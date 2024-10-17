Curfew – watch the first episode of Paramount+ series for free now
Sarah Parish, Mandip Gill and Alexandra Burke star in this unique thriller – watch the series premiere now.
Curfew – an intense new thriller from Paramount Plus – is streaming now and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look.
For a limited time, you can watch the first episode for free on our website – a chance to delve into a world where men are strictly controlled by a nightly curfew.
If you've dived into the first episode and are desperate to discover what happens next, you can subscribe now to Paramount Plus to watch the rest of the series.
Adapted from Jayne Cowie’s gripping novel After Dark, Curfew raises thought-provoking questions about safety, control, and truth.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
In this alternative reality, society operates under The Women’s Safety Act, which enforces a strict 7pm to 7am curfew for all men. Their movements are tracked 24/7 by ankle tags, ensuring they comply with the law.
Women, meanwhile, are finally able to navigate their evenings without fear – at least until a brutal murder disrupts the peace. When a young woman’s body is found on the steps of the Women’s Safety Centre, police officer Pamela Green suspects a man is responsible.
Her controversial theory is met with resistance, as many believe the curfew guarantees safety, and authorities are eager to maintain public trust in the system.
Sarah Parish stars as Pamela, a determined investigator who finds herself up against not only the law but also those who enforce it. She’s joined by Mitchell Robertson (Mayflies) as Eddie, a rookie cop with something to prove, and Mandip Gill as Sarah, an employee at the local tagging centre who becomes entangled in Pamela’s investigation.
The cast also includes Alexandra Burke as Helen, a school teacher and advocate for the curfew, as well as well-known talents like Lucy Benjamin, Larry Lamb, Bobby Brazier, and many more.
For fans of dark thrillers and dystopian dramas, Curfew promises to be an engrossing watch. With its layered storyline, intense performances, and a unique premise, this series is bound to keep audiences hooked.
Read more:
- Curfew star Alexandra Burke asked for distressing scene to be cut
- Mandip Gill breaks down Curfew character's "rage": 'She's got secrets'
Curfew is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus – subscribe now to watch the full series.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.