Roblox gift card: Where to buy them and how to redeem them

There have been some exciting additions to Roblox of late with the inclusion of Roblox voice chat – something that many of us have been asking about for some time now.

If you’re wondering where to buy a Roblox gift card, or how to redeem one that you’ve already got, you’ve come to the right place!

For those not in the know, Roblox is not a game, but a place where people can go to access a huge library of games that have been made by developers and added to the platform. And you can be one of those developers! It’s a place where not only can you play games, but you get the fun of designing some yourself should you so wish – and you can be given gift cards for the platform too!

For all you need to know about redeeming a gift card in Roblox, or where to buy one, here is the lowdown!

Where to buy a Roblox gift card

A number of high street stores in the UK, including WHSmith, are known to stock Roblox gift cards. And you can also buy Roblox gift cards online at retailers such as Amazon, GAME and Smyths Toys – click any of those links to see what’s in stock right now!

The cheapest option is a general £10 Roblox gift card, and the most generous one we’ve seen so far is a £100 Roblox gift card. However much you’re willing to spend, this would be a great gift for a Roblox fan!

How to redeem a gift card in Roblox

If you are entering the wonderful world of Roblox gift cards for the first time – perhaps you’ve been gifted one for a birthday or Christmas – then here is how you go about using one:

Log into your Roblox account on any browser

Head to the Gift Card Redemption Page

Enter the PIN from the Gift Card in the box that appears

Select Redeem so that the Credit or Robux get added to your account

You should see a success message appear when you successfully add the Credit to your account so you know it has worked. Note though that if you run into any problems with a Roblox gift card pin that has a zero in it, switch it out for the letter O and it should work – same with I/1.

Click Use Credit to use your credit and that’s it, job done, so just close the window and repeat the process if you are lucky enough to have more than one card to use!

How to redeem credit to pay for a purchase in Roblox

Alternatively, you may have some Roblox credit to use and you would rather pay for a purchase outright rather than just adding it your balance. Well, you can do that and it is just as simple!

Log into your Roblox account on a browser

Choose what product it is you want to buy

Once you arrive at payment, you should see an option that is called Redeem Roblox Card – click that.

And that’s your lot. You should get a confirmation that the purchase is complete so all that is left to do is to enjoy your new product.

