Meet Richard Madeley – I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestant and TV presenter

After months of rumours and weeks of supposed sightings in Wales, ITV has finally announced the official I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up.

However one of the biggest sign-ups is undoubtedly TV presenting legend Richard Madeley, who will finally be a campmate on I’m A Celebrity after years of rumours linking him to the series.

Wondering why Richard finally decided to enter the castle and why he hopes to be voted for the notorious Bushtucker Trials? Read on for everything you need to know about Richard Madeley.

Who is Richard Madeley?

Age: 65

Job: Journalist and presenter

Twitter: @richardm56

Richard Madeley is of course best known for being one half of presenting duo Richard and Judy, having hosted shows such as This Morning and chat show Richard and Judy with his wife Judy Finnigan over a period of two decades.

Richard has since worked as a stand-in presenter on The Wright Stuff, and since 2017 has appeared as a guest presenter on breakfast show Good Morning Britain. He has reportedly been offered a more permanent job on the show, though won’t be full-time until Christmas and had been suspiciously coy about his future plans in recent weeks – and now we know why…

What has Richard Madeley said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2021?

On joining I’m A Celebrity this year, Richard said: “Up until now, I’ve always been perfectly happy watching as a viewer but recently, I realised I’m A Celebrity is no longer just a TV programme. It’s become part of the fabric of British life and part of the countdown to Christmas. It suddenly hit me that everyone talks about it the next day and I wondered what it would be like to be there rather than watching. I realised the time had come to experience it.”

Unlike most celebrities, Richard has said that he hopes to be voted for trials and even sees them as a bit of fun.

“I really hope I do get voted for the trials,” Richard said. “The thing about this programme is you mustn’t go into it if you take yourself remotely seriously. I don’t and I am thoroughly looking forward to being covered in god knows what! You have to be prepared for people to laugh and I see this as a bloody great romp of fun!”

