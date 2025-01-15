Scottish talent Lorna McNee, who actually won Great British Menu in 2018, is now returning to the show as a judge, following the exit of Nisha Katona after a three-year stint on the programme.

You can see how McNee gets on when Great British Menu returns to BBC Two and iPlayer at 8pm on Tuesday 28th January 2025.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This season of the show will see chefs challenged to create dishes that celebrate historical figures who hail from their specific region of Great Britain.

Upon joining the show, McNee said: "Winning Great British Menu back in 2018 made a huge difference to my career as a chef and was partly behind me becoming Chef Director at Cail Bruich, so I know just how much the competition means to Britain's chefs.

"Being invited to join the judges this year was a total surprise but a delight, and I'm loving the chance to help choose this year's banquet finalists.

"Tom, Ed and Andi have made me feel very welcome, and I'm also meeting some amazing guest judges every week – each of whom has been invited to help us choose the dishes representing their areas to go with this year's theme of UK Heroes."

Oliver added: "It is an honour and continues to be a huge privilege to mentor Britain's top chefs through the process of competing on Great British Menu, and it's incredible to think the series is now in its 20th year.

"The competition strives to provide a platform for new chef talent from all over Britain, and we hope to do so for many years to come.

"In fact, this year, it's great to see a former winner of our competition, Scotland's formidable Lorna McNee, join us as a judge. Audiences are in for a treat! The chefs have come up with incredible ideas on this year's theme.

"It's so exciting to see how many of them have come up with unsung local heroes for us to celebrate."

Great British Menu is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.