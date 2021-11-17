Emmerdale confirms Aaron Dingle exit as Danny Miller leaves soap

After much speculation, it’s now been confirmed that Danny Miller will be leaving Emmerdale.

The actor was announced as part of the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up on Monday (15th November), and after that, reports emerged suggesting he was saying goodbye to the Dales for now.

The reports are true, Miller will be leaving Emmerdale, though the storyline behind his exit is being kept firmly under wraps.

A spokesperson for the ITV soap said: “Danny has achieved so much during his time at Emmerdale playing the role of Aaron. He has had to tackle some of the hardest hitting storylines and has made a lasting impact on the show.

“Aaron is a character our viewers took into their hearts and have followed his rollercoaster journey for years. Danny will be hugely missed and we wish him all the best going forwards.”

Miller has just become a father for the first time with fiancée Steph, and recently spoke about his decision to enter the jungle.

Speaking ahead of the I’m A Celebrity launch, the actor said: “Steph and I had a long discussion about me taking part in I’m A Celebrity. We were due to start IVF earlier this year and that would have meant the baby would have been due next March, so it wouldn’t have mattered.

“But then a miracle happened and Steph fell pregnant (without IVF). I knew my baby would only be about a month old when I went into the Castle. I was worried about leaving the baby with Steph on her own but she is a midwife and I know our baby will be in perfect hands. She has been incredibly supportive and she knows what a great opportunity this is to take part.

“And so after lots of discussions, I’ve said yes! I’m A Celebrity is the biggest show in the country and I want to show people what I am like as Danny rather than as Aaron. It will be nice for people to see me not crying but having a laugh! I am a fun guy at home and I’ve been known as Aaron now for 13 years – it’s good to step outside your comfort zone.”

Emmerdale airs on weekdays on ITV and ITV Hub at 7pm.