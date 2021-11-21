I’m A Celebrity 2021 confirms Danny Miller for ‘Dreaded Diner’ task

This is what he feared most.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 has confirmed that Emmerdale star Danny Miller will be the next celebrity to face a dreaded trial.

The actor was selected to take part in the ‘Dreaded Diner’ task as presenters Ant McParltin and Declan Donnelly paid a visit to the campmates in the Castle and confirmed who would and wouldn’t be doing the challenge.

The final celebrities to learn their fate were Miller and Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley.

Ant and Dec then confirmed that Danny would be the one to complete the task after being voted to do so by the British public.

Danny did not react well to the news, commenting that he felt he was going to be “sick” as he was dreading the thought of an eating task.

He previously said before heading into the Castle that such a task would be his least favourite to do.

