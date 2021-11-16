6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Meena left for dead and Cain kidnaps Al

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) targets Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) when he finds evidence she tried to drown Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), only for the killer to end up left for dead. Is her reign of terror finally over?

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) clashes with Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and plans to leave the village, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) kidnaps Al Chapman (Michael Wilding) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) fears the worst.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 22nd – 26th November 2021.

Aaron plans to leave

Scared at the prospect of Aaron leaving for Cornwall, Liv admits she deliberately scuppered Ben’s chances of getting the job down south by giving him a fake bad reference. The boys are fuming and Aaron all but disowns his needy sister, predictably pushing her back to the bottle…

Liv’s plan backfires as Aaron tells Ben he’ll follow him wherever he gets work, even if it means leaving the village and his family behind. Ben is delighted and the loved-up lads plan their future, and later finding Liv in a drunken stupor only reinforces Aaron’s decision his sibling is beyond help and he can’t be around her any more. Has Liv driven her brother away?

Ben discovers the truth

As well as his boyfriend’s sister’s deliberate sabotage, another reason Ben is having no luck getting another job is because Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) has pinned the bridge collapse disaster on his ex-employee. Being responsible for a near-drowning that led to a subsequent death and life-changing burns doesn’t exactly look great on his CV.

Ben breaks into the HOP office looking for evidence to clear his name and finally happens upon the incriminating bodycam that shows Meena trying to drown Victoria. Shocked at what he sees, he calls Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and tells him he’s unearthed some disturbing footage he needs to see urgently – not realising Meena is with his ex-colleague on the other end of the phone and has heard everything…

Meena left for dead

Anxiously waiting for Billy, Ben hears a noise and finds a lashed-up Liv stealing booze from the Hide. An explosive showdown ensues and wine bottles are smashed all over the floor, before Liv slopes off leaving Ben alone. Or so he thinks.

Menacing Meena then makes her grand entrance and corners Ben in the office. Her attempt to grab the camera to hide the truth fails and Ben makes a run for it, with the nutty nurse in hot pursuit. As she chases him through the Hide she slips on the wine spilt during the earlier altercation with Liv, and is knocked out cold. Standing over Meena’s lifeless body, panicking Ben wonders whether he should leave her for dead…

Cain kidnaps Al

Al is upping the ante in his attempt to seduce Chas and this week the pair appear dangerously close to a kiss. They spring apart when Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) walks on the intimate moment, and the shocked chef later tells Cain he thinks the buff businessman is trying it on with his sister.

Angry Cain (what other kind of Cain is there?) abducts Al and ties him up in a barn where he intimidates the sleazy seducer, even pretending he’s got a gun, in order to stop him messing with Chas and Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt). Back at the Woolpack, Chas wonders where Al has got to and Marlon admits there’s a small chance he may have provoked her brother into doing something rash thanks to him shooting his mouth off… Can Chas find Cain before he goes too far in teaching Al a lesson?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) and Billy made a good couple, but once crooked coppers started getting bumped off and buried and the former junkie began spiralling into self-destruction their romance was cut unceremoniously short. Now Billy is the latest object of murdering Meena’s affection/obsession, but when Dawn interrupts their date will the fit fitness instructor realise he still has feelings for his old flame? Let’s hope so, for his sake.

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) is left disturbed this week after a worrying encounter with a member of her extended family leaves her worried. Can kindly Lyds get through to this troubled soul with her usual words of wisdom and kooky perspective? She managed to get crack the icy exterior of cruel Kim Tate (Claire King) and became her unlikely BFF so anything’s possible. Who needs Lydia’s help?