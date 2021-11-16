Meet Danny Miller – I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestant and Emmerdale star

The return of one of the biggest shows on television is almost here.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 finally starts this weekend and now ITV has confirmed the full line-up we can expect to make their mark as they head to the castle in Wales.

Among the stars that presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be welcoming to the camp is Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

A regular face on British TV for more than a decade, many will be wondering what else Danny has done and why he has chosen to go on the show after so many years of being known as Aaron Dingle to soap fans.

So as he heads off to join the likes of Matty Lee and Louise Minchin, here is all you need to know about Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

Who is Danny Miller?

Age: 30

Job: Actor

Instagram: @danny_b_miller

Twitter: @DannyBMiller

Danny Miller is an English actor who is best known to audiences for his role as fan-favourite character Aaron Dingle in ITV soap opera Emmerdale.

After previously having a small role in Grange Hill for eight episodes, Miller joined Emmerdale in 2008.

Enjoying multiple high-profile storylines including his character’s tumultuous coming out journey, Miller left the soap in 2012.

He has also appeared in BBC drama Jamaica Inn, ITV drama Lightfields, and also the ITV crime series Scott & Bailey.

Miller returned to Emmerdale in 2014 and has appeared on the soap since, with his highest-profile story surrounding his romance with Robert Sugden.

His current storyline has seen Aaron struggle with his sister Liv Flaherty’s alcoholism.

What has Danny Miller said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Danny has revealed that he decided to do the show after discussions with his fiancée Steph, with whom he recently welcomed his first child.

“Steph and I had a long discussion about me taking part in I’m A Celebrity,” admits Danny. “We were due to start IVF earlier this year and that would have meant the baby would have been due next March, so it wouldn’t have mattered.

“But then a miracle happened and Steph fell pregnant (without IVF). I knew my baby would only be about a month old when I went into the Castle. I was worried about leaving the baby with Steph on her own but she is a midwife and I know our baby will be in perfect hands. She has been incredibly supportive and she knows what a great opportunity this is to take part.”

Miller looks forward to stepping out of his comfort zone and showing Emmerdale fans that he is nothing like Aaron Dingle.

Miller looks forward to stepping out of his comfort zone and showing Emmerdale fans that he is nothing like Aaron Dingle.

Apart from dreading the trials, Miller anticipates he will be a shoulder to cry on for his other campmates.

Danny is close friends with former Emmerdale co-star and I’m A Celebrity contestant Adam Thomas.

I'm A Celebrity returns to ITV on 21st November.