However, he won’t be entering the game as himself – in a new twist, viewers will be able to choose the profile the presenter will embody throughout his time in the social media game.

Here’s the lowdown on just why Madeley is doing the show – and how he plans to win.

Why is Richard Madeley entering The Circle?

Richard Madeley (ITV)

A very good question. With its intriguing and unique concept, the 63-year-old broadcast had his interested piqued when asked to do the show.

“I normally say no to reality shows, things like Strictly and I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here and stuff,” he explained.

“This is genuinely different. I was quite intrigued by it at the time and it got some very interesting write-ups. It's not your normal reality show. It's got quite a lot going for it intellectually as well as being a lot of fun. So, when they knocked on the door, straight away, I was quite intrigued.”

What has Richard Madeley’s family had to say?

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan

Unsurprisingly, Madeley has explained that wife Judy Finnigan is "completely baffled".

“She was a bit surprised as to why I said yes,” he said. “But then I explained it to her and she kind of got it.”

However, Madeley’s children Jack and Chloe think Madeley’s appearance in The Circle is a brilliant idea – as does the rest of the nation.

“They thought it was a really, really cool thing to do,” Madeley added.

What is Richard Madeley’s game plan for The Circle?

It’s up to us at home to decide who Madeley plays as – with the presenter bracing himself for the public to choose the most embarrassing profile.

“This is going to be my Boaty McBoatface moment,” he said. “But I’m going to take it as it comes and try not to make a complete pr*** of myself!”

While Madeley does not have a solid game plan at the minute, he added that he intends to be an “agent of mischief” in The Circle.

“I suspect I'll probably have to be quite young in order to fit in," he said. "I think what I'm going to have to try and avoid doing is not attempt to be cool or clever, or as we used to say, a very old-fashioned phrase, a wise guy.

“I think I've just got to take it as it comes, basically be quite kind while I'm talking to people and stay away from difficult topics that can easily be misinterpreted.”

Richard Madeley: Key Facts

Age: 63

Occupation: Broadcaster, journalist and author

From: London

Relationship Status: Married

Playing as: A profile to be decided by viewers at home

The Circle launches tonight at 9.15pm and continues weeknights at 10pm on Channel 4