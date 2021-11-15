I’m A Celebrity’s Richard Madeley ‘hopes to be voted for Trials’

Richard Madeley has joined I’m A Celebrity 2021‘s series and he’s more than ready for the challenges – in fact, he’s hoping to face the Trials.

The part-time Good Morning Britain presenter was speaking ahead of his castle debut and admitted he wants to have fun, even when he’s facing his fears.

“I spent many years on my grandparents’ farm in Shropshire,” he said of his worst fears. “I am used to animals, rats, so I’ve had all that knocked out of me. I don’t like heights though and what bothers me the most is the route into the Castle. Maybe I will have to walk a plank over a 150 foot open space. I am not looking forward to that at all and I know my head could say ‘do it’ and my body could freeze!

“But I really hope I do get voted for the Trials. The thing about this programme is you mustn’t go into it if you take yourself remotely seriously. I don’t and I am thoroughly looking forward to being covered in god knows what! You have to be prepared for people to laugh and I see this as a bl**dy great romp of fun!”

Richard, who’s spent his life as a journalist and presenter, thinks the strangest part of the experience for him will be not knowing what’s going on in the world.

“I am a total news junkie and whereas others will be worrying about withdrawing from caffeine, my withdrawal symptoms are going to be about not knowing what the hell is going on! I feel I will be a bit jumpy at first.”

Aside from the news, Richard admitted he’ll miss his wife, Judy and his family.

I'm a Celebrity 2021 starts Sunday, 21st November at 9pm on ITV.