Alongside new restaurant staff members, the new series promises more matches and fireworks than ever before.

But who exactly are in the First Dates cast? Here are all the old and new faces that will be whipping up a bit of romance on the show.

Francesca Martu

Francesca from First Dates. Channel 4

Instagram: N/A

In celebration of the show's tenth anniversary, First Dates is welcoming Francesca, who viewers may recognise from First Dates Hotel.

Francesca has over 20 years experience in the business and, having worked in Bath during her time in the UK, she is excited to be returning to the "most romantic restaurant in the most romantic city".

Jamie McCleave

Jamie. Channel 4

Instagram: @jamie_mccleave

Newcomer Jamie is a skilled bartender with a passion for cocktails and prides himself on his excellent customer service. With extensive knowledge of mixology and a past record of delivering high-end service standards in a five-star environment, will he be able to to calm nervous daters' nerves?

Originally from Bath, Jamie has been working in the hospitality industry since he left school and moved to London a couple of years ago to pursue his dream of serving A-listers at the Savoy – which he did until he joined the First Dates restaurant.

Aoife Smyth

Aoife. Channel 4

Instagram: N/A

Aoife has worked in restaurants for most of her adult life, purely because she loves the social aspect and getting to know people from all walks of life.

A self-confessed theatre geek, Aoife will always go the extra mile and do whatever it takes to make customers feel comfortable and happy – hoping they leave having had the best experience possible.

Kofi Yeboah-Mensah

Kofi. Channel 4

Instagram: N/A

Fellow waiter Kofi told Channel 4 that he aims to "keep things relaxed and jovial with the guests so that they have the best time possible" — and also isn't afraid to dish out love advice of his own.

Kofi is an experiences waiter at bars and restaurants across London and loves nothing more then seeing the potential romance on shift and will try whatever he can to "wing man" his dates.

A keen wine enthusiast with dreams of one day becoming a sommelier, Kofi is hoping the First Dates restaurant will teach him a thing or two when it comes to love.

Fred Sirieix

Fred. Channel 4

Instagram: @fred_sirieix

Fresh out of the I'm a Celebrity jungle, we're sure Fred Sirieix is relieved to have now swapped jungle critters for fine dining. The maître d'hôtel was previously general manager of Galvin at Windows, and has been part of the show since 2015.

Since joining the restaurant, Fred has been catapulted into fame and has appeared on BBC Two's Million Pound Menu and Gino, Gordon and Fred: Road Trip. He has also released a book titled First Dates: The Art of Love.

More like this

Merlin Griffiths

Channel 4

Instagram: @merlinfdc4

Like Fred, seasoned mixologist Merlin has been part of the First Dates family since the very beginning. He has over 20 years of cocktail-making experience and often appears Saturday with James Martin as he makes cocktails for viewers.

In 2021, Merlin shared with his fans that he was diagnosed with bowel cancer and in June 2023, Merlin shared an update that he was "all clear" and thanked the NHS.

Cici Coleman

Channel 4

Instagram: @cici_coleman_

Cici joined First Dates in 2015 and has been a key staff member ever since. Prior to appearing on First Dates, Cici started out as an actor and featured in film Red Butterfly and Essex Vendetta alongside Daniella Westbrook.

In recent years, Cici has appeared on Celebrity Driving School and Celebability.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

First Dates returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 2nd January. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.