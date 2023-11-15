Nella will be living Down Under alongside nine other celebrities, who are all hoping to be crowned the next king or queen of the jungle, but for Nella it's all about embracing the challenge no matter how far she gets in the competition.

As she gets ready to tackle life in the jungle, here's everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity 2023 contestant Nella Rose.

Who is Nella Rose?

Nella Rose. JMEnternational/Getty Images

Age: 26

Instagram: @nellarosee

Job: TV presenter and YouTuber

Nella Rose rose to fame after setting up her YouTube channel in 2016, featuring hilarious videos of her life at university, with many people becoming engrossed by her humour and quirky one-liners.

Following her YouTube success, Nella has gone on to host the red carpet at the BRIT Awards, and currently fronts the Channel 4 digital series Tapped Out.

Her other media work includes being a presenter on Catfish UK, alongside Oobah Butler, being a part of the Pressed podcast on BBC Radio 1Xtra, as well as various appearances on Footasylum's YouTube videos.

Nella has also dabbled in the fashion world - and in 2022, she collaborated with PrettyLittleThing, in which she launched a 40-piece summer collection.

Phobias: "I am fearful of everything!"

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "I am a pretty open book."

Dream camper: "Alison Hammond or Adele."

What has Nella Rose said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2023?

Ever since Nella told her family she would be taking part on I'm a Celebrity, she admits they have been "laughing hysterically".

She explained: "They asked me why I agreed to do this, but I've been watching I'm a Celebrity ever since I was a child, and I still remember Ian Wright locked up in a room with an ostrich. It's so iconic, and it's why I said 'yes' immediately."

How well Nella will do when it comes to the creepy crawlies in the jungle is a whole different story.

Prior to her appearance on the show, Nella admitted she is "scared of everything", and even moved out when a daddy long-legs flew into her living room.

She added: "I am terrified, but I'm trying to think of the bigger picture. In this life, you have to face up to your fears. Yes, I might scream the whole time, but I am going to think about feeding human beings and I am going to try my best."

Nella is hoping that her time in the jungle will be a "big learning experience", and that living on a diet of rice and beans with put aside thoughts of insects crawling into her sleeping bag at night.

Reflecting on her like as an internet star, Nella admits it'll be nice to live a more carefree life in camp without her phone in tow.

"I am going to miss my phone, but it's going to be quite refreshing to step away from my life and relax. I never relax, my phone is always going off and I've got a busy schedule. I am excited to slow down now," she said.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

