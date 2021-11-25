Richard Madeley taken to hospital after falling ill in I’m A Celebrity castle

Richard Madeley left the I’m A Celebrity 2021 castle camp in the early hours of this morning to be taken to hospital after falling ill, ITV has confirmed.

Richard Madeley, 65, took part in a Bushtucker Trial with his fellow contestants just hours earlier.

ITV said the TV presenter was first attended by the on-site medical team at Gwrych Castle before being transported to hospital as a precaution.

In a statement, ITV told RadioTimes.com: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

A source told The Sun that Richard is now on the mend.

In last night’s episode, Richard attempted to complete a solo Trial, Castle Kitchen Nightmares, in which he had to crawl and sift through rotting fruit in search of stars. He also found himself doused in fish guts.

He only managed to find four out of 10 possible stars, returning to the rest of the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up at camp afterwards to relay how tricky he’d found it.

The I’m A Celeb camp will welcome two new additions tonight when Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt join the line-up.

The pair were announced as late arrivals at the end of last night’s episode and will be facing the same gruesome challenges and freezing conditions as their fellow campmates from tonight.

I’m A Celebrity airs nightly at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.