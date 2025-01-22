While the upcoming run will of course feature a whole new batch of singles, each hoping to find love, it will also reunite fans with those working in the First Dates restaurant, including maître d'hôtel Fred Sirieix, mixologist Merlin Griffiths and Cici Coleman.

Since its debut, the show has seen multiple spin-offs air, including First Dates Hotel and Teen First Dates, while the main show itself has moved between different restaurants and filming locations.

Merlin in First Dates. Channel 4

While the dates first took place and were filmed in London, the show moved to Manchester in 2021 and Bath in 2023, to mark its 10th anniversary.

Read more:

While the series is a dating show, in the same way as Love Island is, Siriex told RadioTimes.com in 2022 that the two bear no comparison.

He said: "You can't compare the two, really - they're two different shows.

"I love Love Island, by the way! I love watching it and I think it's very well done.

"I think it's very interesting to see how people react and I think there's a psychological drama behind everything that's happening. It's really fascinating.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"First Dates isn't that kind of show. It's about two people who don't know each other, who live in different places and sometimes not very far from each other, and they want to meet somebody that they can make a connection with, so that they can spend their life with them.

"That's what most people are looking for when they come on First Dates. And so it's about that conversation and about finding out whether they have a connection and whether there is chemistry. Chemistry - that's what it's about."

First Dates season 23 will air on Channel 4 from Monday 3rd February at 10pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.