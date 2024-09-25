But who exactly is Vicky White and what are her whereabouts today?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Vicky White? Subject of Jailbreak: Love on the Run

Vicky White. Netflix

Vicky White was the assistant director of operations at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, and was highly respected by her colleagues.

More like this

"She was really good at it," says former colleague Chantelle Brown of White's role in sniffing out officers who tried to smuggle in contraband for inmates.

"I would go out on a limb to say that she took pride in it. It made her feel some sense of satisfaction to be able to uncover the truth."

She had previously been married, but that ended in divorce. In 2021, she told a colleague she was dating two men at once, with one being 38 years old - but they didn't know who exactly he was.

So it understandably came as a surprise when colleagues found out she had struck up a relationship with highly dangerous inmate Casey White (no relation).

How did Vicky and Casey White escape prison?

In April 2022, Vicky told her co-workers she was bringing an inmate named Casey White to the Florence courthouse in Alabama for a mental health evaluation, despite there being no evaluation booked in for that day. And soon, alarm bells began to ring when they didn't show up.

Vicky asked an officer to bring Casey to booking and handcuff him, which they did. When they didn't arrive for the mental health evaluation, officers realised something had gone wrong.

Vicky's car was found along with a handcuff key and Casey's prison-issued shoes, and after reviewing CCTV, it saw Vicky lead Casey into a patrol car and drive away.

The car was driven to a close-by shopping centre car park, and it was left there before they got into a Ford Edge that had been parked there the night before.

Vicky White and Casey White (no relation). Netflix

Where is Vicky White now?

After Vicky and Casey escaped from Lauderdale County Jail together, they managed to evade the police for 11 days.

But when the couple left a motel, the authorities were on their tails and rammed a vehicle into their car, which then ended up in a ditch.

While Casey was immediately arrested, Vicky appeared to have a serious head injury - she was taken to the hospital, but died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"She gave [Casey] 11 days of freedom," former corrections nurse Kylie O'Bryant says in the documentary. "And it cost her her life."

Jailbreak: Love on the Run is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.