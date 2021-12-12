I’m A Celebrity 2022 start date and cast speculation, latest news

After a slightly disrupted series, I’m A Celebrity’s 21st run has reached its conclusion.

After Frankie Bridge, Simon Gregson and Danny Miller competed for the crown in the final, it was revealed that Emmerdale favourite Danny was the show’s first-ever King of the Castle in a satisfying end to the show.

It’s been another successful season for the show, in spite of the havoc caused by Storm Arwen and the unfortunate early departure of Richard Madeley after a hospital admission – and it will be back on our screens again in 2022.

It’s unclear yet whether the show will return to its regular home of the Australian jungle next time out, or if a third successive series in North Wales is on the cards, but whatever happens, the show remains one of the highlights of the reality TV calendar.

While it’s a little too early to know anything about exact release dates or who might feature in the 2022 line-up, we’ve collated all the information we have so far below.

Read on for everything we know about I’m A Celebrity 2022.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 start date speculation

While it’s far too early to reveal an exact date, we can be pretty sure of roughly when I’m A Celebrity will air in 2022 – with the series traditionally starting on a Sunday in mid to late November.

With that in mind, a start date of 13th November 2022 or 20th November 2022 seems likely, but we’ll keep this page updated as and when we hear anything more concrete.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 line-up speculation

It’s not clear yet which famous faces will be entering the camp next year, but we can expect all sorts of big names to be linked to the show in the months ahead.

The line-up is normally announced just a week or so before the series starts, and we’d expect similar this time around – although the rumour mill should start well before then.

However, during the 2021 final, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly joked that the 2022 run could see Prime Minister Boris Johnson join the cast of the show.

After producing a shirt with Boris’ name on it matching the style of contestants’ on the show, Dec commented: “Evening, Prime Minister…”

Oh they are cheeky!

Where will I’m A Celebrity 2022 be filmed?

Well, that’s a big question! Having been based in the Australian jungle for its first 19 series, I’m A Celebrity has been forced into rather a radical overhaul in the last two years – with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing about a change of location to Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

It remains to be seen whether it will return to its regular home in 2022 or whether it will stay UK-based for another year – with the show’s producers having remained tight-lipped about future plans for now.

The plan had originally been for the show to return Down Under this year, so it seems likely that that will be the the target for 2022, but with the future impact of the pandemic still unpredictable, it’s a little too early to say for sure.

We’ll post all the latest I’m A Celebrity 2022 location updates here when they break.

Is there a trailer for I’m A Celebrity 2022?

No – a trailer isn’t likely to arrive for a long while yet. Promotion for the next run not probably kick in around October 2022, and when it does you’ll be able to find all the clips and teasers on this page.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 hosts

Barring a major shock, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will once again be faces of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

The Geordie duo have hosted every series of the show together bar one – with Ant having sat out the 2018 series for personal reasons, replaced on that occasion by Holly Willoughby.

Dec was reunited with his long-term presenting partner in 2019, however, and there are no signs of the partnership ending any time soon.

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2021?

The final of I’m A Celebrity 2021 was contested by Frankie Bridge, Simon Gregson and Danny Miller, after eight famous faces had been eliminated and Richard Madely exited following a brief hospital admission.

Finally, it was confirmed that Danny Miller was the King of the Castle – a first for the ITV series.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return in 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment Hub for all the latest news and features.