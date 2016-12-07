Famous for: Playing long-suffering Adam Barton on Emmerdale

Twitter: @adamthomas21

Biography: Thomas got his breakthrough role playing Donte Charles on school drama Waterloo Road, but it was his arrival on Emmerdale in 2009 as Adam Barton that brought him into the nation's living rooms five nights a week.

More like this

As Adam (the character not the actor), Thomas has been involved in no end of drama, from drug addiction to paternity bombshells, by way of the deaths of sister Holly and biological dad James. In 2010, he picked up Best Soap Newcomer at the TV Choice Awards for his performance in the role.

In real-life, the Manchester-born star has two siblings who are also in the media spotlight: Scott featured as a contestant on Love Island, while Ryan spent 16 years playing Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street.

Thomas also has a son Teddy with his partner Caroline Daly, to whom he got engaged earlier this year.

You can see Adam Barton losing his temper following the death of Holly on Emmerdale below...

Advertisement

And also view the scene where Adam Barton started using ketamine...