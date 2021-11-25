Richard Madeley forced to leave I’m A Celebrity after hospital trip

Richard Madeley is out of I’m A Celebrity 2021 after being taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning.

While the trip was only a precaution, and Richard says he feels “absolutely fine”, he is not allowed to return to the camp after breaking the COVID bubble the celebrities formed upon entering the castle.

ITV confirmed the broadcaster was unable to continue his time on the show due to the strict protocols in place for protection against COVID-19.

The broadcaster also revealed that Richard Madeley has recorded a message for the rest of the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up to let them know he is okay.

No stand-ins will be entering the castle to take his place.

In a statement, Richard said: “Firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the COVID ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle…

“Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life.”

ITV said: “Our strict COVID protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle. He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series.”

Richard will be chatting to Ant and Dec in a conversation which will air during tonight’s show.

This morning (25th November) it was revealed Richard had been taken to hospital after falling ill in the I’m A Celebrity castle overnight.

He was attended by the on-site medical team before being transported to hospital as a precaution.

At the time, ITV told RadioTimes.com: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

I'm A Celebrity airs nightly at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.