Harry Redknapp joins EastEnders for summer cameo: ‘It’s a real special moment’

EastEnders has confirmed Harry Redknapp will make a very special appearance in the summer.

Advertisement

Redknapp, who is a fan of the BBC soap, will be around in summer, to coincide with the European Championships.

There’s no doubt one member of Albert Square will be delighted to see West Ham hero Harry – Mick Carter (played by Danny Dyer), who has a framed Hammers shirt in his fictional apartment.

The Sun had previously reported Redknapp had scenes with Dyer, but no plot details have been revealed at the time of writing. We can but hope!

The football legend will be on EastEnders this summer most likely some time around when The Euros air, between 11th June and 11th July.

Redknapp said of the announcement: “It’s no secret that I’ve wanted to be in EastEnders so I’m over the moon to be making a special cameo this summer.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“With a nod to the Euros, it’s a lovely fit and as a proper East Londoner, it’s been so much fun.

“Sandra’s a huge fan, she watches every day, so it’s a real special moment for the whole family!”

Executive producer of EastEnders, Jon Sen, added: “What a better way to mark a special summer for football fans by having none other than West Ham legend Harry Redknapp pay a visit to Walford.

“He’s synonymous with London’s East End and we are delighted to hear he’s a fan of the show too.

“We can’t wait for audiences to see what brings Harry to Albert Square.”

Redknapp was previously spotted arriving on the EastEnders set in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.