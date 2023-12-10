The presenters revealed that Sam was this year's winner, after receiving the most votes from the public.

The ex-Made in Chelsea star follows England footballer Jill Scott, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2022.

Sam Thompson ITV

The 23rd season saw a group of celebrities make their way to the outback and take on terrifying challenges as they tried to win stars for their fellow campmates.

Those making up the I'm a Celebrity 2023 line-up were Jamie Lynn Spears, Nigel Farage, Nick Pickard, Josie Gibson, Fred Sirieix, Nella Rose, Danielle Harold, Sam Thompson, Marvin Humes, Grace Dent, Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sadly, there were two celebrities whose time in the jungle ended early, with Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears both withdrawing from the competition due to medical reasons.

The news of Dent exiting the camp was read out to her fellow celebs, who were all saddened by her departure.

Nick Pickard revealed Dent's parting goodbye: "My dear campmates, I'm so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons. My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all.

"You've held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience. Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent."

Read more:

Two late arrivals joined the camp over the course of the season, with boxer Tony Bellew and jockey Frankie Dettori joining the camp.

Dettori became the first campmate to be voted out of I'm a Celebrity, with Bellew proving a favourite among the campmates, especially with Sam Thompson - whom he formed a close friendship with.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! season 23 is available to watch on ITVX now.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.