Pickard is best known for playing Tony Hutchinson on the E4 soap since 1995, which he will be returning to after the jungle.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and as soon as I was approached, I said 'yes'. I am not quitting Hollyoaks to take part. My bosses have been really supportive of me doing it. Now it is getting near to going into camp, I am so excited," he said.

Who is Nick Pickard?

Hollyoaks Nick Pickard anniversary shot

Age: 48

Job: Actor

Instagram: @nickpickardofficial

Phobias: I am a bit scared of the dark. When you go to the House of Horrors at Halloween and things jump out at you, I am not very good when I can’t see!

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: It will be nice to go in as me and not as my Hollyoaks character.

Role in camp: Grafter or chef, I am quite good at cooking. But I’ve never cooked on a fire before.

Best and worst attributes: I’d like to think I am a nice person and a good team player. I am not lazy but I do have a few bad habits like picking my nose. My girlfriend has been trying to train me to stop!

Dream camper: Sir Alex Ferguson or Neil Warnock

Nick Pickard is an English actor, best known for starring on Hollyoaks since 1995.

Pickard has played chef Tony Hutchinson on the soap and is the longest-serving cast member. In 2017, he won the British Soap Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Tony is still reeling from Eric's attack and has trouble sleeping. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

The actor has had a few reality TV stints in the past. In 2011, Pickard participated in the sixth series of Celebrity MasterChef, where he reached the final. He lost to Phil Vickery.

In 2016, he appeared in episode of Pointless Celebrities, playing the game with his Hollyoaks colleague Alex Fletcher, who plays in on-screen wife Dianne.

What has Nick Pickard said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2023?

Nick Pickard can't wait to get into the jungle.

“Now it is getting near to going into camp, I am so excited. I am obviously not looking forward to eating kangaroo balls but at the same time, I am looking forward to the trials – that’s the fun part of doing this show," he said ahead of his debut.

"I love the ones where you climb up or jump for a star. And I like ones getting submerged in water. I can’t wait now! This is so out of my comfort zone and it’s the best show you can do.”

Whilst Nick is incredibly excited about the prospect of taking part in some of the famous trials, he knows, however, it’s going to be tough sticking to a strict diet of rice and beans. It’s one of the reasons why he has stuck to a very healthy diet in the run up to the show.

"I have not had a drink for five weeks," he revealed. “I was doing the stop October drinking challenge anyway and I have stuck to it since. It is going to be hard on the food front though. I will be the person saying, ‘Have you finished?’ When we eat, I will hoover any of the leftovers up! Mind you, I don’t think anyone will be leaving anything! But I am determined to embrace everything about this show and I don’t want to come out and people moan about 'that Pickard!'"

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

