Roblox download: How to get latest version on your device for free

Roblox itself is not a game, but it is somewhere you can find a ton of games to play as it provides a place where developers can make their own games – and you can be one of them too!

You will be left with no shortage of games to try out if you install Roblox. While the platform first launched in 2006, the past couple of years and the multiple lockdowns have led to many new people finding it – and now it is more popular than ever.

But if you have the game and want the latest version, or you want to download the basics for the first time, here is all you need to know about getting the latest version of Roblox.

How to download the latest version of Roblox

Here are the steps to follow for getting Roblox installed and ready to play! For mobile devices, you just need to search your app store of choice and Roblox will show up – it’s as easy as any other app to install to a phone.

For PC users, you can either install Roblox Player (which allows you to play games) or Roblox Studio (which allows you to create and edit games). Either way, here are the steps to follow to install Roblox.

How to Install Roblox Player

Make your way over to the Roblox website and log into your account.

Now it is time to pick something to play, so find a game and click on the green Play button.

Now you should see a pop-up window appear that will tell you that Roblox Player is installing.

Once installed, the game will automatically open and you’re done!

How to Install Roblox Studio

Head to this page on the Roblox website to install Roblox Studio.

A pop-up window will appear informing you that Roblox Studio is installing so you know you are on the right track.

Once installed, Studio will automatically open and that’s it!

It is worth noting here that you may get a secondary pop-up window appear asking you to select a program. If that happens, choose Roblox and then confirm.

Is Roblox free to download?

Yes. The question of ‘Does Roblox have a free version?’ is very much a yes, and you can install the game right now and start playing without spending a penny.

That being said, there is a paid option called The Builder’s Club you can choose if you want all ads removed – but this is an added extra with several perks rather than something you must own in order to have fun with Roblox.

How to update Roblox

You should get a prompt when there is an update on whatever device it is that you have access to Roblox on. From there, just follow the instructions and you should have the latest version in a quick and easy fashion.

If, however, you find that you are not getting that update triggered and you know there is a new one, all you need to do is delete the version you have and reinstall it from the main Roblox site. This does mean you will have to log in again once it installs but everything attached to your profile will still be there. Have fun!

