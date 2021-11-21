I’m A Celebrity 2021 confirms Danny Miller for ‘Dreaded Diner’ task
Emmerdale actor Danny Miller was confirmed for the 'Dreaded Diner' task
This is what he feared most.
I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 has confirmed that Emmerdale star Danny Miller will be the next celebrity to face a dreaded trial.
The actor was selected to take part in the ‘Dreaded Diner’ task as presenters Ant McParltin and Declan Donnelly paid a visit to the campmates in the Castle and confirmed who would and wouldn’t be doing the challenge.
The final celebrities to learn their fate were Miller and Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley.
Ant and Dec then confirmed that Danny would be the one to complete the task after being voted to do so by the British public.
Danny did not react well to the news, commenting that he felt he was going to be “sick” as he was dreading the thought of an eating task.
He previously said before heading into the Castle that such a task would be his least favourite to do.
“I am sh*t scared of the eating Trials!” he told ITV before he began filming the series. “I can’t even brush my teeth without being sick and I am dreading it if my gagging reflexes start, but that said, it won’t stop me doing the Trials!
“Will I scream? I think it will be more of a yelp than a high pitch scream! It is going to be tough and I am also just hoping I don’t pass out if I have to do a coffin trial either!”
Danny’s part in the upcoming trial comes after it was confirmed that he would be leaving behind his much-loved role as Aaron Dingle on ITV soap opera Emmerdale.
A spokesperson for the ITV soap said: “Danny has achieved so much during his time at Emmerdale playing the role of Aaron. He has had to tackle some of the hardest-hitting storylines and has made a lasting impact on the show.
“Aaron is a character our viewers took into their hearts and have followed his rollercoaster journey for years. Danny will be hugely missed and we wish him all the best going forwards.”
Ahead of heading into the Castle, Danny commented: “I’m A Celebrity is the biggest show in the country and I want to show people what I am like as Danny rather than as Aaron. It will be nice for people to see me not crying but having a laugh!”
He revealed that he had received advice from former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas, who competed in the show back in 2016.
“I confided in Adam about me taking part as he is one of my best friends in the world,” revealed Danny. “I feel like I am a step ahead as I’ve asked him questions about what it will be like.
“Obviously he was in Australia and this is in Wales but he has been amazing in helping to settle my nerves.”
I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV and ITV Hub tomorrow night at 9pm.
