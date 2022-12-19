Roblox puts the gaming in the hands of the users. They design the games, and others can join in and try it out, while maybe being inspired enough to have a crack at coming up with their own one to dazzle everyone with.

There are few things in the gaming world that put as much focus on community as Roblox, and that is largely due to how much freedom its users have.

There is a way to make the platform even more fun though, with the inclusion of music that you can usually get to work by heading to the radio in a game and tapping in a code.

But what codes are the best ones, and what songs will they play? There are thousands to choose from, and here are our picks for some of the best of the bunch.

The best Roblox music codes

Here are the songs that we think are the best to play in Roblox, and the codes that you will need to tap in to get them to play:

Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman – 2071829884

Amaarae – SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY – 8026236684

The Anxiety – Meet Me At Our Spot – 7308941449

Ashnikko – Daisy – 5321298199

Baby Shark– Pink Fong - 614018503

Bach – Toccata & Fugue in D Minor – 564238335

Belly Dancer x Temperature – 8055519816

Beethoven – Fur Elise – 450051032

Beethoven – Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement) – 445023353

Billie Eilish – NDA – 7079888477

Boney M – Rasputin – 5512350519

BTS – Fake Love - 1894066752

Claude Debussy – Claire De Lune – 1838457617

Darude – Sandstorm – 166562385

Dua Lipa – Levitating – 6606223785

Doja Cat – Say So – 521116871

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits – 7202579511

Fetty Wap – Trap Queen – 210783060

Five Nights At Freddys - 2 Song: Survive The Night - 189825748

Frozen – Let It Go – 189105508

Gangnam Style - 130844430

Glass Animals – Heat Waves – 6432181830

Hallelujah – 1846627271

Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams – 8036100972

Justin Beiber – Yummy – 4591688095

Kelis – Milkshake – 321199908

Lady Gaga – Applause – 130964099

Lil Nas X – Industry Baby – 7253841629

LISA – Money – 7551431783

Luis Fonsi – Despacito – 673605737

Maroon 5 – Payphone – 131396974

Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal – 6937354391

Soft Jazz – 926493242

Spooky Scary Skeletons – 515669032

