaging game first.

