Adapted from Jayne Cowie’s gripping novel After Dark, Curfew raises thought-provoking questions about safety, control, and truth.

In this alternative reality, society operates under The Women’s Safety Act, which enforces a strict 7pm to 7am curfew for all men. Their movements are tracked 24/7 by ankle tags, ensuring they comply with the law.

Women, meanwhile, are finally able to navigate their evenings without fear – at least until a brutal murder disrupts the peace. When a young woman’s body is found on the steps of the Women’s Safety Centre, police officer Pamela Green suspects a man is responsible.

Her controversial theory is met with resistance, as many believe the curfew guarantees safety, and authorities are eager to maintain public trust in the system.

Pamela (Sarah Parish) in Curfew.

Sarah Parish stars as Pamela, a determined investigator who finds herself up against not only the law but also those who enforce it. She’s joined by Mitchell Robertson (Mayflies) as Eddie, a rookie cop with something to prove, and Mandip Gill as Sarah, an employee at the local tagging centre who becomes entangled in Pamela’s investigation.

The cast also includes Alexandra Burke as Helen, a school teacher and advocate for the curfew, as well as well-known talents like Lucy Benjamin, Larry Lamb, Bobby Brazier, and many more.

For fans of dark thrillers and dystopian dramas, Curfew promises to be an engrossing watch. With its layered storyline, intense performances, and a unique premise, this series is bound to keep audiences hooked.

