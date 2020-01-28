Since then, fans have wondered what her follow-up gig would be, and it seems she may have found one in the BBC's military drama.

Our Girl debuted with a feature-length pilot episode in 2013 starring another familiar face in Albert Square, Lacey Turner.

She returned for a full series of the show before departing, with Coronation Street's Michelle Keegan stepping up to replace her.

More like this

Now, as Keegan prepares to exit Our Girl herself at the end of the upcoming fourth series, Jossa is in line to take on the lead role next, according to The Sun, should a fifth series be commissioned.

The show tells the story of a squad in the British Army from the perspective of a young woman who joins up.

The most recent series aired in 2018, with the premiere episode bringing in five million viewers.

Advertisement

Series four of Our Girl is expected to air sometime in 2020 on BBC One