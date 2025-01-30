That's right, Prue Leith will not be in this season of Celebrity Bake Off, but never fear, her replacement is none other than her close friend and former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food & Wine, Caroline Waldegrave.

Waldegrave has also co-written a number of cookbooks with Leith, so it's safe to say that the new judge knows a thing or two about what makes a stellar baked good.

Of course, Waldegrave will be joined by Bake Off stalwart Paul Hollywood, who will undoubtedly be dishing out his anticipated handshakes to the best of the bunch.

Paul Hollywood. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

In terms of this year's line-up, taking to the tent will be broadcaster, best-selling author, businesswoman and podcaster Sarah Beeny, comedian Adam Buxton, Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg, sibling TV presenters and property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas, TV presenter and broadcaster Kate Garraway and model Ellie Goldstein.

TV presenter Gloria Hunniford will also be vying for Star Baker alongside the likes of Ghosts actor and writer Jim Howick, Black Ops star Gbemisola Ikumelo, presenter Roman Kemp, comedian and Taskmaster star Jamali Maddix, actress Maxine Peake, Chris and Rosie Ramsey, singer Self Esteem AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor, actress Meera Syal, as well as comedians Tommy Tiernan, Phil Wang and Sophie Willan.

As per usual, each episode of Celebrity Bake Off will see four celebrities taking on the Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges, with one celebrity being crowned Star Baker at the end of each episode.

Bake Off hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will also be back to bring their usual wit and words of (somewhat) wisdom to proceedings, which is all in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

More than £113 million has been raised in the UK to date, which has gone to funding over 73 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer will return to Channel 4 this spring.

