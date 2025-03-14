The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 line-up: Meet the celebrities taking part
The celebrities are here!
The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back as a new cohort of famous faces enter the famous white tent for their chance to be named Star Baker.
From comedians and TV presenters to singers and radio hosts, this year's Stand Up to Cancer line-up are well-known faces for all viewers to recognise.
It isn't just the celebrities who will be new to the tent either, with Caroline Waldegrave stepping in for Prue Leith in this year's celebrity edition.
When asked if Waldegrave had a hard time following in Leith's footsteps, Paul Hollywood told Channel 4: "Yeah, but following in the footsteps of Dame Mary Berry and Dame Prue Leith, we have a Lady, so she's played the trump card from the off."
"From an aristocracy point of view, she's beaten the other two," he joked. "We were gonna call her Lady, but she said: 'No, no, no! I don't want to be called Lady!'"
But who are the famous faces taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off? Read on to find out more!
- Adam Buxton
- Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Chris Ramsey
- Ellie Goldstein
- Gbemisola Ikumelo
- Gloria Hunniford
- Jamali Maddix
- Jim Howick
- Kate Garraway
- Maxine Peake
- Meera Syal
- Phil Wang
- Rebecca Lucy Taylor
- Roman Kemp
- Rosie Ramsey
- Sarah Beeny
- Scarlette Douglas
- Sophie Willan
- Stuart Douglas
- Tommy Tiernan
Adam Buxton
Age: 55
Job: Comedian
Instagram: None
Adam Buxton is a comedian and is one part of comedy duo Adam and Joe alongside Joe Cornish. The pair had previously presented the Channel 4 series The Adam and Joe Show from 1996 to 2001.
Since then, Adam has gone on to launch The Adam Buxton Podcast, in which he interviews comedians, authors, musicians and celebrities. Over the course of his career, Adam has appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Would I Lie To You?.
"I am competitive, but not very seriously, because I feel I'm unlikely to win," Adam said ahead of his appearance on Bake Off. "I just wanted to do well. I wanted to do my idea as well as possible, but it is really annoying, though, when things don’t turn out the way you wanted."
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Age: 31
Job: Internet personality
Instagram: @ameliadimz
Amelia Dimoldenberg is an internet personality and presenter, best known for being the creator of Chicken Shop Date in which she interviews celebrities in chicken restaurants as she takes them on very awkward dates.
Since launching in 2014, Dimoldenberg's fame has skyrocketed, and she has gone on to appear on Celebrity Come Dine with Me, Taskmaster and has even hosted the Oscars red carpet.
"I'd love to be a star baker, but I really can't see it happening," said Amelia.
Chris Ramsey
Age: 38
Job: Comedian
Instagram: @iamchrisramsey
Chris Ramsey is a comedian and TV presenter who first rose to fame when presenting I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2016.
Since then, he has gone on to present The Chris Ramsey Show and competed on Strictly Come Dancing. With his wife Rosie, the pair have co-hosted The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show on BBC Two and iPlayer.
"Cancer is a brutal thing that ravages and devastates millions of families, so absolutely anything we can do to help raise money to advance treatment and battle cancer, we will do," said Ramsey.
Ellie Goldstein
Age: 23
Job: Model
Instagram: @elliejg16_zebedeemodel
Ellie Goldstein has been modelling since 15 years old and has worked on campaigns for Nike, Vodafone and Superdrug.
Ellie was then scouted by Gucci and Vogue Italia during the Photo Vogue Festival and became the first model with a disability to represent the Gucci brand.
"I'm competitive and I want to win," said Ellie ahead of her Bake Off debut.
Gbemisola Ikumelo
Age: Unclear
Job: Actress
Instagram: @gbemisola_ikumelo
Gbemisola Ikumelo is an actress and comedian who first rose to prominence when her sketch show Famalam debuted on BBC Three.
She has since gone on to star in Black Ops, with season 2 to begin filming later this year.
Asked to describe her baking style in one word, Gbemisola said: "Chaotic."
Gloria Hunniford
Age: 84
Job: TV presenter
Instagram: @instaglogran
Gloria Hunniford is a TV and radio presenter who is best known for presenting Rip Off Britain and appearing on Loose Women, This Morning and The One Show.
Over on the airwaves, Hunniford hosted her own daily show on BBC Radio 2 for 11 years until 1995.
Asked if she had any strengths or weaknesses headed into the tent, Gloria said: "Strengths: I’m a trier, and I like a challenge. Weakness: I’ve never baked. I tried baking at home to practice, and the first batch of biscuits I made turned out like turds. Terrible.
"But my Showstopper bake, which I also practiced, turned out quite well. It’s inspired by my father, who was a newspaperman by day and a magician by night."
Jamali Maddix
Age: 33
Job: Comedian
Instagram: @jamalimaddix
Jamali Maddix is a stand-up comedian who many will recognise as a regular panellist on Never Mind the Buzzcocks.
Asked if he was keen to win the series, Jamali said: "Nah. I don’t mind. It’s for charity. The thing is, if I was a real baker it might be different. I’m not trying to transition to a career in baking. When it comes to baking, I’m not competitive."
Jim Howick
Age: 45
Job: Actor
Instagram: None
Jim Howick is a comedian, who many will recognise from his roles in Horrible Histories and Ghosts, those of which he wrote and starred in.
His other TV appearances include Sex Education, Peep Show and Inside No. 9.
When it comes to baking, Howick specialises in pasties and pies and all things savoury.
"I have a new-found respect for bakers, because it is an exact science," he said. "It’s a chemistry lesson and a craft rolled into one. I’m an average baker, but I’ve got a long way to go before I can safely say I can bake well."
Kate Garraway
Age: 57
Job: Broadcaster
Instagram: @kategarraway
Kate Garraway is a broadcaster and journalist best known for currently being a co-anchor on Good Morning Britain.
Her career first launched in the '90s when she worked as a journalist for ITV News Central before moving on to become co-presenter of GMTV from 2000 to 2010.
As for her baking style, Kate said it is "enthusiastic".
Maxine Peake
Age: 50
Job: Actress
Instagram: @betteblavatsky
Maxine Peake is an actress best known for her roles in Shameless, Silk and See No Evil: The Moors Murders.
More recently, Peake starred in Say Nothing alongside Lola Petticrew, Anthony Boyle and Josh Finan.
Asked of her biggest culinary triumph, Maxine said: "I suppose, when I did the first trial run for this, the fact that it came out and was edible was a bit of a surprise. I’d made something I could eat, that was a triumph for me."
Meera Syal
Age: 63
Job: Actress
Instagram: @meera.syal
Meera Syal is a comedian and actress best known for her roles in Goodness Gracious Me, The Kumars at No. 42 and, more recently, Mrs Sidhu Investigates.
"I do enjoy baking, and I bake quite a few cakes," Syal said of her baking skills. "Although I’m aware that, taking part in this, it might be more than cakes I am asked to bake. I just like feeding people. I’m a bit of a feeder, as my family keeps telling me."
Phil Wang
Age: 35
Job: Comedian
Instagram: @wangpix
Phil Wang is a stand-up comedian who has appeared on the likes of David Mitchell's Outsiders, Taskmaster and Netflix's The Comedy Lineup.
Wang is also the host of the BAFTA Games Awards 2025, returning to the helm from last year.
"I've never really baked, it's never really been my style of cooking," said Wang. "I’m more of a stir-fry guy. I like to chop up ingredients and throw them in a wok and that’s about it. I don’t really have the discipline and patience for baking."
Rebecca Lucy Taylor
Age: 38
Job: Musician
Instagram: @selfesteemselfesteem
Rebecca Lucy Taylor, better known by her stage name Self Esteem, is a musician and actress.
In her singing career, Taylor won the BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year in 2021 and her album Prioritise Pleasure was nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2022.
The following year, Taylor starred in Cabaret as Sally Bowles.
"When I’ve got time, I love to cook," said Taylor of her cooking skills. "In the pandemic, I cooked every meal for my parents, and I would luxuriate in new recipes, and take all day doing it. But now I’m back working, I don’t get as much time to cook. But when I do have time, it calms me down. I love to put a reality TV show on my laptop and cook."
Roman Kemp
Age: 32
Job: TV and radio presenter
Instagram: @romankemp
Roman Kemp is a TV and radio presenter, whose voice many have heard on Capital FM. He is also a co-presenter on The One Show, and in 2019 he came in third place on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.
Asked what his favourite baked good is, Roman said: "A Bakewell tart. It’s a rogue one, but I would place it above cake."
Rosie Ramsey
Age: 38
Job: TV presenter
Instagram: @rosemarinoramsey
Rosie Ramsey is a TV presenter and podcaster, and alongside husband Chris Ramsey she co-hosts Shagged Married Annoyed and previously The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show.
Rosie is keen for a Hollywood handshake, admitting: "Better than the apron, to be fair."
Sarah Beeny
Age: 53
Job: Broadcaster
Instagram: @sarah.beeny
Sarah Beeny is a broadcaster who is best known for presenting Property Ladder, Sarah Beeny's New Life in the Country and Property Snakes and Ladders to name a few.
For Sarah, she thinks she is "too impatient to be a foodie".
She explained: "I mean, I do like food, but I’m not really a foodie. I like everything that goes around food. I like sitting with friends, and I like chatting and drinking wine, but I don’t really care what it is that’s on the plate."
Scarlette Douglas
Age: 37
Job: TV presenter
Instagram: @missscardoug
Scarlette Douglas is a TV presenter and property expert, who viewers will recognise as one of the presenters on A Place in the Sun.
In 2022, Douglas appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and came in 10th place.
"I enjoy eating more than I enjoy cooking," said Scarlette. "I can cook. Our parents are Jamaican, and my mum has definitely taught us a lot of her old-school Jamaican recipes. But she lives round the corner from me and she loves to cook, so I just go round there for dinner, if I’m honest. So I’m definitely eating more than I’m cooking."
Sophie Willan
Age: 37
Job: Actress
Instagram: @sophiewillan
Sophie Willan is an actress and writer, who many may know from Alma's Not Normal, for which she won two BAFTAs.
Her other TV work includes Still Open All Hours, Time and Taskmaster. She has also lent her voice as narrator of Channel 4's The Circle.
Stuart Douglas
Age: 46
Job: Former footballer
Instagram: None
Stuart Douglas is a former professional footballer and TV presenter, who also works as a physiotherapist at AFC Bournemouth.
Alongside his sister Scarlette, the pair hosted Worst House on the Street on Channel 4.
As for his cooking skills, Stuart said: "Between my wife and I, we cook a lot. I really enjoy cooking. We cook most days. For me, cooking is quite therapeutic. I like to put some music on, get a glass of wine, and just wind down from the day while I cook. I really enjoy cooking."
Tommy Tiernan
Age: 55
Job: Comedian
Instagram: @officialtommedian
Tommy Tiernan is a comedian who plenty will recognise from Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls.
The comedian also hosts The Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ One.
"I've not baking experience, no aptitude, no physical skills, but I have plenty of imagination," said Tiernan when asked if he could bake.
"So I’m scuppered. There are things I’d like to do, but I’m not able to."
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer starts 7:40pm Sunday 16th March on Channel 4.
