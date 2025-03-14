Alongside Paul Hollywood, Waldegrave will watch over the celebrities as they put their baking skills to the test to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer.

But who is Caroline Waldegrave? Read on to learn more about the new Bake Off judge.

Who is Caroline Waldegrave?

Paul Hollywood and Caroline Waldegrave. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions

Caroline Waldegrave is the managing director of Leiths School of Food and Wine and was principal of the cooking school from 1975 to 2002.

Also known as Lady Waldegrave of North Hill, Caroline has also co-written a number of cookery books, including Leiths Cookery Bible, Leiths Cooking for One or Two, Leiths Easy Dinner Parties and Leiths Seasonal Bible.

Speaking of joining the series as the new judge, Waldegrave admitted she was "completely terrified".

She told Channel 4: "Then, when I turned up, I went to the shepherd's hut I was allotted and there were banners outside saying 'Welcome!' and flowers. And that's what Love Productions was like all the way through. Everyone from the runners to Paul was just so kind and so friendly that I did relax."

Waldegrave has always been a fan of Bake Off and "couldn't believe" she was going to do it.

"As a viewer, I've loved seeing people bake, but – more than that – I loved seeing a competition with such kindness," she explained.

Waldegrave continued: "All the bakers seem to like each other and the team seem to like each other and to manage a really friendly competition is something very, very special. It’s had a big impact on the food landscape of the country, too. It’s made people much, much more interested in baking because it is managed so beautifully.

"Baking is something people can do. With cooking, in terms of making a delicious stew, for example, you can do it using intuition. With baking, you've got to follow the recipe and be very accurate. If you can do that, you can manage it. I’ve got my own little cookery school and we talk about Bake Off the whole time. We all love it."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer starts 7:40pm Sunday 16th March on Channel 4.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.