We already know that long-time hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be back on presenting duties, but we've got a while to wait before the 2023 I'm a Celeb line-up will be officially unveiled.

However, rumours about which stars could be taking part this year are already starting to emerge – indeed, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already had to debunk reports that he was in talks to appear on the show.

Here's your guide to some of the celebrities who may be taking part, or who have previously thrown their hats into the ring...

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

I'm a Celebrity 2023 rumoured line-up: Potential celebrity contestants

Alan Halsall

Alan Halsall plays Tyrone in Coronation Street ITV

Age: 40

Job: Soap star

Instagram: @alanhalsall

It seems like Alan Halsall, who’s best known for his role as Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street, could be heading into the jungle, following in the footsteps of his co-stars Simon Gregson and Andy Whyment.

“Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast,” a source told The Sun.

Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson ITV

Age: 38

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @josiegibson85

TV presenter and former Big Brother winner Josie Gibson has stepped up her role on This Morning recently, emerging as a regular host in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s departure from the show. She’s also proved a hit with viewers, and now ITV is reportedly eyeing her as a potential I’m a Celebrity contender.

More like this

“Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her,” a source told The Sun. “She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her.”

Danny Cipriani

Danny Cipriani Getty Images

Age: 35

Job: Rugby player

Instagram: @dannycipriani87

Rugby star Danny Cipriani is rumoured to be in talks with I’m a Celeb bosses about appearing on the 2023 edition of the show, with reports speculating that ITV could be keen to sign him up in case he opens up about his past love life, having previously been linked to the likes of Kelly Brook, Katie Price and Kirsty Gallacher.

“Danny is one of the most exciting signings for this series,” a source told the Daily Mail, adding: “There is also huge anticipation that he will reveal secrets from his showbiz lifestyle... but he has a sense of humour too which will ensure he is both popular amongst his camp mates but also with those watching at home.”

Liz Truss

Liz Truss, former UK Prime Minister Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Age: 48

Job: Politician

Instagram: @elizabeth.truss.mp

Yes, you read that correctly. After a spokesperson for Boris Johnson shut down reports that he was in talks to head to the jungle, it has been reported that ITV might have its eyes on another former Prime Minister, Liz Truss. It’s been speculated that the channel is hoping to line up another high-profile political figure, after Matt Hancock made a controversial appearance on the show in 2022.

“After seeing the effect of having [the] former Health Secretary on the show last year, bosses were keen to repeat the feat in the new series,” a source told The Sun. “High-level politicians are virtually guaranteed to create controversy in the camp - which equates to compulsive viewing for fans at home.”

Denise Van Outen

Could Denise Van Outen head to the jungle? Getty Images

Age: 49

Job: TV presenter and actress

Instagram: @vanouten_denise

She’s previously taken part in Dancing on Ice and The Masked Singer and made it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing, but could Denise Van Outen tick off a trip to the jungle soon too?

She’s previously revealed that she’s keen to take part in I’m a Celebrity around her 50th birthday. “I will do it at some point,” the TV host and musical star told The Sun. “I think I'm a Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do.”

She celebrated her 49th birthday back in May, so perhaps a journey down under could be on the cards.

The Vivienne

The Vivienne ITV

Age: 31

Job: Drag queen

Instagram: @thevivienne_

After a stint on Dancing on Ice earlier this year, eventually coming in third place, Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne has revealed that she’d be keen to take on a few bushtucker trials (unless they involve spiders).

“Do you know what, I’ve never even thought about it really, but what an amazing opportunity that would be,” she told Lorraine Kelly during a recent TV interview. “I’m petrified of spiders but get me to that jungle, I’d do it! What a great life opportunity that I’m never going to get again… I am all for that.”

Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori Getty Images

Age: 52

Job: Jockey

Instagram: @frankiedettori_

With jockey Frankie Dettori set to retire from racing later this year, rumours have started to swirl that he could be swapping the race track for the jungle. Earlier this summer, the odds on him taking part in the ITV show shrunk to just 2/1, according to William Hill. It wouldn’t be Dettori’s first time under the reality TV spotlight, as he took part in Celebrity Big Brother back in 2013.

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood Karwai Tang/WireImage

Age: 32

Job: Reality star and TV presenter

Instagram: @oliviajade_attwood

Former Love Island star Olivia Atwood was left “heartbroken” when she had to leave the jungle last year after just a few days on medical grounds, following a blood test which revealed she was anaemic with dangerously low potassium levels.

So will we see her back on the show in 2023 if the medical team are happy to have her compete? She's already said she's keen on a return...

Phil Taylor

Phil Taylor Getty Images

Age: 62

Job: Darts player

Instagram: @philthepowertaylor16

Darts champion Phil Taylor has long had his eye on a spot in the I’m a Celebrity camp. Back in 2017, he said (via The Mirror): “I would like to do the jungle – I'm not so sure about Strictly, although it would do me the world of good and get me fit.

"But if I was asked to do the jungle, and it fits in with my schedule, I would love to have a crack at it.” Could 2023 finally be his year? We’ll have to wait and see.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will return to ITV1 in 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.