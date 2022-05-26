As we all know, travel plans could change before presenters Ant and Dec and the crew head down under in November. In the meantime, however, a special spin-off featuring previous I’m A Celebrity contestants is being filmed in South Africa this summer, and will air in 2023.

After two years in a freezing castle in Wales due to pandemic filming issues, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 bosses are hoping for a return to the steamy jungle, with filming on a new series scheduled to begin in Australia later this year.

Here’s hoping we will still get our winter dose of celebrities suffering meagre meals and stomach-churning challenges in Australia, with speculation already rife as to which famous people will be prepared to sign up.

Read on for everything you need to know about the rumoured line-up for I’m A Celebrity 2022…

I'm A Celebrity line-up rumours

Danny Dyer

Age: 44 BBC

Job: Actor and presenter

Instagram: officialdannydyer

Due to leave Eastenders later this year after almost a decade of playing Mick Carter, actor and The Wall presenter Danny Dyer may have enough free time on his hands to head off to the jungle.

Back in February, The Sun reported that Danny had been offered ‘big money’ by ITV to appear in the series. “Producers think Danny would be great on the series and is their number one target,” a source told the paper. “They’re hoping he’ll be finished [filming Eastenders] in time, they’d definitely be up for a big money offer.”

Tom Daley

Age: 28 Getty

Job: Olympic diver

Instagram: tomdaley

Gold-winning diver and skilled knitter Tom Daley is reportedly caught in a bidding war between BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, who both want him to star in the next series of their shows.

A source speaking to the Mail Online said: “It’s a difficult toss-up. I’m A Celebrity would be more lucrative for Tom, but there is something so prestigious about being part of Strictly. Plus, you don’t have to eat disgusting animal parts in the bushtucker trials.”

Of course, Tom’s diving partner Matty Lee has appeared on I’m A Celeb, so his experiences may convince Tom to sign up (or maybe not).

Nadiya Hussain

Age: 37

Job: Television chef and author

Instagram: nadiyajhussain

Since she won The Great British Bake Off in 2015, Nadiya Hussain MBE has presented a host of mouth-watering cookery series, including Nadiya’s British Food Adventure and Nadiya Bakes.

She’d be a welcome addition around the campfire – especially when it's time to cook up those tedious rice and beans – and while Nadiya has been tipped to go into the jungle this year, she did reveal in 2020 to The Guardian that she has previously turned I’m A Celebrity down when it was filmed in Wales.

“I got asked to do I’m A Celebrity [in 2020], and a bit of me regrets not doing it. It’s just so cold in Wales: if I’m going to have cockroaches in my pants I’d rather it be in the sun, thanks. Still, I can’t help wondering what it would have been like.”

Thomas Skinner

Age: 31 BBC

Job: Businessman

Instagram: iamtomskinner

Former The Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner has been tipped as a possible addition to the I’m A Celebrity roster following his appearance on Celebrity MasterChef in 2020.

The managing director of The Fluffy Pillow Company is currently hot favourite on betting sites. Living in the jungle should be a breeze after scary moments being judged by tough businessman Alan Sugar, and having to present his food creations to critical presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

“The shows [The Apprentice and Masterchef] are so different but both are very scary,” Thomas told The Sun. “I could have killed John and Gregg with my food.”

Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock Getty

Age: 43

Job: Member of Parliament

Instagram: matthancockmp

A familiar face on our TV screens during the pandemic lockdowns, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has returned to the back benches of parliament since his resignation in June 2021. It is believed his diaries, detailing his time working in Boris Johnson’s government, will be published in October this year, which means a trip to the I’m A Celebrity camp in Australia may come at a fortuitous time.

Of course, he is still a working MP so may not be able to get the time off, though he wouldn’t be the first to enter the jungle – current Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries appeared in I’m a Celebrity in 2012.

Tyson Fury

Age: 33

Job: Boxer

Instagram: tysonfury

Every year Tyson Fury is predicted to sign up to I’m A Celebrity, so could 2022 finally be the series he steps into the jungle? Back in 2019, the heavyweight boxing champion ruled out an appearance as he was in training, but this year rumours have been circling that both Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity could be heavily competing to entice the star to their show.

Fury may be wary, however, as his brother Tommy – who is also a boxer – has spoken of his own regrets doing a reality TV show. In an interview with the I Newspaper, Tommy revealed that: “All the way through my career, I’ve been boxing all my life, and because I did something for six months that was outside boxing, Love Island, I feel like nobody takes me seriously.”

Ryan Moloney

Age: 42

Job: Actor

Australian actor Ryan is best known for his role as Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi in Neighbours, which he played from 1995. Of course, the Aussie soap has now been cancelled, with the final episode due to air on 1st August, so Ryan may be free to head into the jungle for the latest series of I’m A Celebrity.

He has already had experience of reality TV, having appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, although he told Lorraine Kelly on her ITV chat show that the experience was crazy. “We had some lovely people in there, but the interesting thing is shortly into it I watched footage they had shown and edited. I realised I couldn’t be myself in there because they could edit it how they wanted. I have to protect the Neighbours brand.”

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse Getty

Age: 31

Job: Professional dancer

Instagram: otimabuse

Oti Mabuse has won the glitterball trophy twice during her seven years as a Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, but in February this year she announced that she was hanging up her sequins and leaving the series for new challenges.

Could one be a trip to the I’m A Celebrity camp? In her podcast last year, as reported by the Daily Express, Oti teased an appearance on the jungle series, but mentioned the reasons that were holding her back.

“It’s the snakes bit and eating things and I don’t know! I can run up the mountain, that’s fine. But, put me in a cage with snakes and crickets and cockroaches and say move your tongue, I can’t.”

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV in 2022. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

