George will join his fellow campmates , including Love Island's Olivia Attwood, radio presenter Chris Moyles and rugby ace Mike Tindall, as they prepare to take on some of the most stomach-turning and nail biting Bush Tucker trials.

At last, the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up has been revealed , and stepping into the Jungle this year is singer Boy George.

The 22nd season will air this Sunday (6th November) with the show returning to its original camp Down Under, following two years in Wales' Gwrych Castle.

Boy George is said to be this year's most expensive signing at $1 million (£879,000).

"It’s beyond exciting that we’ve secured Boy George," an insider previously told Metro. "It’s been a long time since we had a huge global star film the show and he will no doubt draw viewers."

We know the singer can hold a note or two, but how will he deal with the creepy crawlies?

Here's everything you need to know about Boy George as he joins I'm a Celebrity.

Who is Boy George?

Boy George Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Age: 61

Job: Singer/songwriter

Instagram: @boygeorgeofficial

Twitter: @BoyGeorge

Boy George, full name George Alan O'Dowd, is a singer, songwriter, DJ and record producer, who many will know as the lead singer of pop band Culture Club.

During their heyday, the group recorded global hit songs Karma Chameleon, Time (Clock of the Heart) and Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.

George is known for his soulful voice and androgynous appearance.

What has Boy George said about joining I'm a Celebrity?

As a huge I'm a Celebrity fan, Boy George can't wait to get in the Jungle.

“I watch I’m A Celebrity every year and I had to think long and hard about this. But I feel like I am in a very fertile creative moment in my life. I am in a moment of rediscovery of who I am as a person, artist and older man and I feel like I do make a lot of effort to be in pop culture," he said before making his debut.

“I am bored of being iconic in the corner and if you want to compete in the world then being part of telly is part of that. This is the biggest show on TV and that is why I am doing it. And now I have made the decision, I don’t want to focus too much on what the experience might be like, but my intention is it is going to be amazing. It’s three weeks without make-up and three weeks is nothing. I have just done seven weeks on tour.”

And fans will be happy to hear that he'll be singing along during his time on the show.

He added: "Of course, I will sing! I am going to do impersonations of Shirley Bassey every day. I am going to put a song out whilst I am in the jungle too. I release music all the time. It’s good for people to discover music in a different way rather than through the approval system of radio. I don’t need to be approved by someone who hasn’t made a record."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday 6th November at 9pm.

