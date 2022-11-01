Former England footballer Jill Scott is swapping the pitch for the Jungle, as she joins the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up .

They'll each arrive in the Australian camp during Sunday night's episode (6th November) as they get ready to face a series of Bush Tucker trials.

The I'm a Celebrity vote is now open, and viewers can now decide who they want to be their Jungle VIPs. Will Scott be one of these? Or will she have to rough it on her first night?

Read on for everything you need to know about Jill Scott, as she makes her I'm a Celebrity debut.

Who is Jill Scott?

Jill Scott Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Age: 35

Job: Former footballer

Instagram: @jillscottjs8

Twitter: @JillScottJS8

Jill Scott MBE is an English former professional footballer who played as a midfielder.

In the FIFA technical report into the 2011 Women's World Cup, Scott was described as one of England's four outstanding "[an] energetic, ball-winning midfielder who organises the team well, works hard at both ends of the pitch and can change her team's angle of attack."

She started out at Sunderland, and after leaving the home town club for Everton in 2006, she contributed to the Blues' FA Women's Premier League Cup win in 2008 and FA Women's Cup victory in 2010.

How tall is Jill Scott?

Scott is 5 feet 11 inches (1.81 m) and was nicknamed "Crouchy" after male international footballer Peter Crouch, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What has Jill Scott said about joining I'm a Celebrity?

“I feel like I have got a bit of impostor syndrome to even be on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" Jill said ahead of her debut.

“It’s all a bit crazy at the minute but I am going with the flow and as soon as I was asked if I would like to take part, I said yes. It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I don’t know what I have let myself in for but my family are huge fans of the show and as soon as I told my mum and sister I was doing it, they were so excited.”

She's also looking forward to meeting the show's hosts Ant and Dec, but isn't sure if they'll get along due to their football preferences.

“I haven’t met Ant and Dec before but they are Newcastle fans, and I am Sunderland,” explains Jill. “I don’t know if it will go down too well!” she added.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday 6th November at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.