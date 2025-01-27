According to a release, the show "will bring together singletons looking for love in a picturesque beachside setting, where the idyllic views and relaxed holiday vibes promise the perfect backdrop for discovering new romance".

Popular presenting duo Fred Sirieix and Merlin Griffiths will once again team-up as Maitre'd and bartender to take part in what Channel 4 is calling "the ultimate summer of love", with the series promising to "deliver the heartwarming and entertaining moments that have made First Dates one of the UK’s most beloved dating shows but with the added sparkle of a sun-soaked holiday atmosphere and several fresh format twists".

Speaking about the series, Channel 4's Commissioning Editor Rita Daniels said: "The sun and sea is undoubtedly going to give this brand-new concept the ultimate sizzle.

"I can’t wait to see the beach time antics of our hopeful daters. I’m sure under the watchful eye of our fantastic First Dates team we will be able to witness first hand our brand new lovers embracing the romance and watching the sun set on a stunning Mediterranean beach.”

If you like the sound of the show and fancy taking part yourself, Channel 4 advises interested parties to contact the casting team at the email address FirstDatesBeachClubCasting@twentytwenty.tv, with further details expected to be released in due course.

First Dates season 23 will air on Channel 4 from Monday 3rd February at 10pm.

