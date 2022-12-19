Roblox music codes: The best song IDs to use
Add some bangin' tunes to your Roblox fun.
There are few things in the gaming world that put as much focus on community as Roblox, and that is largely due to how much freedom its users have.
Roblox puts the gaming in the hands of the users. They design the games, and others can join in and try it out, while maybe being inspired enough to have a crack at coming up with their own one to dazzle everyone with.
There is a way to make the platform even more fun though, with the inclusion of music that you can usually get to work by heading to the radio in a game and tapping in a code.
But what codes are the best ones, and what songs will they play? There are thousands to choose from, and here are our picks for some of the best of the bunch.
The best Roblox music codes
Here are the songs that we think are the best to play in Roblox, and the codes that you will need to tap in to get them to play:
- Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman – 2071829884
- Amaarae – SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY – 8026236684
- The Anxiety – Meet Me At Our Spot – 7308941449
- Ashnikko – Daisy – 5321298199
- Baby Shark– Pink Fong - 614018503
- Bach – Toccata & Fugue in D Minor – 564238335
- Belly Dancer x Temperature – 8055519816
- Beethoven – Fur Elise – 450051032
- Beethoven – Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement) – 445023353
- Billie Eilish – NDA – 7079888477
- Boney M – Rasputin – 5512350519
- BTS – Fake Love - 1894066752
- Claude Debussy – Claire De Lune – 1838457617
- Darude – Sandstorm – 166562385
- Dua Lipa – Levitating – 6606223785
- Doja Cat – Say So – 521116871
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits – 7202579511
- Fetty Wap – Trap Queen – 210783060
- Five Nights At Freddys - 2 Song: Survive The Night - 189825748
- Frozen – Let It Go – 189105508
- Gangnam Style - 130844430
- Glass Animals – Heat Waves – 6432181830
- Hallelujah – 1846627271
- Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams – 8036100972
- Justin Beiber – Yummy – 4591688095
- Kelis – Milkshake – 321199908
- Lady Gaga – Applause – 130964099
- Lil Nas X – Industry Baby – 7253841629
- LISA – Money – 7551431783
- Luis Fonsi – Despacito – 673605737
- Maroon 5 – Payphone – 131396974
- Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal – 6937354391
- Soft Jazz – 926493242
- Spooky Scary Skeletons – 515669032
