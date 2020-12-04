All the I’m A Celebrity winners – from Giovanna Fletcher to Jacqueline Jossa and Harry Redknapp

We finally have a new winner from I’m A Celebrity as Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the queen of the castle for the very first time.

But can you name everyone that came before?

Read on to take a trip down memory lane with the full list of I’m A Celebrity winners.

Giovanna Fletcher

ITV

Year: 2020

Runner Up: Jordan North

A remarkable three weeks in the castle came to a close with Giovanna Fletcher crowned as the queen in the first series not to be set in Australia. Throughout the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity, Giovanna cared for all her campmates and was a deserving champion of a thrilling series.

Jacqueline Jossa

Year: 2019

Runner Up: Andy Whyment

The former EastEnders star was victorious in a year that many claimed did not quite live up to the standards of previous series. In her time in the jungle, Jacqueline dealt with rumours about her private life, numerous terror-inducing Bushtucker Trials and became a popular figure in camp and around the country thanks to her openness and bravery in the face of fear.

Harry Redknapp

Year: 2018

Runner up: Emily Atack

King of the Jungle, Harry Redknapp, captured the nation’s heart with tales of life in Stepney, his love for his “peng ting” wife Sandra, jam roly-polys and his unfaltering kindness. He had viewers in hysterics when during a Bushtucker Trial he shouted out “Yabba Dabba Doo” as campmate Noel Edmonds had to hold a Yabby in his mouth.

Georgia “Toff” Toffolo

Year: 2017

Runner up: Jamie Lomas

This “Toff” cookie proved that posh girls can get down and dirty. She met all jungle adversity with her infectious grin. Radiating positivity, combatting camp sexism and battling victoriously in Bushtucker trials, it was no surprise to viewers that this “Jungle Barbie” took home the crown. “When the going gets tough, Toff gets going”.

Scarlett Moffatt

Year: 2016

Runner up: Joel Dommett

Scarlett Moffatt quickly became a national sweetheart during her time in the Jungle with her down to earth personality, modesty and relatable charm. Since her outback stint, the Gogglebox star has co-presented Extra Camp and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. She most recently appeared in The British Tribe Next Door, a four-part documentary, commissioned by Channel 4, in which Scarlett and her family relocated to a remote Namibian village to live alongside the Himba tribe.

Vicky Pattison

(BBC/FC)

Year: 2015

Runner up: George Shelley

“Why aye, man” this Geordie lass won viewers over with her ballsy Bushtucker trials, her Northern vernacular and the vulnerable revelations she made about the regrets of her reality-TV show past. It seems that once wasn’t enough for this Queen though, as she returned to the jungle in 2018 for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here Australia on which she came fourth.

Carl Fogarty

Year: 2014

Runner up: Jake Quickenden

Nicknamed “Tarzan of the Jungle”, the former professional biker, was commended for his strength and bravery during his stint in the jungle. In his final trial, viewers watched as he ate ostrich anus to get his hands on three main course meals for the finalists. The ex-sportsman was forced to retire from racing in 2000 following a high-speed collision.

Kian Egan

Year: 2013

Runner up: David Emmanuel

From Westlife to wildlife, it didn’t take long for this King of the Jungle to establish himself as a leader. With his soft Irish voice, dazzling smile and his ability to combat any task (even the eating ones!) he was an absolute favourite to win. He made it his mission to keep the camp happy and audiences loved him for it.

Charlie Brooks

Year: 2012

Runner up: Ashley Roberts

From sobbing because she just couldn’t “stop thinking about fajitas” to wading through fish guts this feisty Queen was iconic during her stay in the Jungle. Some of our favourite moments include the time she told Helen Flanagan to “get a grip” and her dance to Pussycat Dolls’ song Don’t Cha. And hearts broke when Charlie failed to guess what door her daughter was hiding behind during a Dingo Dollar Challenge, leaving the pair unable to reunite.

Dougie Poynter

Year: 2011

Runner up: Mark Wright

Dougie was a bundle of fun in the jungle, from his captivating bromance with Mark Wright (what happened to that friendship?) to bringing the bandana back into fashion. Some of our favourite moments include: watching him trying on a bra and his in-depth commentary of his time spent in the camp dunny.

Stacey Solomon

Year: 2010

Runner up: Shaun Ryder

Throwing a stone at Dom Joly during a Camp Secret Mission and her heated debate defending women’s rights were our favourite Stacey Solomon jungle highlights. Since her stint in the outback, Stacey has become a popular TV personality and presenter. In 2016 she became a panellist on Loose Women and also presented I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!: Extra Camp. She has recently announced that she will become a regular panellist on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice.

Gino D’Acampo

Year: 2009

Runner up: Kim Woodburn

What a series! Gino and his gesticulations! From the drama of getting a tic, to declaring he was “very horny” to trying to set up his fellow campmates by asking if they wanted to see each other “dance around the fire naked”. His antics with Stuart Mannin, which saw them catch, kill and eat a rat, did cause controversy. The duo faced charges for animal cruelty. However, all charges were dropped after ITV accepted responsibility.

Joe Swash

Year: 2008

Runner up: Martina Navratilova

This cheeky chappy took the jungle camp by storm in 2008 from stroking campmate George Takei’s bum, to gagging during eating challenges and for always sticking up for “the little ones”. After the series he went on to co-present the spin-off series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here NOW! He has been dating Jungle Queen Stacey Solomon since 2016. They have son Rex together.

Christopher Biggins

Year: 2007

Runner up: Janice Dickinson

Our favourite Christopher Biggins moment was when he accidentally cuddled up with a rat! Biggins appeared in the show after withdrawing from his Christmas panto – breaking his 38 year streak of panto performing.

Matt Willis

Year: 2006

Runner up: Myleene Klass

Matt lost a whopping two stone in the jungle, but he didn’t lose the crown – even though he went into the final day as the 8-1 underdog. During a Bushtucker trial he ate a kangaroo anus, crocodile penis, crocodile eye and some mealworms.

Carol Thatcher

Year: 2005

Runner up: Sheree Murphy

She entered camp as a 33-1 outsider to win the Jungle Crown, but her self-deprecating humour, humility and down to earth nature captivated audiences. She admitted that the Iron Lady did not tune in to watch her competing in Bushtucker Trials, but some 10 million viewers did as she pulled down her knickers and squatted on the floor next to her hammock over using the camp dunny!

Joe Pasquale

Year: 2004

Runner up: Paul Burrell

Making friends with emus, cracking up his campmates and becoming the first celebrity to win eight stars – it wasn’t a surprise when Joe Pasquale took the Jungle Crown. His eight-star victory in ‘Hell-O-Copter’ was dubbed the most dramatic and expensive trial ever.

Kerry Katona

Year: 2003

Runner up: Jennie Bond

Our first queen of the jungle! Learning to box with Peter Andre, her hilarious monologues and her rather long cuddle and a kiss with Katie Price were some of our favourite moments! Since leaving the jungle, she was bridesmaid at fellow campmates Peter Andre and Katie Price’s wedding. Kerry Katona has also had her own reality TV show.

Phil Tufnell

Year: 2002

Runner up: John Fashanu

In the same year that he retired from professional cricket, Phil was crowned King of the Jungle, a remarkable feat for a man who vented his frustrations at being “bored” and feeling “pointless”. Tufnell clearly got a taste for reality TV and later took part in The Chase, The Jump and Strictly Come Dancing.

Tony Blackburn

Year: 2001

Runner up: Tara Palmer Tomkinson

First ever winner Tony Blackburn charmed the nation with his relaxed demeanour and his perseverance and kindness. He also entertained with his impression of boxer Nigel Benn. Following his jungle success he continued in radio and currently presents Sounds of the 60s on BBC Radio 2.

