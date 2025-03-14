It isn't just the celebrities who will be new to the tent either, with Caroline Waldegrave stepping in for Prue Leith in this year's celebrity edition.

When asked if Waldegrave had a hard time following in Leith's footsteps, Paul Hollywood told Channel 4: "Yeah, but following in the footsteps of Dame Mary Berry and Dame Prue Leith, we have a Lady, so she's played the trump card from the off."

"From an aristocracy point of view, she's beaten the other two," he joked. "We were gonna call her Lady, but she said: 'No, no, no! I don't want to be called Lady!'"

But who are the famous faces taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off? Read on to find out more!

Adam Buxton

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Chris Ramsey

Ellie Goldstein

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Gloria Hunniford

Jamali Maddix

Jim Howick

Kate Garraway

Maxine Peake

Meera Syal

Phil Wang

Rebecca Lucy Taylor

Roman Kemp

Rosie Ramsey

Sarah Beeny

Scarlette Douglas

Sophie Willan

Stuart Douglas

Tommy Tiernan

Adam Buxton

Adam Buxton. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Advertising Week Europe

Age: 55

Job: Comedian

Instagram: None

Adam Buxton is a comedian and is one part of comedy duo Adam and Joe alongside Joe Cornish. The pair had previously presented the Channel 4 series The Adam and Joe Show from 1996 to 2001.

Since then, Adam has gone on to launch The Adam Buxton Podcast, in which he interviews comedians, authors, musicians and celebrities. Over the course of his career, Adam has appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Would I Lie To You?.

"I am competitive, but not very seriously, because I feel I'm unlikely to win," Adam said ahead of his appearance on Bake Off. "I just wanted to do well. I wanted to do my idea as well as possible, but it is really annoying, though, when things don’t turn out the way you wanted."

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg. Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Age: 31

Job: Internet personality

Instagram: @ameliadimz

Amelia Dimoldenberg is an internet personality and presenter, best known for being the creator of Chicken Shop Date in which she interviews celebrities in chicken restaurants as she takes them on very awkward dates.

Since launching in 2014, Dimoldenberg's fame has skyrocketed, and she has gone on to appear on Celebrity Come Dine with Me, Taskmaster and has even hosted the Oscars red carpet.

"I'd love to be a star baker, but I really can't see it happening," said Amelia.

Chris Ramsey

Chris Ramsey. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions

Age: 38

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @iamchrisramsey

Chris Ramsey is a comedian and TV presenter who first rose to fame when presenting I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2016.

Since then, he has gone on to present The Chris Ramsey Show and competed on Strictly Come Dancing. With his wife Rosie, the pair have co-hosted The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show on BBC Two and iPlayer.

"Cancer is a brutal thing that ravages and devastates millions of families, so absolutely anything we can do to help raise money to advance treatment and battle cancer, we will do," said Ramsey.

Ellie Goldstein

Ellie Goldstein. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue

Age: 23

Job: Model

Instagram: @elliejg16_zebedeemodel

Ellie Goldstein has been modelling since 15 years old and has worked on campaigns for Nike, Vodafone and Superdrug.

Ellie was then scouted by Gucci and Vogue Italia during the Photo Vogue Festival and became the first model with a disability to represent the Gucci brand.

"I'm competitive and I want to win," said Ellie ahead of her Bake Off debut.

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Gbemisola Ikumelo. Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

Age: Unclear

Job: Actress

Instagram: @gbemisola_ikumelo

Gbemisola Ikumelo is an actress and comedian who first rose to prominence when her sketch show Famalam debuted on BBC Three.

She has since gone on to star in Black Ops, with season 2 to begin filming later this year.

Asked to describe her baking style in one word, Gbemisola said: "Chaotic."

Gloria Hunniford

Gloria Hunniford. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Age: 84

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @instaglogran

Gloria Hunniford is a TV and radio presenter who is best known for presenting Rip Off Britain and appearing on Loose Women, This Morning and The One Show.

Over on the airwaves, Hunniford hosted her own daily show on BBC Radio 2 for 11 years until 1995.

Asked if she had any strengths or weaknesses headed into the tent, Gloria said: "Strengths: I’m a trier, and I like a challenge. Weakness: I’ve never baked. I tried baking at home to practice, and the first batch of biscuits I made turned out like turds. Terrible.

"But my Showstopper bake, which I also practiced, turned out quite well. It’s inspired by my father, who was a newspaperman by day and a magician by night."

Jamali Maddix

Jamali Maddix. Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Age: 33

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @jamalimaddix

Jamali Maddix is a stand-up comedian who many will recognise as a regular panellist on Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

Asked if he was keen to win the series, Jamali said: "Nah. I don’t mind. It’s for charity. The thing is, if I was a real baker it might be different. I’m not trying to transition to a career in baking. When it comes to baking, I’m not competitive."

Jim Howick

Jim Howick. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

Age: 45

Job: Actor

Instagram: None

Jim Howick is a comedian, who many will recognise from his roles in Horrible Histories and Ghosts, those of which he wrote and starred in.

His other TV appearances include Sex Education, Peep Show and Inside No. 9.

When it comes to baking, Howick specialises in pasties and pies and all things savoury.

"I have a new-found respect for bakers, because it is an exact science," he said. "It’s a chemistry lesson and a craft rolled into one. I’m an average baker, but I’ve got a long way to go before I can safely say I can bake well."

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway.

Age: 57

Job: Broadcaster

Instagram: @kategarraway

Kate Garraway is a broadcaster and journalist best known for currently being a co-anchor on Good Morning Britain.

Her career first launched in the '90s when she worked as a journalist for ITV News Central before moving on to become co-presenter of GMTV from 2000 to 2010.

As for her baking style, Kate said it is "enthusiastic".

Maxine Peake

Maxine Peake. Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Age: 50

Job: Actress

Instagram: @betteblavatsky

Maxine Peake is an actress best known for her roles in Shameless, Silk and See No Evil: The Moors Murders.

More recently, Peake starred in Say Nothing alongside Lola Petticrew, Anthony Boyle and Josh Finan.

Asked of her biggest culinary triumph, Maxine said: "I suppose, when I did the first trial run for this, the fact that it came out and was edible was a bit of a surprise. I’d made something I could eat, that was a triumph for me."

Meera Syal

Meera Syal. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Age: 63

Job: Actress

Instagram: @meera.syal

Meera Syal is a comedian and actress best known for her roles in Goodness Gracious Me, The Kumars at No. 42 and, more recently, Mrs Sidhu Investigates.

"I do enjoy baking, and I bake quite a few cakes," Syal said of her baking skills. "Although I’m aware that, taking part in this, it might be more than cakes I am asked to bake. I just like feeding people. I’m a bit of a feeder, as my family keeps telling me."

Phil Wang

Phil Wang. Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Age: 35

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @wangpix

Phil Wang is a stand-up comedian who has appeared on the likes of David Mitchell's Outsiders, Taskmaster and Netflix's The Comedy Lineup.

Wang is also the host of the BAFTA Games Awards 2025, returning to the helm from last year.

"I've never really baked, it's never really been my style of cooking," said Wang. "I’m more of a stir-fry guy. I like to chop up ingredients and throw them in a wok and that’s about it. I don’t really have the discipline and patience for baking."

Rebecca Lucy Taylor

Rebecca Lucy Taylor. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 38

Job: Musician

Instagram: @selfesteemselfesteem

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, better known by her stage name Self Esteem, is a musician and actress.

In her singing career, Taylor won the BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year in 2021 and her album Prioritise Pleasure was nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2022.

The following year, Taylor starred in Cabaret as Sally Bowles.

"When I’ve got time, I love to cook," said Taylor of her cooking skills. "In the pandemic, I cooked every meal for my parents, and I would luxuriate in new recipes, and take all day doing it. But now I’m back working, I don’t get as much time to cook. But when I do have time, it calms me down. I love to put a reality TV show on my laptop and cook."

Roman Kemp

Roman Kemp. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Age: 32

Job: TV and radio presenter

Instagram: @romankemp

Roman Kemp is a TV and radio presenter, whose voice many have heard on Capital FM. He is also a co-presenter on The One Show, and in 2019 he came in third place on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Asked what his favourite baked good is, Roman said: "A Bakewell tart. It’s a rogue one, but I would place it above cake."

Rosie Ramsey

Rosie Ramsey. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions

Age: 38

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @rosemarinoramsey

Rosie Ramsey is a TV presenter and podcaster, and alongside husband Chris Ramsey she co-hosts Shagged Married Annoyed and previously The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show.

Rosie is keen for a Hollywood handshake, admitting: "Better than the apron, to be fair."

Sarah Beeny

Sarah Beeny. Kate Green/Getty Images

Age: 53

Job: Broadcaster

Instagram: @sarah.beeny

Sarah Beeny is a broadcaster who is best known for presenting Property Ladder, Sarah Beeny's New Life in the Country and Property Snakes and Ladders to name a few.

For Sarah, she thinks she is "too impatient to be a foodie".

She explained: "I mean, I do like food, but I’m not really a foodie. I like everything that goes around food. I like sitting with friends, and I like chatting and drinking wine, but I don’t really care what it is that’s on the plate."

Scarlette Douglas

Scarlette Douglas. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions

Age: 37

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @missscardoug

Scarlette Douglas is a TV presenter and property expert, who viewers will recognise as one of the presenters on A Place in the Sun.

In 2022, Douglas appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and came in 10th place.

"I enjoy eating more than I enjoy cooking," said Scarlette. "I can cook. Our parents are Jamaican, and my mum has definitely taught us a lot of her old-school Jamaican recipes. But she lives round the corner from me and she loves to cook, so I just go round there for dinner, if I’m honest. So I’m definitely eating more than I’m cooking."

Sophie Willan

Sophie Willan. ohn Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Age: 37

Job: Actress

Instagram: @sophiewillan

Sophie Willan is an actress and writer, who many may know from Alma's Not Normal, for which she won two BAFTAs.

Her other TV work includes Still Open All Hours, Time and Taskmaster. She has also lent her voice as narrator of Channel 4's The Circle.

Stuart Douglas

Stuart Douglas. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions

Age: 46

Job: Former footballer

Instagram: None

Stuart Douglas is a former professional footballer and TV presenter, who also works as a physiotherapist at AFC Bournemouth.

Alongside his sister Scarlette, the pair hosted Worst House on the Street on Channel 4.

As for his cooking skills, Stuart said: "Between my wife and I, we cook a lot. I really enjoy cooking. We cook most days. For me, cooking is quite therapeutic. I like to put some music on, get a glass of wine, and just wind down from the day while I cook. I really enjoy cooking."

Tommy Tiernan

Tommy Tiernan in Derry Girls. Channel 4

Age: 55

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @officialtommedian

Tommy Tiernan is a comedian who plenty will recognise from Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls.

The comedian also hosts The Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ One.

"I've not baking experience, no aptitude, no physical skills, but I have plenty of imagination," said Tiernan when asked if he could bake.

"So I’m scuppered. There are things I’d like to do, but I’m not able to."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer starts 7:40pm Sunday 16th March on Channel 4.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.