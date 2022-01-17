Roblox login: How to create an account and recover lost password

And now is a great time to join in the fun thanks to some recent additions including Roblox voice chat – but even without the new things, there is still enough to do to keep most of us busy for an eternity. If you have not signed up yet though, you may need some pointers about what to do.

The popularity of Roblox continues to grow with more and more people discovering it – and losing more hours than many of us care to admit in the process.

For all you need to know about signing up to Roblox, and how to reset your password if you forget it, here are the details!

How to create an account in Roblox

If you are entering the wonderful world of Roblox for the first time, then here is how you go about signing up

Download Roblox from its official website

Open up Roblox once it has been downloaded

Click on sign up, which is marked in blue on the bottom right on the opening screen

Add in your birthday, username, and password

You’ll now be asked to choose your gender

Click the ‘Sign Up’ button

That’s it – you’re all signed up and ready to go!

Now it is just a case of logging in. So just open up Roblox, click the login button and tap in your details. Now the world of Roblox awaits you – enjoy! If you have any Roblox login issues, the next section should help you out.

How to recover a lost password in Roblox

Have you already signed up to Roblox but have managed to forget what password you used? Well, it is understandable given how many passwords we have these days and happily, the solution is a really quick one that should give you no hassles at all. Here is what you need to do to overcome one of the Roblox login problems:

Click Forgot your username/password? which you will see on the Login page.

Type in your email address that you used to sign up to Roblox and then press the Submit button.

You will then get an email and you will need to click the link you get in it.

Now, this should open up a page to enter your new password.

Enter and confirm your new password, then press the Submit button and you’re back in business!

