The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Richard Madeley taken to hospital after falling ill in I’m A Celebrity castle

Richard Madeley taken to hospital after falling ill in I’m A Celebrity castle

Richard was taken to hospital after being attended to by the on-site medical team.

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 15th November 2021 From Lifted Entertainment I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR21 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Richard Madeley. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Published:

Richard Madeley left the I’m A Celebrity 2021 castle camp in the early hours of this morning to be taken to hospital after falling ill, ITV has confirmed.

Advertisement

Richard Madeley, 65, took part in a Bushtucker Trial with his fellow contestants just hours earlier.

ITV said the TV presenter was first attended by the on-site medical team at Gwrych Castle before being transported to hospital as a precaution.

In a statement, ITV told RadioTimes.com: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

A source told The Sun that Richard is now on the mend.

In last night’s episode, Richard attempted to complete a solo Trial, Castle Kitchen Nightmares, in which he had to crawl and sift through rotting fruit in search of stars. He also found himself doused in fish guts.

He only managed to find four out of 10 possible stars, returning to the rest of the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up at camp afterwards to relay how tricky he’d found it.

The I’m A Celeb camp will welcome two new additions tonight when Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt join the line-up.

The pair were announced as late arrivals at the end of last night’s episode and will be facing the same gruesome challenges and freezing conditions as their fellow campmates from tonight.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity airs nightly at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant Richard Madeley
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
faitlkneel_1

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Garden in comfort and save over £10 on this Garden Kneeler

Read More